Dogecoin Price Prediction 2025 — Can DOGE Hit $1 as TRON and Cardano See Whale Activity Rise?

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) has once again captured the attention of traders as it consolidates at a key support zone. The meme coin is currently under test at the $0.24-$0.25 level after weeks of growth, and according to analysts, this may mark the start of a rebound phase.

With TRON and Cardano networks recording rising whale activities and institutional inflows, the question is, can DOGE capitalize on the bullish sentiment to push toward $1? Analysts believe that momentum is accelerating, but it will be confirmed by market participation and the trend strength.

In the meantime, the emerging Ethereum-based presale, MAGACOIN FINANCE, is attracting similar speculative attention from investors who are looking for early-stage opportunities.

Dogecoin Price Prediction 2025

Dogecoin price is stabilizing after a period of high volatility, holding above $0.24 support, which signals accumulation. According to chart analyst Trader Tardigrade, DOGE’s daily trendline support is intact, with early signs of a rebound toward $0.26–$0.27. The analyst noted that previous rebounds from such levels triggered 10–20% rallies.

DOGEUSD 1-Day Chart | Source: X

Technical indicators also reveal a developing ascending triangle, a structure that has historically preceded strong breakouts in DOGE’s market cycles. Analyst Mikybull Crypto noted that the triangle’s resistance line is located near $0.245, while higher lows formed since March 2025 indicate consistent buying.

If this setup holds, a breakout above $0.27 could project the price toward $0.73 or higher, aligning with the respective Fibonacci extensions.

Meanwhile, the accumulation of whales near $0.25 provided strength to the bullish momentum. On-chain data shows that large holders are regaining positions, which decreases pressure on the sell-side. Nevertheless, a fall below the $0.243 level would reverse the bullish sentiment, resulting in short-term pullbacks followed by recovery.

For now, DOGE’s 2025 outlook remains optimistic as traders await confirmation of a sustained move above resistance.

TRON TVL and Market Momentum

TRON (TRX) is showing a high growth in the network, as its Total Value Locked (TVL) has risen to $6.37 billion. According to data provided by Lookonchain, there was a 5.8% week-over-week gain, with the number of active addresses growing past 18 million. This consistent expansion affirms TRON as one of the top stablecoin networks, especially since it overtook Ethereum in USDT issuance.

Historically, accumulation periods for TRON have been followed by major rallies. According to the Spot Volume Bubble Map, trading volume is declining, an indication that large investors are accruing positions. Such an accumulation resulted in huge gains in the past, suggesting a bullish setup for Q4 2025.

Source: CryptoRank

Analysts expect a breakout above $0.35 could propel TRX toward $0.44, while strong support remains around $0.31. As TRON consolidates its basics, investor interest in emerging tokens such as MAGACOIN FINANCE is also growing.

Cardano Price and Whale Activity

Cardano (ADA) is trading at approximately $0.823, in a narrow band between $0.805-$0.842. The market mood is neutral with reserved bullishness as ADA is consolidating above key Fibonacci levels. Open interest has increased to $1.57 billion, an indication of the rise in speculative interest. Previously, similar spikes in open interest were seen before volatility and trend reversals.

Furthermore, the number of institutions using Cardano is increasing. The presence of ADA in the S&P Broad Crypto Index Fund and the Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF by Hashdex has increased the access and liquidity of traditional investors. This institutional capital influx strengthens the long-term base of ADA and preconditions a short-term rally to $0.87 and 0.90.

With whale-based accumulation of Cardano, and network metrics getting strong, its formation resembles initial signs of restored investor trust that are visible among top altcoins.

MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Momentum

MAGACOIN FINANCE is emerging among the top crypto presales in 2025, which is attracting investors amid the tightening altcoin market. The project based on Ethereum is set to be a combination of a decentralized finance utility with extensive community engagement. Analysts believe that it is entering at the right time as investors need new opportunities in early stages that provide a viable model and low entry values.

The presale structure promotes capital flows in stages, which gives investors room to hedge before they are exposed. Although established assets, such as DOGE, TRX, and ADA, have accumulation trends that are cyclical, MAGACOIN FINANCE is setting the stage for a possible high growth once listed on the exchanges.

Conclusion

Dogecoin’s current technical structure, combined with TRON’s network strength and Cardano’s institutional backing, shows renewed optimism across the altcoin market. The path to $1 for DOGE is through retaining its support at $0.24-$0.25, while ensuring that it breaks out of the ascending triangle.

TRON’s TVL increase and the accumulation of whales in Cardano indicate confidence in the use of blockchain. It is against this backdrop that MAGACOIN FINANCE emerges as one of the best presale deals for investors seeking early exposure to emerging projects as sentiment shifts toward the next altcoin cycle.

Expert Validation Confirms MAGACOIN FINANCE as a Secure, Legitimate Presale

MAGACOIN FINANCE’s audit verification and expert endorsements from industry analysts confirm it as a secure and compliant presale ahead of 2025.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

