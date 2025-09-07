BTC $111,161.40 0.25%
Cryptonews Press Releases

DOT Miners Launches XRP Mining Contract and Official App, Ushering in a New Era of Mobile Cloud Mining

xrp mining
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
DOT Miners

Global leading green cloud mining platform DOT Miners today officially announced the launch of its brand-new XRP mining contracts alongside the release of its first-ever official mobile application, marking a major step forward in mobile cloud mining experience and digital asset management convenience.

Mobile Experience and Intelligent Income Management

As global interest in digital assets continues to rise, the new DOT Miners mobile app will allow users to track mining progress in real time, adjust mining plans flexibly, and leverage AI-powered computing power allocation for automatic daily income settlements. Whether for beginners or experienced investors, the platform aims to make digital mining easier and more accessible than ever before.

A DOT Miners representative stated:

“We want to offer users not only income opportunities but also a convenient, secure, and transparent digital asset management experience. By combining intelligence with mobility, cloud mining becomes simpler and more user-friendly.”

New XRP Mining Contracts for Diverse Needs

The newly launched XRP mining contracts offer multiple investment cycles and budget options, allowing investors to choose plans tailored to their needs. All returns are automatically settled daily, with full principal refunds upon contract expiration, along with flexible withdrawal and reinvestment options for maximum liquidity and security.

Six Key Advantages

DOT Miners has always been known for its compliance and technological innovation. The new release continues to deliver on six major strengths:

  • Regulatory Compliance and Transparency: Headquartered in the UK, operating under strict financial regulations.
  • Zero Entry Barriers: No need to purchase hardware or acquire technical knowledge.
  • Green and Sustainable: 100% renewable energy powering all global mining facilities.
  • Multi-Currency Support: Compatible with USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, SOL, and more.
  • Industry-Leading Technology: Strategic partnership with Bitmain ensures stable and secure mining infrastructure.
  • Top-Tier Security: Cloudflare protection, EV SSL encryption, and multi-factor authentication safeguard assets end-to-end.

Looking Ahead

With the launch of XRP mining contracts and the official mobile app, DOT Miners plans to further expand its digital financial infrastructure, providing sustainable passive income solutions to users worldwide while driving blockchain adoption in both corporate and personal asset management.

For more information, please visit:

Website: https://dotminers.com/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/DOTMiners

