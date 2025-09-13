BTC $115,921.87 0.91%
Press Releases

ETF Expectations and Whale Holdings Drive Up XRP and SOL Prices, With Cloud Mining Platform Quid Miner Becoming a New Focus

$SOL
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
Quid Miner

XRP and Solana (SOL) have recently become the most closely watched crypto assets in the market. The SEC has postponed the decision on Franklin Templeton’s spot XRP ETF until November 14, 2025, prompting continued market speculation about its potential approval. Meanwhile, SOL has surpassed $220, reaching a seven-month high, fueled by a surge in institutional investment and a wave of ETF applications. Against this backdrop, QuidMiner cloud mining is becoming a new focus for investors.

Market Background: The Latest Momentum of XRP and SOL

XRP’s price recently broke through the $3 mark, with a short-term technical target of $3.60. Ripple has expanded its custody and payment services with several European banks, further consolidating its position as a cross-border financial infrastructure provider.

Solana is also seeing strong institutional interest. DeFi Development Corp announced that its holdings have surpassed 2 million SOL, making it one of the largest corporate holders. Coupled with the fact that several asset management companies have submitted applications for Solana ETFs, the institutional narrative for SOL is gradually taking shape, further strengthening expectations for its ecosystem development.

The Investor’s Dilemma: Price Volatility and Risk Hedging

While the gains in XRP and SOL are encouraging, price volatility remains a major challenge for average investors. Simply holding onto coins and waiting for appreciation often leads to significant losses during market corrections. This is why cloud mining is gaining renewed attention: it can transform asset allocation into daily passive income, maintaining a stable cash flow amidst market volatility.

How to Use Quid Miner?

  • Quick registration – complete it in 1 minute using your email address, and you will receive a $15 bonus. You can also receive $0.6 for logging in every day.
  • Select contract – flexible configuration, supporting mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, USDT, etc.
  • Complete the recharge – choose the scale according to your budget, without the pressure of a capital threshold.
  • The system allocates computing power – mining starts automatically without any operation.
  • Daily income settlement – income is transparent and arrives in real time.
  • Free withdrawal – withdraw to your personal wallet at any time.

Click to view more contract details

Advantages of Quid Miner

  • Sign up and enjoy a bonus: New users can get a $15 welcome bonus when they sign up, and receive an additional $0.6 for daily login.
  • No equipment required, start mining now: all hardware is hosted by professional data centers around the world, and users can participate with zero burden.
  • Green energy drive: 100% solar and wind energy, in line with ESG standards and achieving carbon neutrality.
  • Transparent settlement and flexible withdrawals: Automatically distributed daily, supporting multi-currency withdrawals (USDC arrives within seconds).
  • Generous referral rewards: Invite friends to receive a 4.5% bonus, up to a maximum of $10,000.
  • Security and compliance assurance: McAfee® and Cloudflare® provide dual protection, ensuring transparency and security of platform funds and information.
  • Trusted by users worldwide: Founded in London in 2018, it currently covers more than 9 million users.

Conclusion: New Investment Logic of Dual-Track Path

With the prospect of ETF approval and institutional buying driving growth, XRP and SOL continue to see upward momentum. However, market volatility is inevitable. QuidMiner cloud mining offers investors a dual path of stable returns and price appreciation through daily settled cash flow and multi-currency hashrate contracts. In the uncertain crypto market, this model, which balances long-term value and stable returns, is becoming the preferred choice for investors.

For more details, please visit the official website: https://quidminer.com/

Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pi Coin and Solana by the End of 2025
2025-09-12 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: ETF Launch Could Spark Meme Supercycle – Will DOGE Be the First to Fly?
2025-09-12 21:10:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Ethereum and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
2025-09-05 22:30:00
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-12 09:50:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-13 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

