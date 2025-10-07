Ethereum-Based Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Crosses $16.9M with Over 55% of Stage 6 Sold

In a year when many projects have struggled to sustain momentum, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has emerged as a standout. Built on Ethereum, the project is positioning itself as a serious DeFi contender, combining early fundraising success with a clear development roadmap. With over half of Stage 6 already sold and funding approaching $17 million, investor interest is accelerating as the protocol heads toward its next price milestone.

Presale Structure and Momentum

Mutuum Finance’s presale began in early 2025 with Phase 1 priced at just $0.01. From the outset, the structure was designed to reward early adopters and build urgency with approximately 20% price increases at each stage. After five completed phases, Phase 6 is now live, and MUTM is priced at $0.035, representing a 250% token appreciation for the earliest participants.

To date, the presale has raised more than $16.9 million, allocated over 740 million tokens, and attracted a growing community of 16,800 holders. Stage 6 is already more than halfway sold, with Stage 7 priced at $0.04, and the official token launch price fixed at $0.06. This structured, step-based model is significant: it locks in clear upside for early buyers while maintaining a transparent growth trajectory that builds momentum as each phase advances.

For example, participants from Phase 1 are positioned for up to 500% appreciation by the time of launch, while those entering at the current $0.035 price still retain nearly 2x MUTM value upside by listing. This mix of predictability and scarcity has created a sense of urgency, helping Mutuum Finance sustain investor attention across multiple phases.

Transparency and Community Engagement

Mutuum Finance has prioritized transparency throughout the presale. A live dashboard allows participants to track their allocations, monitor balances, and calculate potential returns in real time. Additionally, a Top 50 leaderboard showcases the largest contributors, who are set to receive bonus token allocations at launch.

To reward early supporters, the team has also launched a $100,000 giveaway, offering ten winners $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens each. This combination of gamified engagement, real-time tracking, and tangible incentives has strengthened community participation and accountability, key factors that help separate strong projects from hype-driven campaigns.

Security and Development Roadmap

Alongside fundraising, Mutuum Finance has taken tangible steps to reinforce trust. The project successfully passed a CertiK audit with a 90/100 Token Scan score, placing it among the stronger audited DeFi protocols of 2025. On top of that, a $50,000 bug bounty program has been launched across multiple reward tiers, encouraging white-hat developers to rigorously stress-test the system before launch.

On the development front, the team announced that V1 of the lending and borrowing protocol is in progress, with deployment planned on Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. The first version will feature core components such as liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and a liquidator bot, with ETH and USDT supported for lending, borrowing, and collateral from the outset. This signals that Mutuum Finance isn’t just raising capital — it’s actively building out functionality ahead of launch.

Why Stage 6 Momentum Matters

With over 50% of Stage 6 already sold, the presale is entering a crucial acceleration phase. Historically, the later phases of structured sales often attract larger allocations from investors looking to lock in the final stages before listing. Stage 7’s $0.04 pricing represents one of the major steps before the official $0.06 launch level, meaning that the window to secure tokens at current prices is closing quickly.

For many investors, this clear timeline and pricing structure create a sense of urgency similar to the early stages of now-established DeFi protocols, but at a fraction of the entry cost. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has combined structured presale mechanics, transparent community engagement, and measurable development progress to carve out a leading position among DeFi projects under $0.05.

