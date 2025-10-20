GAM3 Awards 2025: Final Shortlist Revealed

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 20, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Gamers, the moment has arrived!

The GAM3 Awards returns for its fourth consecutive year, and the 2025 edition promises to be the most ambitious yet. This annual celebration of excellence in web3 gaming continues to raise the bar – introducing a few award category shifts, major partnerships, greater community involvement, and a record-breaking $7+ Million prize pool.

GAM3S.GG is teaming up with Yield Guild Games (YGG) to bring back the GAM3 Awards ceremony live to the Philippines, following the success of last year’s first-ever in-person event. This year, the awards will serve as the grand finale of the YGG Play Summit 2025 on November 21st, bringing together the global web3 gaming community both on-site and online. A worldwide livestream is also set to attract millions of viewers.

Gabby Dizon, Co-Founder of Yield Guild Games, said: “We’re excited to host the GAM3 Awards again at the YGG Play Summit this November. It’s grown into an important tradition for the web3 gaming community, where we can come together and recognize the builders and creators who have contributed their talents to push the industry forward. Last year was special because it was the first time we were able to gather and celebrate our wins in-person. We’re honored to give the ceremony a home at the Summit.”

The event also sees new strategic partnerships and sponsors this year including Sui, OpenSea, Arbitrum and Abu Dhabi Gaming and jury members from Konami, Sony, Ubisoft, Krafton and other gaming giants to elevate the event’s scale, and impact across the entire gaming ecosystem.

Celebrating Excellence in Web3 Gaming

Since its inception in 2022, the GAM3 Awards has become the definitive stage for recognizing innovation, creativity, and technical excellence across the web3 gaming landscape. Often referred to as “The Oscars of Web3 Gaming,” the awards highlight the best titles, studios, and creators shaping the future of decentralized play.

The 2024 edition shattered previous records with over 1 million total votes from 143,000 unique voters, marking an unprecedented level of community engagement. Viewership also soared, with over 48,000 live viewers across multiple streaming platforms and over 450,000 views within the first 24 hours post-broadcast.

Omar Ghanem, Co-Founder and CEO of GAM3S.GG, commented: “It hasn’t been an easy year for web3 gaming, but this is exactly why we started the GAM3 Awards four years ago. When others declared mobile gaming ‘dead’ in 2008, free-to-play a ‘scam’ in 2010, and esports a ‘joke’ in 2013, the industry pushed forward until it worked.

Despite the challenges, we’re still light years ahead of when we first started. We’re excited to bring the GAM3 Awards back to Manila this November to celebrate the builders who keep pushing, the progress we’ve made, and the future worth believing in.”

Categories, Jury, and Prize Pool

This year’s event will feature 21 award categories, including the addition of Best Sound, reflecting the growing diversity of web3 gaming experiences. The fan-favorite Game of the Year award returns, alongside People’s Choice, Best Content Creator, and Games’ Choice – ensuring players, developers, and creators all have a voice in the process.

The jury panel has grown to include over 80+ industry leaders from across traditional and web3 gaming – with representation from gaming industry giants such as Jamie King who co-founded Rockstar Games (creators of GTA) and executives from Krafton, Konami, Sony, Epic Games, Ubisoft, Google, Samsung, Amazon, Animoca Brands, Ronin, Immutable, and Avalanche, as well as leading media outlets such as GamesBeat, Decrypt, and Cointelegraph.

Similar to previous years, the awards jury votes will account for 90% of final results, with community voting determining the remaining 10% for most categories. People’s Choice and Best Content Creator remain 100% community-driven, while Games’ Choice lets shortlisted studios vote for their favorite peers.

The 2025 GAM3 Awards boasts a record-breaking $7+ Million prize pool – including grants, marketing support, infrastructure services, and blockchain resources from partners such as Forkast, Magic Eden, Hyperplay, Sequence, BGA, Amazon AWS, AD Gaming, and many more – dedicated to accelerating the growth of promising titles and studios across the ecosystem.

Nominees and Voting

This year’s Game of the Year finalists are Off The Grid, Pudgy Party, FIFA Rivals, Parallel, and EVE Frontier showcasing the remarkable range of creativity and gameplay in web3 titles today. In total, over 13 blockchain networks are represented among nominees, with Ronin, Immutable, Abstract, Solana, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polkadot, Base, and Sui leading the pack in diversity and innovation.

Final voting opens October 20th and runs until November 17th, exclusively on the GAM3S.GG platform via the dedicated GAM3 Awards page. The live ceremony will be held on November 21st, 2025, as part of the YGG Play Summit in Manila, and will be broadcast globally across all major streaming platforms.

Bigger, Better and Bolder

Attendees can expect exclusive world premieres, gameplay reveals, and special performances throughout the ceremony, offering an exciting glimpse into the future of web3 gaming. From live entertainment to first-look announcements from top studios, the event promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for gamers, creators, and industry professionals alike.

The GAM3 Awards 2025 once again cements its place as the premier event in web3 gaming, bringing together the biggest names, boldest innovations, and most passionate communities in one place. Whether you’re attending in-person in Manila or tuning in online, this year’s celebration is one you won’t want to miss!





About GAM3S.GG

GAM3S.GG is the leading web3 gaming superapp with over 1.5 million registered users, curating and creating content to spotlight the top games through reviews, guides, news, quests, and the annual GAM3 Awards. Since its launch in 2022, GAM3S.GG has become the #1 web3 gaming discovery platform, helping onboard millions of players to the world of blockchain-powered games and becoming the ultimate hub for the next generation of gamers.

About YGG Play Summit

The YGG Play Summit is the largest player-focused web3 gaming event in the world. It returns to the Philippines on November 18-22, 2025, transforming Manila into a pop-up metropolis called the “City of Play.” The event comprises four unique districts – The Arena, Skill District, Player District, and Degen District – for visitors to explore, connect, learn, and play in different ways.

The Summit’s extensive content lineup features talks with founders, C-level executives, and industry leaders from top-tier organizations across the web3 gaming ecosystem, including game studios, blockchains, guilds, VCs, and more. The competitive heart of the event is The Arena, hosting major esports tournaments for games like Vibes TCG and Parallel TCG, with a combined $120,000 prize pool. Other activities include upskilling workshops led by YGG’s educational arm, Metaversity; a highly anticipated cosplay competition; and the return of the GAM3 Awards by GAM3S.GG, the biggest annual web3 gaming awards show. The Summit will culminate with an unforgettable concert finale.