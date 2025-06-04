China’s DeepSeek Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe, and Cardano by End of 2025

China's leading DeepSeek AI predicts the prices of some of the biggest altcoins in the world right now

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 3, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

China’s leading artificial intelligence engine, DeepSeek AI, predicts optimistic outlooks for several altcoins amid growing market momentum.

This upbeat forecast resonates throughout the crypto space, particularly after Bitcoin ($BTC) reached an all-time high of $111,814. The historic milestone has reignited bullish sentiment and suggests the early stages of a potentially extended market uptrend.

Below is a closer look at standout altcoins flagged by DeepSeek as set for breakout performance.

DeepSeek AI Predicts Ripple’s $XRP May Surge

According to DeepSeek AI’s latest projection, Ripple’s XRP could leap to $5 in 2025—doubling its current trading price of $2.23. This bullish outlook is underpinned by key legal victories and growing institutional recognition.

Earlier this year, the United Nations identified XRP as a key asset for powering compliant and efficient international payment infrastructure, reinforcing its potential to reshape cross-border finance.

Ripple has also made substantial progress in its legal standoff with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A pivotal court ruling concluded that XRP’s retail transactions do not constitute securities offerings, though scrutiny persists around certain institutional sales.

Adding further momentum, former President Donald Trump floated XRP as a candidate for a hypothetical Strategic Crypto Reserve—an initiative involving the federal holding (but not purchasing) of digital assets. This suggestion has amplified XRP’s visibility within policy circles.

Despite price fluctuations, XRP maintains solid support above the $2 threshold. It’s likely to face a mid-year test of the $3 level, and if resistance breaks, technical momentum could lift the asset up to $5 by the end of the year.

One key driver this year is the possibility of the pro-crypto Trump administration finally devising a framework to regulate the industry in the US.

Pepe ($PEPE): A Meme Icon Riding the Next Wave

Pepe ($PEPE), inspired by Matt Furie’s iconic frog character, has firmly established itself as a leading meme coin and one of the most lucrative for early adopters. Since the latter part of 2024, it has consistently ranked among the top three meme tokens by market capitalization.

Debuting in April 2023, PEPE kicked off a wave of frog-themed cryptocurrencies, none of which have managed to match its cultural impact or market success.

Now trading at roughly $0.00001228, PEPE saw a 1.7% increase in the last 24 hours, in line with broader market movements, although it has climbed 54.5% over the past month. With a total market cap of over $5.1 billion, it leads non-dog-themed meme tokens in terms of valuation and traction.

Although still down 54.5% from its December 2024 high of $0.00002803, chart analysis shows a descending wedge pattern forming from November to March—an indicator that often precedes a bullish breakout.

If investor enthusiasm and trading volume continue to rise, PEPE could reclaim and surpass its previous peak. Gemini AI forecasts a possible year-end target of $0.00015, an increase of 1121.5%.

Realistically, this target is a bit lofty, but it could be possible if we enter a bull run with a meme coin super cycle supported by celebrities shilling Pepe and exchanges listing it.

Cardano ($ADA): DeepSeek Predicts an Easy 10X for This Veteran Blockchain

Cardano ($ADA) is regaining momentum, buoyed by renewed political focus. Like with XRP, Donald Trump recently proposed including ADA as a non-purchasable asset in a future U.S. crypto reserve—to hold in cases of seizure by law enforcement, but not for purchase through government means.

Founded by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson after departing in 2014 over philosophical differences, Cardano is known for its emphasis on sustainability, scalability, and scientific rigor. Its development process is grounded in peer-reviewed research and formal verification.

Currently valued at $24.3 billion, ADA is closing the gap with Solana in the competition among Ethereum challengers.

DeepSeek predicts that ADA could reach $7 from its current price of around $0.6876—an easy 10X. Technical indicators suggest this move could happen by the year’s end.

ADA’s price is hovering near a strong support level and facing resistance near $1.10. A bullish descending wedge pattern forms across its support and resistance lines between late 2024 and April 2025—a setup that could catalyze an upward breakout.

For long-term holders, Cardano offers a solid foundation with considerable upside potential as broader market conditions continue to evolve.

SUBBD ($SUBBD): High-Growth Crypto Presale Tapping AI and Creator Economies

While tools like DeepSeek and Gemini AI are excellent at tracking established tokens, they often overlook emerging presales with disruptive potential, particularly those merging real-world use cases with advanced tech.

SUBBD ($SUBBD) is one such project turning heads in the blockchain space. Integrating artificial intelligence and decentralized infrastructure, SUBBD seeks to disrupt the $85 billion creator economy by empowering artists and content producers through direct audience engagement.

By eliminating traditional platform gatekeepers, SUBBD gives creators more control over distribution and monetization, while allowing fans to support them in a transparent, decentralized ecosystem.

The project has already attracted over $601,000 in early contributions and is currently offering tokens at a presale price of $0.05575, making it an appealing entry point for early backers.

Token holders unlock access to an exclusive content ecosystem, including premium materials, early drops, and special perks. Investors can also stake $SUBBD via the project’s website at a fixed annual yield of 20%, offering long-term value beyond speculative appreciation.

For the latest updates, visit SUBBD’s official website or follow the project on X or Telegram.