Analyst Says FARTCOIN Could Climb 95% – Here’s A Passive Way to Stack It

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 7, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) could be on track for a 95% jump from its current price, according to an analyst from one of crypto’s leading Discord communities, Wealth Group.

The meme coin remains among the sector’s most valuable assets, currently holding a $700 million valuation. If the projection plays out, it could once again push above the billion-dollar mark.

For traders looking to time the move, one option without the direct exposure could be earning FARTCOIN passively, which is what the new meme coin mining project PepeNode (PEPENODE) makes possible.

PepeNode is the first mine-to-earn meme coin project, allowing users to passively earn top tokens such as FARTCOIN, Pepe (PEPE), and the platform’s native PEPENODE itself. This creates a rare setup where users can benefit from both capital gains and passive income across multiple meme assets.

Beyond the earnings potential, PepeNode reimagines mining through gamification, essentially transforming what was once a technical and costly process into an interactive, strategic experience.

Early investors can still join the presale while prices remain low, with the current round set at $0.0010918 per token. Only two days remain before the rate increases in the next funding stage.

Analyst Spots Double-Bottom Pattern Suggesting FARTCOIN Recovery

Analyst EliZ on X recently posted a technical chart setup for FARTCOIN, showing a double-bottom formation that signals the potential for a bullish reversal.

Set on the daily timeframe, the chart features a black “W”-shaped pattern inside the highlighted green accumulation zone – the area where buyers have been steadily absorbing sell pressure. EliZ identifies two key resistance levels: an initial target of 1.1869 USDT and a higher target of 1.4427 USDT.

Currently trading at $0.7356, FARTCOIN’s confirmation zone lies between 0.75 and 0.78 USDT. A decisive move above that range could validate the reversal pattern and open the path toward those higher targets.

Back on August 12, EliZ highlighted that same green zone as the ideal accumulation area, which then played out as FARTCOIN rebounded from that range. Should the price reach the second target, FARTCOIN’s market capitalization would sit around $1.44 billion, roughly matching its valuation from July and early January this year.

With crypto’s strongest quarter now unfolding, FARTCOIN could once again climb the ranks and regain its place as one of the defining tokens of the meme coin supercycle.

And for those seeking exposure but with an added layer of returns, PepeNode might just provide that upside as its virtual mining game allows users to earn top meme coins like FARTCOIN, PEPE, and more.

PepeNode Players Could Earn as FARTCOIN Rallies

PepeNode reimagines crypto mining as a strategy-based game where rewards depend on how efficiently players build and manage their virtual mining setups.

Participants use PEPENODE tokens to purchase nodes, each with unique properties, and arrange them within their personal server rooms to form optimized meme coin mining rigs. The setup can be expanded, modified, or scaled at any time, giving players full control over how they generate rewards.

Gameplay is designed to be strategic. Each decision – from adding new nodes to adjusting existing ones – affects overall performance.

The right combination increases yield, while inefficient setups reduce returns. A live dashboard displays each player’s hash rate, daily PEPENODE output, and share of the total network power, along with progress toward the next halving event.

Leaderboards further enhance competitiveness, ranking miners based on performance. Those at the top earn not only additional PEPENODE but also bonuses in leading meme coins such as FARTCOIN and PEPE, giving players exposure to multiple assets simultaneously.

And that’s where the timing gets interesting. As analyst EliZ projects a potential rebound for FARTCOIN, PepeNode players mining virtually could be accumulating that same token through gameplay – effectively earning exposure to the rally without having to buy directly on the market.

In effect, PepeNode transforms mining from a costly, technical endeavor into a gamified economy. It makes earning meme coins accessible to everyone while positioning itself as the potential successor to crypto’s last major phenomenon – the play-to-earn (P2E) movement.

Surging Investor Interest Pushes PepeNode Toward $2 Million Mark

Now it gets even more interesting when you factor in PepeNode’s tokenomics.

As players continue optimizing their mining setups using PEPENODE tokens, 70% of the tokens spent are permanently burned. This mechanism makes the supply deflationary over time.

What this structure means is that players aren’t just earning rewards; they’re holding assets designed to become scarcer.

So with the possibility of top meme coins staging another major run in the months ahead, players can accumulate both high-potential tokens like PEPE and FARTCOIN, along with a deflationary asset – PEPENODE – that could rise in value in parallel.

The combination has clearly resonated with investors, as PepeNode’s presale now approaches $2 million in total funding.

It’s also drawing broader attention, with outlets such as Insidebitcoins and CryptoNews highlighting the project’s growth potential.

Influencers including Crypto Pandas, Alessandro De Crypto, and Michael Wrubel, who has over 315,000 YouTube subscribers, have likewise discussed PepeNode as one of the meme coins to watch in 2025.

Here’s Your Chance to Join the PepeNode Presale

PepeNode remains in presale, and to join, you can head to the PepeNode website to buy PEPENODE using ETH, BNB, USDT (ERC-20 and BEP-20), or even credit or debit cards.

You can use any wallet of your choice, such as Best Wallet, which is considered one of the best crypto and Bitcoin wallets in the industry. PepeNode is now listed on Best Wallet’s project screening tool Upcoming Tokens so you can buy, track, and claim once the project is live.

PepeNode has a native staking protocol that allows users to earn passive income even before the TGE, with a dynamic APY of 51%.

The project’s smart contract has been audited by Coinsult, which gives early adopters peace of mind about the security of its code.

Follow the project on X and Telegram for the latest updates.