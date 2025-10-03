Future Blockchain Summit x Fintech Surge Returns to Power the Next Era of Digital Assets

Co-located with Expand North Star and powered by GITEX GLOBAL - the summit is the ultimate stage for game-changing ideas, pioneering technologies, and transformative connections from 12-15 October at Dubai Harbour

Dubai, UAE – 02 October 2025: As the global digital finance evolution accelerates, Future Blockchain Summit x Fintech Surge returns to Dubai Harbour from 12-15 October 2025, convening international innovators, startups, regulators, investors, and tech leaders during Expand North Star, the world’s largest startup and investor connector event powered by GITEX GLOBAL.

Hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Expand North Star celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2025 and welcomes the entire global tech community throughout its four-day duration. It presents participants with a unified platform to explore funding, scaling, and deal flow opportunities while showcasing industry best practices and driving inclusive digital growth across emerging and established markets.

A key feature of the 2025 programme is Future Blockchain Summit x Fintech Surge, the region’s premier blockchain and fintech gathering, established as the single destination where blockchain, fintech, and Web3 unite with the wider innovation ecosystem. From embedded payments and Web3 banking to open finance, AI-driven platforms, and beyond, the summit aims to redefine finance through blockchain and inspire the creation of next-generation financial systems.

This year’s centrepiece is the Digital Assets Forum, sponsored by YPAY, convening regulators, banks, investors, and innovators to examine the new market structure of finance. Attendees will gain exclusive access to a one-day deep dive into CBDCs and stablecoins, tokenised capital markets, cross-border regulation, inclusive payment systems, and AI’s pivotal role in risk and compliance.

Across the exhibition and conference stages, participants can expect exclusive insights on policy, regulation, and enterprise adoption alongside product showcases and live demos that connect corporate innovation teams with disruptive technologies. Investor matchmaking will facilitate one-to-one meetings between founders and global capital, while a curated demo program spotlights the newest market deployment breakthroughs.

Startups exhibiting at Expand North Star will be automatically enrolled in the Supernova Challenge, the world’s largest startup pitch competition and a launchpad propelling high-growth ventures. Finalists will pitch live before global judges, tech media, and leading investors, competing for their share of a US$214,000 equity-free prize pool. Additionally, Headline, Gold, and Bronze Sponsors anchor this year’s agenda: Ruya as Headline Sponsor, OKX as Gold Sponsor, and DKK Partners as Bronze Sponsor, with YPAY supporting the Digital Assets Forum.

Christoph Koster, CEO of Ruya, said: “We’re excited to take part in Fintech Surge and the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai this year. These events provide an ideal platform to highlight how ethical Islamic Finance, fintech, and blockchain technologies come together to deliver integrated solutions.”

Reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global meeting point for digital assets, visionary leaders from exchanges, foundations, and enterprise Web3 will appear on stage. Speakers include Jimmy Su, Chief Security Officer – Binance, Eric Piscini, CEO – Hashgraph, Oliver Stauber, CEO – KuCoin, Lily Liu, President – Solana Foundation, and Kevin Lee, Chief Business Officer – Gate.

Future Blockchain Summit x Fintech Surge invites founders, corporates, regulators, and investors to join a programme designed to move the market forward, with sessions, showcases, and structured connections that translate ideas into action. For event registration and information, please visit the official website.

About Future Blockchain Summit x Fintech Surge

Future Blockchain Summit x Fintech Surge is the MENA region’s most immersive large-scale blockchain event and leading fintech exhibition. Capitalising on Dubai’s status as a global Web3 hub, the event will unite the entire blockchain and finance ecosystem and provide a leading platform to foster collaboration. Powered by GITEX GLOBAL, the eighth edition of Future Blockchain Summit x Fintech Surge will bring together more than 1,000 investors, 150 exhibitors, and 120 speakers from across the world at the iconic Dubai Harbour, from 12-17 October 2025. It will take place alongside Expand North Star, GITEX Impact, Fintech Surge, and Marketing Mania.

About Expand North Star

Expand North Star 2025, the world’s largest startup and investor connector event, convenes leading founders, VCs, tech innovators, and ecosystem enablers at Dubai Harbour from 12-15 October 2025. Hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Expand North Star features four co-located events: Future Blockchain Summit x Fintech Surge, GITEX IMPACT, and Marketing Mania. This year’s 10th edition welcomes over 1,800 global startup exhibitors, 1,000 investors, and 350 speakers from 100 countries. The show is inspired by the world largest tech show, GITEX GLOBAL, which takes place at DWTC from 13-17 October 2025.