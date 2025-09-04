BTC $109,828.87 -2.13%
ETH $4,322.53 -3.19%
SOL $204.98 -2.51%
PEPE $0.0000094 -3.98%
SHIB $0.000012 -3.12%
DOGE $0.21 -2.68%
XRP $2.82 -1.45%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.33
Cryptonews Press Releases

Digital Assets Association Singapore Announces Inaugural Digital Assets Summit 2025

Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.

Industry leaders from across the world will converge for Singapore’s premier digital assets event, with participation by representatives of leading public-sector agencies.

Digital Assets Association (DAA) Singapore, a non-profit association aiming to bridge the gap between blockchain technology and traditional finance, has announced the first edition of Digital Assets Summit 2025, set to take place on September 30, 2025 in Singapore.

Asia Pacific’s digital asset revolution is rapidly accelerating, with Asian jurisdictions, including Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and South Koea, leading pilot programmes for tokenised funds, bonds, and structured products. With strong governmental support and first-mover advantage in play, the region is experiencing a significant influx of talent and capital.

“To keep pace with the rapid expansion of digital assets and institutional interest, we must stay updated on innovative applications and adapt to new technologies that will strengthen our infrastructure,” said Mr. Chia Hock Lai, Co-Chairman of DAA.

“Singapore stands at the forefront of technological innovation. DAA looks forward to catalysing standards, education and adoption, across multiple industries. We have garnered support from key stakeholders in the ecosystem for this event to be a pivotal part of the next phase of growth for Singapore’s digital transformation journey and further escalate the growing presence of Singapore as the digital asset hub for Asia.”

Strong institutional adoption is at the heart of this vision. Paired with the country’s well-established banking infrastructure, Singapore is poised to lead APAC’s digital asset revolution through convergence between digital assets and traditional finance ecosystems.

“The convergence of traditional finance and digital assets marks a defining chapter in the evolution of global finance,” said Mr. Danny Chong, Co-Chairman of DAA. “With Singapore at the helm of regulatory clarity and technological innovation, this summit serves as a launchpad for the next wave of institutional adoption in Asia. We are bringing together policymakers, financial leaders and Web3 pioneers to shape a resilient, inclusive and future-ready digital asset ecosystem. Singapore is well positioned to lead not just Asia, but the world, in defining how digital finance scales with integrity and impact.”

The Digital Assets Summit will take place on the 30th of September at CHIJMES Singapore, with keynotes and panel discussions between leading projects, financial institutions, and legal professionals, including US SEC Commissioner Hester Pierce, Monetary Authority of Singapore, OKX, DBS Bank, Hedera, NTUC and Drew & Napier LLC.

The summit will explore trending topics in digital asset adoption such as:

  • Fundamentals and opportunities of RWA tokenisation
  • Navigating global regulatory changes
  • Case studies on successful RWA implementations
  • The future of DeFi and tokenised finance

The speaker lineup includes US SEC Commissioner Hester Pierce, MAS, Head of Financial Infrastructure & Artificial Intelligence Office, Alan Lim, OKX CEO Gracie Lin, DBS Head of Crypto Patrick Yeo, Co-President of MetaComp Tin Pei Ling, Safeheron Partner Jag Foo and more.

Digital Assets Association continues to serve as one of the advocates of bridging the old world of traditional finance with the new frontier of decentralised finance.

The full programme, registration details, and speaker lineup are available at:
https://summit.digitalassetsassociation.org

Media Contacts:
Shawn Seet
[email protected]
Telegram: @xianzheshawn

Jessica Chua
[email protected]
Telegram: @jessicachuajj

Summit Contact:
Pebble Teo
[email protected]
WhatsApp: 89333013

Press Releases
TOKEN6900 is Live And Could Be the Next SPX6900 
Press Releases
XRP Price Prediction: Expectations of a Fed Rate Cut Could Push Ripple’s Price Up by $10. Insiders Recommend Findmining’s XRP Contracts
Price Analysis
Trump Coin Price Prediction: WLFI Launch Sparks Trump Crypto Frenzy – 1,000% Move Appears on Price Chart
2025-09-01 22:00:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-04 09:56:45
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-04 13:11:21
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-04 11:06:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-04 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,980,323,117,581
-3
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
TOKEN6900 is Live And Could Be the Next SPX6900 
Press Releases
XRP Price Prediction: Expectations of a Fed Rate Cut Could Push Ripple’s Price Up by $10. Insiders Recommend Findmining’s XRP Contracts
Price Analysis
Trump Coin Price Prediction: WLFI Launch Sparks Trump Crypto Frenzy – 1,000% Move Appears on Price Chart
2025-09-01 22:00:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-04 09:56:45
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-04 13:11:21
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-04 11:06:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-04 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
Digital Assets Association Singapore Announces Inaugural Digital Assets Summit 2025
2025-09-04 17:18:07
Altcoin News
Pump.fun Frenzy, MemeCore Madness, Story’s Big Money – Altcoin Season Is Back
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-09-04 17:06:11
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors