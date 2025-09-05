BTC $110,679.88 0.78%
ETH $4,283.43 -0.83%
SOL $202.77 -1.05%
PEPE $0.0000096 1.43%
SHIB $0.000012 1.45%
DOGE $0.21 0.53%
XRP $2.81 -0.39%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.68
Cryptonews Press Releases

Decentralized no Matter What V.4 Film Token2049 Dubai Premiere

Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.

Coinstelegram team has just released its 4th documentary, Decentralized no Matter What” captured live from the TOKEN2049 conference in Dubai. The film is available to watch on their White Crypto YouTube channel:

This compelling film explores the monumental financial shift from traditional dollars to digital assets.

The film has been produced by a team of blockchain experts: Anna Tutova, CEO of crypto media group Coinstelegram, Alexander Belov co-founder Coinstelegram & Forbes journalist.

The film features exclusive insights from industry titans like Eric Trump(Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization), Paolo Ardoino (CEO Tether), Arthur Hayes(Co-Founder BitMEX, CIO Maelstrom), Max Crown(CEO TON Foundation, co-Founder Moonpay), Eric Balchunas(Senior ETF analyst for Bloomberg), Kain Warwick(Founder Synthetix, Infinex), Justin Waldron(co-Founder Zynga, Founder Open Game Protocol), Jordi Alexander(Founder Selini Capital), Bilal Bin Saqib MBE(Pakistan’s Minister of State for Crypto&Blockchain), Gordon Einstein(Founding Partner CryptoLaw Partners, co-Founder Tech Tuesdays Dubai), Mariangel Garcia(TEDx Speaker, ex Binance), Nicolas Bertrand(Chairman, Young Platform and Member of the Board, One Trading), Alex Guseff(Founder and CEO of Tectum), Dmitry Gerasimov(Founder&CEO Cellframe), Tory Green(Co-Founder IO.net, Chairman of the IOG Foundation), who warn of banks’ impending extinction and predict Bitcoin soaring to $1 million by 2028—ushering in a decentralized era where Dubai emerges as the global epicenter of Web3 innovation.

Famous influencers, such as: Ran Neuner(Founder CryptoBanter), Andreas Meneses(Founder CryptoOGs), Sjuul(Founder AltCryptoTalk) also participated in the film sharing their vision on the future of digital economy.

The film is supported by IO.net, Young Platform, Cellframe, Tectum.

This is the fourth documentary in the series of Web-3 documentaries of the producers, which have been in production since 2021. You can watch their previous film here: short Bitcoin documentary with CZ(Founder Binance), Sandeep Nailwal(Polygon), Justin Sun(Tron), Charles Hoskinson(Cardano), Sebastien Borget(The Sandbox); El Salvador Bitcoin documentary. Full documentary with Vitalik Buterin(creator Ethereum), Paolo Ardoino(CEO Tether), Arthur Hayes(co-Founder BitMEX), Yat Siu(Chairman Animoca Brands).

Coinstelegram team plans to film a new Web-3 documentary during Token2049 in Singapore.

Press Releases
TOKEN6900 is Live And Could Be the Next SPX6900 
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $700 Million Whale Transfer Shocks Community – Is Wall Street Quietly Buying?
2025-09-05 14:19:24
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 4, 2025 – Bitcoin Steadies at $112K, ETH Tops $4,400 as Traders Brace for September Slump
2025-09-04 04:24:05
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-05 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-05 10:11:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-05 10:13:35
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-05 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,999,478,216,206
0.82
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
TOKEN6900 is Live And Could Be the Next SPX6900 
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $700 Million Whale Transfer Shocks Community – Is Wall Street Quietly Buying?
2025-09-05 14:19:24
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 4, 2025 – Bitcoin Steadies at $112K, ETH Tops $4,400 as Traders Brace for September Slump
2025-09-04 04:24:05
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-05 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-05 10:11:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-05 10:13:35
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-05 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
European Blockchain Convention 11, set to become Europe’s largest blockchain event
2025-09-05 16:10:13
Press Releases
Decentralized no Matter What V.4 Film Token2049 Dubai Premiere
2025-09-05 15:39:24
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors