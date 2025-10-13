European Blockchain Job Crisis Deepens 90%, Industry Leaders Unite in Barcelona for Revival

Global leaders convene in Barcelona showcasing resilience as EU advances digital euro and fintech investment reaches €3.6bn in H1, 2025.

Barcelona, Spain, September 18th — The 11th European Blockchain Convention (EBC11) will gather global leaders in Barcelona on October 16-17 to challenge perceptions of European decline and showcase why the continent remains central to blockchain innovation and infrastructure.

Analysts note that Europe’s high energy costs, slow-moving regulation, and reliance on bank lending have discouraged emerging tech and driven blockchain talent abroad, with blockchain job postings in Europe citing a 90% drop since 2022. Yet, the region continues to produce global disruptors such as Austria’s Bitpanda and London-based DeFi unicorn Avara (formerly Aave).

“There’s a popular narrative that Europe is falling behind in digital assets, but this doesn’t capture what’s happening on the ground,” says Victoria Gago, Co-Founder of EBC. “While the U.S. captures headlines with bold regulatory updates, Europe is steadily building the infrastructure for the next generation of finance. From MiCA’s regulatory clarity to a strong talent pool that produced the industry’s first disruptors, EBC11 will show that Europe isn’t just competing, we’re quietly defining the future of finance“.

European fintech has demonstrated strength with investment rising 23% to €3.6 billion in H1 2025, according to Finch Capital’s latest State of European Fintech Report. US investment in European fintech also accounts for 28% of all transactions, reflecting growing international appetite for the region’s digital finance innovation.

The momentum coincides with breakthrough progress on Europe’s digital euro initiative, with the ECB and EU member states nearing agreement on key design parameters.



EBC11 will feature 100+ sessions on tokenization, DeFi, institutional crypto, AI, privacy, and security, plus startup battles. The convention also offers a curated program of side events, making it easy for attendees to connect with the right people.

Speakers will include Anthony Scaramucci (SkyBridge Capital), Erald Ghoos (OKX), Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad (Bitpanda), Matthew Hougan (Bitwise Asset Management), Leon Marshall (Galaxy), and Anthony Bassili (Coinbase Asset Management). For tickets and information: www.eblockchainconvention.com





About EBC11: Launched in 2018, European Blockchain Convention has become Europe’s premier blockchain event, connecting industry professionals, innovative startups, and leading technology experts. The event provides a platform for sharing insights, fostering collaborations, and exploring blockchain’s immense potential.

