DefaiCon Istanbul to Spotlight DeFi and AI Agents at Istanbul Blockchain Week 2025

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 1, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Following its debut in Dubai, the DefaiCon series is set to make its next appearance in Türkiye. Organized by EAK Digital, the Istanbul edition will be held on June 26 at the Hilton Istanbul Bomonti Hotel & Conference Center, coinciding with Istanbul Blockchain Week 2025.

Themed around the intersection of decentralized finance (DeFi) and AI agents, the event will delve into how emerging technologies are reshaping on-chain coordination, trading, governance, and financial automation. Featured speakers include notable figures such as WAGMI CEO Daniele Sesta and the anonymous developer Hey Anon.

The Istanbul event will serve as a platform for developers, researchers, investors, and Web3 founders to discuss the expanding role of AI-powered agents and programmable finance in the digital economy. With Türkiye ranking among the world’s top markets for crypto trading volumes, Istanbul presents a fitting venue to explore these rapidly evolving technologies.

“This year’s edition will highlight the rise of agent-based systems, decentralized coordination, and the growing influence of AI in blockchain innovation,” said Erhan Korhaliller, founder of Istanbul Blockchain Week and EAK Digital. “We believe Istanbul provides the right context for this conversation.”

Program Highlights

Attendees can expect keynote speeches from pioneers in the AI agent economy, panel discussions with DeFi project leaders, live product demonstrations, builder workshops, and networking sessions.

DefaiCon’s inaugural event in Dubai drew over 3,000 participants and featured announcements from projects such as Virtuals Protocol, Cookie3, Vader AI, and ElizaOS. It also introduced autonomous trading agents such as Moxie’s “Senpi” and Oasis’ “WT3”. Innovations like the Brevis ZK Coprocessor and DappRadar’s HiveMind were demoed, establishing DefaiCon as a venue for showcasing early-stage projects.

The Istanbul edition will continue this tradition of showcasing new projects and ideas within DeFi and agent-based blockchain ecosystems. Attendance is available exclusively to registered participants of Istanbul Blockchain Week.

Register here: https://lu.ma/94q9d1wg

Watch the recap from Dubai: DefaiCon Dubai Video

About EAK Digital

EAK Digital is a marketing, PR, and events agency specializing in the Web3 sector. With a global footprint and a team of 40+, it supports blockchain and crypto initiatives through campaigns, strategic events, and tailored communication plans. EAK Digital is the organizing body behind Istanbul Blockchain Week.

About Istanbul Blockchain Week (IBW)

Istanbul Blockchain Week is a multi-day Web3 conference bringing together blockchain professionals, investors, developers, and enthusiasts. IBW features a variety of flagship events including DefaiCon, IstanHack, and the RWA Builders Summit, as well as networking events and cultural gatherings throughout the city.