Explore Early-Stage Crypto Opportunities with Kraken Launch: A Legion-Exclusive Partnership

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 7, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Kraken has partnered with the most advanced crypto fundraising platform, Legion, to launch a new crypto token sales platform for retail investors. The launchpad, called Kraken Launch, increases retail access to initial coin offerings (ICOs) and rewards the most dedicated community members.

Kraken Launch: Why Fair Token Sales Matter in 2025

Historically, early access to ICOs and new crypto projects was limited to venture capital funds and institutional investors. Retail investors only gained access once the tokens were available for public trading. This imbalance placed everyday crypto users at a disadvantage, while institutions received earlier fundraising allocations at lower token prices.

To address this disparity in crypto token sales, Kraken Launch offers retail crypto access to upcoming ICO projects with the same level of fairness and transparency as institutional players. By democratizing crypto fundraising, Kraken ensures that ICO participation is accessible to committed investors, not just organizations with substantial capital.

How Kraken Launch Redfines ICO Participation As an innovative ICO participation platform, Kraken Launch is built on a few foundational principles. Let’s break each of them down. Transparency: New cryptocurrency projects listed on the platform must disclose tokenomics, sale terms, and distribution. This is to ensure no hidden allocations or insider deals are part of the fundraising process.

New cryptocurrency projects listed on the platform must disclose tokenomics, sale terms, and distribution. This is to ensure no hidden allocations or insider deals are part of the fundraising process. Security & Trust: By integrating directly into Kraken’s existing infrastructure, investors benefit from the exchange’s proven security measures without relying on third-party launchpads and ICO platforms.

By integrating directly into Kraken’s existing infrastructure, investors benefit from the exchange’s proven security measures without relying on third-party launchpads and ICO platforms. Regulatory Alignment: Following Legion’s compliance-first framework, token sales adhere to standards such as the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) in Europe. As a result, Kraken Launch users can feel more confident in their investments, knowing they are operating within a strong legal framework.

Following Legion’s compliance-first framework, token sales adhere to standards such as the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) in Europe. As a result, Kraken Launch users can feel more confident in their investments, knowing they are operating within a strong legal framework. Merit-Based Allocation: Using Legion’s scoring system, token allotments reward active community members, long-term platform users, and contributors, all demonstrating genuine engagement.

Explaining Legion’s Innovative Fundraising Technology

Kraken Launch, through an exclusive Legion partnership, is built on smarter fundraising technology that emphasizes regulatory compliance and investor responsibility. It integrates the Legion Score, a merit-based model that ensures presale token allocations are distributed to participants who actively support projects.

Legion’s advantage is that it helps projects distribute tokens during early fundraising rounds to a select group of users. The Legion Score helps teams gain token holders based on social activity, on-chain activity, and community contributions, as a portion of every token sale is reserved for investors based on merit score.

The best crypto presales on Legion will be simultaneously featured on both Kraken Launch and the Legion platform. After the projects are launched, their tokens will be available for trading on the Kraken exchange.

How Kraken Launch Benefits Investors and Teams

Together with Legion, Kraken Launch creates a win-win scenario for retail investors and crypto project teams. Let’s break down the benefits for both parties.

Retail Investor Benefits

Fair and direct presale participation: Retail investors receive insider-like access to trusted presales with no hidden terms.

Retail investors receive insider-like access to trusted presales with no hidden terms. Safe and compliant investing: Kraken Launch and Legion curate ICO projects to showcase, ensuring a safe investing experience for users.

Kraken Launch and Legion curate ICO projects to showcase, ensuring a safe investing experience for users. Investor accountability: Individuals receive greater presale token allocations based on their involvement with the project, community, and contributions.

Project Team Benefits

Kraken’s global distribution: Featured ICO projects on the launchpad have a high likelihood of becoming new Kraken listings and gaining exposure to the exchange’s global liquidity.

Featured ICO projects on the launchpad have a high likelihood of becoming new Kraken listings and gaining exposure to the exchange’s global liquidity. Focus on compliance: Teams can more easily adhere to MiCA regulations with Legion’s compliance-first infrastructure and Kraken’s regulatory experience.

Teams can more easily adhere to MiCA regulations with Legion’s compliance-first infrastructure and Kraken’s regulatory experience. Community-driven fundraising: With the Legion’s merit-based token allocation model, crypto projects can attract more committed token holders who actively support the project and community.

Kraken and Legion Leadership Insights on ICO Participation

In an article by Kraken, Brett McLain, Head of Payments and Blockchain at Kraken, said that the exchange’s partnership with Legion is building stronger foundations for Web3.

“Together with Legion, we’re scaling a product that democratizes token sales and aligns communities with builders,” McLain mentioned. “It’s not just better fundraising, it’s better infrastructure for the next generation of finance.”

Legion’s co-founder, Matt O’Connor, shared a similar perspective on the collaboration. “Crypto gave us the tools to rebuild capital markets from first principles. This partnership combines Legion’s approach to regulation and merit-based access with Kraken’s global distribution, compliance infrastructure, and deep liquidity.”

O’Connor also noted that Legion’s technology could reshape future capital formation, suggesting that “the next Figma or Reddit may choose to launch directly to its community onchain rather than through a traditional IPO.”

Kraken Launch vs. Other Launchpads

Kraken Launch offers distinct advantages compared to some of the top launchpad platforms, such as KuCoin Spotlight and Binance Launchpad. For one, Kraken Launch’s dual sale model that integrates its exchange with Legion’s on-chain token sale. Other platforms typically use a more centralized structure when offering presale tokens.

Additionally, Kraken is known for its long-standing regulatory compliance, which aligns with Legion’s compliance-first approach. Both presale investors and ICO project teams can be confident that their fundraising efforts adhere to clear regulatory frameworks.

Finally, Kraken Launch reserves a greater token allocation for active contributors, resulting in more committed token holders who are more likely to support the project and its long-term sustainability.

How to Prepare for Upcoming ICOs Retail investors can get started with Kraken Launch by: Visiting Kraken and creating or logging into a Kraken account. Following Kraken on X for real-time updates. Continuously monitoring the official Kraken Launch page for upcoming project announcements.

Conclusion

In partnership with Legion, Kraken has taken another step toward empowering individual investors by providing fair and transparent ICO participation. Kraken Launch combines security, regulatory compliance, and merit-based participation to ensure that crypto token sales are no longer exclusive to just VCs and insiders.

Explore early-stage crypto opportunities with Kraken Launch and discover new crypto projects before they launch on public exchanges. Visit Kraken today and benefit from smarter crypto fundraising technology to find your next big digital asset investment.