Diversify Your Crypto Portfolio With Kraken Bundles: BTC-ETH, Top Altcoins, Memes, and More

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content.

Established crypto platform Kraken has introduced a new feature focused on long-term crypto investing. It’s called Kraken Bundles, and it enables users to buy crypto portfolio bundles directly through the Kraken app, rather than purchasing each asset separately.

Through Bundles, Kraken has streamlined token investing and portfolio diversification. In this article, we discuss how Bundles work, what kinds of Bundles are available, and their key benefits.

Kraken Bundles: Explained Kraken Bundles are groups of tokens categorized by market value, memes, etc., making both diversification and investing in crypto easier. Instead of buying assets individually, users can simply buy a Bundle, which is just a basket of cryptocurrencies with fixed allocations. For example, making a $100 purchase on the BTC-ETH Duo Bundle is equivalent to buying $70 worth of Bitcoin and $30 worth of Ethereum. In this case, the Bundle’s allocations are 70% BTC and 30% ETH. Over time, Kraken rebalances each allocation to maintain the fixed portfolio diversification strategy. Additionally, users can set recurring crypto buys on Bundles for automated crypto investing. Visit Kraken

What Bundles Are Currently Available?

Let’s break down the different Kraken Bundles that are already available.

BTC-ETH Duo Bundle

The Duo crypto bundle comprises two of the largest coins by market capitalization: Bitcoin and Ethereum. It has a fixed 70/30 split between BTC and ETH, recommended for users looking to invest in the most mainstream markets.

Crypto Blue-Chip Bundle

If you’re looking for the top crypto for diversification, consider the Crypto Blue-Chip bundle. This includes the 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, excluding stablecoins and wrapped tokens. At launch, it featured BTC, ETH, SOL, DOGE, XRP, TRX, ADA, HYPE, LINK, and AVAX, each with 10% fixed allocations.

Crypto Strategic Reserve Bundle

This Kraken Bundle includes assets chosen by the U.S. administration in their Strategic Reserve. It contains 20% allotments on BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA.

Major Meme Coins Bundle

Investors seeking to diversify with the best meme coins should consider this bundle. It offers broad exposure to the largest meme tokens by market value, including DOGE, SHIB, PEPE, BONK, and FARTCOIN. All meme coins in this bundle are equally weighted.

Other Bundles

The Kraken Bundles launch featured many more offerings, such as: Relive DeFi Summer, Inflation Hedge, AI x Crypto, Bitcoin memes, and more. All Bundles can be found in the Kraken mobile app.

Why Bundles Are Important for Crypto Users

With the release of Kraken Bundles, both experienced and novice crypto users get to benefit from the product’s simplified crypto investing experience. Knowledgeable investors who have already developed their strategies can find and purchase a Bundle that suits their goals.

Many investors employ the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) concept in their long-term crypto investing strategies. Through the Bundles’ recurring buy feature, investors can automate the entire approach, eliminating any emotional decisions caused by market volatility.

Additionally, Bundles help beginners find popular groups of tokens to research, explore, and buy instantly. Since Bundles are a mix of different tokens, they also help new investors with crypto trading risk management through asset diversification.

Main Advantages of Using Kraken Bundles

Here’s a breakdown of the Kraken Bundles’ core features and their key advantages:

Instant Diversification: Bundles contain 2 to 10 cryptocurrencies, offering instant crypto diversification upon purchase.

Bundles contain 2 to 10 cryptocurrencies, offering instant crypto diversification upon purchase. Auto-rebalancing Crypto Portfolio: Kraken automatically rebalances your Bundle allocations without trading fees, so you don’t face extra costs.

Kraken automatically rebalances your Bundle allocations without trading fees, so you don’t face extra costs. Recurring Buys: Stay consistent with your goals by setting up recurring buys on Kraken Bundles.

Stay consistent with your goals by setting up recurring buys on Kraken Bundles. Complete Control: Users can sell their Bundle investments at any time or unbundle them for individual token management on the Kraken dashboard.

Users can sell their Bundle investments at any time or unbundle them for individual token management on the Kraken dashboard. Performance Tracking: Monitor the performance of your Bundles in real time.

How To Invest Using Kraken Bundles

Setting up a Kraken Bundle investment takes just a few steps. Here’s what you need to do:

Install the Kraken App: Visit Kraken and download the mobile app. If you don’t have an account yet, you can register through the site. Add Funds: Deposit fiat or crypto to fund your account. Find a Bundle: On the Explore tab, browse the list of Bundles available. Buy and Track Performance: Tap the Bundle you want to invest in and choose a payment method. Complete the purchase and track its performance in real-time.

You can set up recurring buys on the Bundle if you want to try automated crypto investing. Kraken also automatically rebalances bundles every 3 months.

Kraken’s Mission: Helping Users Build Wealth

In the past decade, Kraken has always launched innovative features that empower its users to build wealth in the modern economy. Whether that’s through new Kraken listings or a portfolio investment product like Bundles, the global trading platform continues to create new opportunities for investors.

This year, Kraken upgraded its entire platform to include U.S. equities trading. It also launched Krak, a pioneering global money app that lets users spend over 300 different assets, including cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. With these recent innovations, Kraken shows no signs of slowing down in making cross-market investing more accessible.

Conclusion

For new and experienced investors, Kraken Bundles offer a streamlined and more accessible crypto investing experience. With every Bundle, users can instantly diversify their investments and create recurring crypto buys for DCA and other long-term strategies.

Three of the most popular Bundles include: the BTC-ETH Duo, Crypto Blue-Chip, and the U.S. Strategic Reserve. Download the Kraken app, choose the best bundle for you, and start taking control of your wealth today.