Decentralized no Matter What V.4 Film Token2049 Dubai Premiere

Coinstelegram team has just released its 4th documentary, “Decentralized no Matter What” captured live from the TOKEN2049 conference in Dubai. The film is available to watch on their White Crypto YouTube channel:

This compelling film explores the monumental financial shift from traditional dollars to digital assets.

The film has been produced by a team of blockchain experts: Anna Tutova, CEO of crypto media group Coinstelegram, Alexander Belov co-founder Coinstelegram & Forbes journalist.

The film features exclusive insights from industry titans like Eric Trump(Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization), Paolo Ardoino (CEO Tether), Arthur Hayes(Co-Founder BitMEX, CIO Maelstrom), Max Crown(CEO TON Foundation, co-Founder Moonpay), Eric Balchunas(Senior ETF analyst for Bloomberg), Kain Warwick(Founder Synthetix, Infinex), Justin Waldron(co-Founder Zynga, Founder Open Game Protocol), Jordi Alexander(Founder Selini Capital), Bilal Bin Saqib MBE(Pakistan’s Minister of State for Crypto&Blockchain), Gordon Einstein(Founding Partner CryptoLaw Partners, co-Founder Tech Tuesdays Dubai), Mariangel Garcia(TEDx Speaker, ex Binance), Nicolas Bertrand(Chairman, Young Platform and Member of the Board, One Trading), Alex Guseff(Founder and CEO of Tectum), Dmitry Gerasimov(Founder&CEO Cellframe), Tory Green(Co-Founder IO.net, Chairman of the IOG Foundation), who warn of banks’ impending extinction and predict Bitcoin soaring to $1 million by 2028—ushering in a decentralized era where Dubai emerges as the global epicenter of Web3 innovation.

Famous influencers, such as: Ran Neuner(Founder CryptoBanter), Andreas Meneses(Founder CryptoOGs), Sjuul(Founder AltCryptoTalk) also participated in the film sharing their vision on the future of digital economy.

The film is supported by IO.net, Young Platform, Cellframe, Tectum.

This is the fourth documentary in the series of Web-3 documentaries of the producers, which have been in production since 2021. You can watch their previous film here: short Bitcoin documentary with CZ(Founder Binance), Sandeep Nailwal(Polygon), Justin Sun(Tron), Charles Hoskinson(Cardano), Sebastien Borget(The Sandbox); El Salvador Bitcoin documentary. Full documentary with Vitalik Buterin(creator Ethereum), Paolo Ardoino(CEO Tether), Arthur Hayes(co-Founder BitMEX), Yat Siu(Chairman Animoca Brands).

Coinstelegram team plans to film a new Web-3 documentary during Token2049 in Singapore.