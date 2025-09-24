Earn Up to 100 USDT Rewards With the BloFin Elite Trader Campaign

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 24, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

BloFin, a growing spot and futures crypto exchange, has recently launched a copy trading event that rewards new lead traders with up to 100 USDT in futures bonuses. It’s called the BloFin Elite Trader rewards campaign and started on September 15 and will end on October 15, 2025.

This limited-time promotion aims to attract skilled crypto traders to its copy trading platform, which offers Elite trader benefits and BloFin copier rewards. In this article, we explain the exchange’s latest copy trading campaign, how to become an Elite trader on BloFin, and what participants can gain.

BloFin Elite Trader Rewards Overview Eligible lead traders will receive upfront USDT rewards based on their performance during the BloFin Elite Trader campaign. Once the lead trader completes their first Elite trade, they receive a 10 USDT bonus. During the event period, participants can get extra USDT rewards by accumulating valid copiers: 10 USDT bonus: Earned after having 5 or more valid copiers.

30 USDT bonus: Earned after having 15 or more valid copiers.

Earned after having 15 or more valid copiers. 90 USDT bonus: Earned after gaining 50 or more valid copiers. With the initial 10 USDT reward and an up to 90 additional USDT reward, lead traders can receive up to 100 USDT in futures bonuses after completing the campaign. Visit BloFin

How Do I Become an Elite Trader?

To become an Elite trader, BloFin requires participants to follow specific guidelines for qualifying. Follow these steps to be eligible.

Complete Elite Trader application: Apply as an Elite trader by visiting the BloFin app or website. On the app, head to the Copy Trading section and go to ‘Become a Lead Trader.’ On the website, navigate to the Copy Trading tab and apply for the Elite Trader Recruitment.

Make an Elite Trade: After completing the Elite trader application, set up the parameters and create your first lead trade. To get the 10 USDT new Elite trader bonus, ensure the position meets the minimum volume requirement of 100 USDT and that you close it by October 15.

After completing the Elite trader application, set up the parameters and create your first lead trade. To get the 10 USDT new Elite trader bonus, ensure the position meets the minimum volume requirement of 100 USDT and that you close it by October 15. Get users to follow your strategy: To receive up to 90 USDT in BloFin copier rewards, you must attract valid copiers. A valid copier must invest at least 100 USDT when copying your lead trade.

Lead Trader Perks and Profit Sharing Scheme

Let’s break down the benefits of becoming a lead trader with BloFin, even after the new crypto copy trading rewards campaign.

BloFin profit sharing (up to 20%): Lead traders can earn crypto passive income through the profit-sharing structure, which distributes up to 20% of copier earnings to the Elite.

Lead traders can earn crypto passive income through the profit-sharing structure, which distributes up to 20% of copier earnings to the Elite. Accumulate followers for extra income: As an Elite trader, your strategy is publicly featured on the BloFin platform. Copiers can follow and invest in your position at any time, providing you with more rewards as more followers join your copy trading pool.

As an Elite trader, your strategy is publicly featured on the BloFin platform. Copiers can follow and invest in your position at any time, providing you with more rewards as more followers join your copy trading pool. Form a strong copy trading community: By ranking at the top of the BloFin Elite trader leaderboard, lead traders can build long-lasting followers who continue to invest in their strategies. The top Elites have accumulated hundreds of followers thanks to their expertise in crypto investing and trading.

Why You Should Consider Becoming a BloFin Elite Trader

BloFin’s copy trading feature enables experienced traders to scale their winning strategies by gaining access to pooled capital from their followers. Essentially, copy trading communities are like mini hedge funds, amplifying the lead trader’s market influence and increasing overall earnings potential based on the number of copiers.

Another reason why crypto users should consider becoming Elite traders is the lower risk compared to using leverage. Users in crypto futures trading platforms can borrow a certain amount of funds to open leveraged trades, multiplying their profit potential. However, they take on more risk when the position fails. In copy trading, the risk is distributed among copiers, giving lead traders the benefits of trading with more capital with lower risks of over-leveraging.

On the BloFin exchange, the top lead traders are highlighted and rewarded for their high-performing portfolios. This allows Elites to build a community of copiers, adding a social layer to their trading operations and indirectly helping beginners learn how to invest in crypto.

BloFin Copy Trading vs. Other Platforms

With dozens of copy trading platforms in the market, many exchanges have offered promos to attract new lead traders. Let’s compare how the BloFin Elite Trader campaign compares to those of other established platforms.

Bitget vs. BloFin

Bitget, a leading futures exchange, offers tiered rewards to its top traders. High-tiered traders receive increased profit sharing (up to 20%), exclusive customer service, and Bitget merchandise.

Compared to Bitget, however, BloFin’s copier bonuses and profit-sharing model features more accessible tiered rewards. Bitget’s requirements for higher-tiered traders involve reaching specific trading volume thresholds and achieving a certain number of copiers (50 to 500 copiers). In contrast, BloFin Elites can gain USDT bonuses after reaching at least 5 copiers.

KuCoin vs. BloFin

Another futures exchange, KuCoin, launched a lead trader campaign. Like BloFin and Bitget, it offered a 20% profit-sharing structure. The promotion also offered additional USDT bonuses per valid copier based on a rewards pool of 10,000 USDT. However, eligible lead traders did not receive extra USDT once the prize pool was depleted.

BloFin Elite Trader rewards don’t depend on a prize pool, so any number of lead traders can claim the additional USDT bonuses by gaining valid copiers.

The Verdict

If you’re confident in your trading strategies or have a crypto community that you want to share a live portfolio with, the BloFin Elite Trader campaign invites new lead traders to join and get up to 20% of copiers’ profits.

Join the promotion and complete the requirements by October 15 to win up to 100 USDT in futures bonuses. Earn extra by attracting copiers, and build a strong follower base for long-term passive income.