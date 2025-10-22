Have Dogecoin? Count It Toward Your Mortgage – And Why Bros Are Throwing It Into Maxi Doge

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 22, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Dogecoin (DOGE) and the new pup in the alpha pack Maxi Doge (MAXI) could soon find themselves recognized as real financial assets, after a new directive from the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) ordered Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac – the two government-sponsored giants that keep the U.S. mortgage market running – to begin considering cryptocurrency as an asset in home-loan assessments.

The order doesn’t name specific coins, but it could open the door for a wide range of digital assets – possibly even Dogecoin (DOGE) – to be treated as legitimate financial reserves. If that happens, the world’s most famous meme coin would officially graduate from internet joke to real-world collateral for buying a home.

But while Dogecoin might lead the charge, retail traders are already eyeing something fresher and far more explosive: Maxi Doge, the buffed-up Shiba Inu built on raw power and 1,000x conviction.

Right now, MAXI is still in its presale phase, having already raised over $3.7 million, with the current funding round set to expire in just 18 hours.

Tokens are priced at $0.000264 each, and once this round closes, prices climb – so new investors have only a short window to join the next big dog before the bell rings.

Dogecoin Breaks Into Real Finance

The FHFA’s directive to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac is groundbreaking, marking the first step toward recognizing cryptocurrency as a legitimate asset in the home-loan process.

Traditionally, when Americans apply for mortgages, lenders assess their financial strength based on cash savings, income, and reserves, all of which are measured in U.S. dollars. Until now, crypto has been excluded from that equation unless it was first sold and converted to cash.

This move marks a historic shift from one of the most conservative areas in finance, now preparing to treat crypto as real wealth.

As mentioned, the FHFA didn’t specify which cryptocurrencies might qualify. Still, the decision opens the door to major assets, including meme coins such as DOGE, which currently boasts a $28 billion market capitalization.

#Dogecoin to be accepted for home loan applications.



Massive news. pic.twitter.com/oH4zJViTmU — dogegod (@_dogegod_) October 21, 2025

Dogecoin has been edging into mainstream finance for years. Back in 2022, Tesla briefly accepted DOGE for select merchandise, including the Cyberwhistle and Cyberquad for Kids.

And more recently, the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) launched on Wall Street with around $2.5 million in debut trading volume.

Source: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/dogecoin-etf/

If DOGE ends up being recognized in the U.S. housing system, it would mark a huge leap forward not just for the coin itself, which started out as a parody of Bitcoin, but for the whole crypto sector.

But as DOGE reclaims headlines, another name is capturing attention, and this one channels the same meme-coin energy but pushes it further in drive, muscle, and ambition.

That’s Maxi Doge, the next-generation DOGE built to represent every crypto investor’s 1,000x mentality.

The Next 1,000x DOGE Bet With MAXI

The days of pulling life-changing gains from Dogecoin are now part of crypto folklore, buried somewhere deep in the blockchain explorer archives.

DOGE is no longer the scrappy micro-cap it was back when Bitcoin was making headlines in 2017. And that’s precisely why investors are shifting focus to something new – something that channels the same wild spirit that once sent DOGE to the moon, but with even greater energy and ambition.

That project is none other than Maxi Doge, the 240-pound, muscle-packed cousin of DOGE who’s here to bring that fever back. It’s everything the original meme coin stood for, except turned up 1,000x in pure memetic energy.

Ain't no pump if there ain't a pump. pic.twitter.com/jv3tFJMp4d — MaxiDoge (@MaxiDoge_) October 18, 2025

Maxi Doge embodies the same “all in, no excuses” mentality that early DOGE believers used to turn a joke into generational wealth – plus this time, also collateral-ready.

MAXI is the Dogecoin that hit the gym, learned the market, and came back stronger, sharper, and culturally more in tune with today’s degen scene.

The project’s funding reflects that mindset: 65% of presale proceeds are locked and loaded for marketing, aimed at making Maxi Doge the most visible meme coin on the market.

And the plan’s working. Influencers like Crypto Tech Gaming and major outlets such as CryptoNews have already spotlighted MAXI as the next Dogecoin in the making.

Many Missed the DOGE Train? Don’t Make the Same Mistake With Maxi Doge

As with everything in crypto, traders are constantly chasing the next big thing – the next shot at replicating those early DOGE-style returns. That’s how Shiba Inu (SHIB) and countless other Dogecoin copycats came to be.

But it takes real discernment to spot the project that isn’t just another imitation but the one to actually run the distance.

In less than three months, Maxi Doge has already raised nearly $4 million in funding, averaging over $1 million per month. Even more impressive, around 6% of its total supply – more than 9 billion MAXI tokens – are already staked in its native protocol, earning up to 84% dynamic APY.

That kind of commitment signals that investors aren’t just flipping short-term – they’re locking in for the long haul, seeing MAXI as a potential chart-topper in the meme-coin arena.

So yes, the market’s always hunting for “the next one.” That’s why day by day, Maxi Doge keeps proving that every lift, every rep, and every can of Red Bull in its lore is one step closer to dethroning the current alpha of the meme-coin world.

Here’s How to Get MAXI

To get MAXI, head to the Maxi Doge Token presale site and connect your favorite wallet, such as Best Wallet, one of the best crypto and Bitcoin wallets in the market today.

You can swap your ETH, BNB, USDT, or USDC – or pay directly with a bank card. Best Wallet is free to use and can be downloaded on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Maxi Doge’s smart contract is fully audited by Coinsult and SOLIDProof, ensuring zero errors in the security of its code.

Join all the bros on Maxi Doge’s X and Telegram accounts.