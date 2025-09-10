D’CENT Wallet Introduces GasPass for Seamless Gas-Free Transactions

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 10, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

D’CENT Wallet, a popular biometric authentication cold wallet, has announced the launch of GasPass, a new feature that lets users make blockchain transactions without needing to hold native gas tokens.

With GasPass, users can carry out transfers, swaps, or NFT purchases without needing to hold native tokens like ETH or SOL, marking a significant step toward making Web3 transactions as simple as traditional digital payments.

Understanding Gas Fees in Blockchain

Anyone who has used blockchain knows the frustration of gas fees. Similar to the processing fee charged by a bank when transferring money, gas fees compensate validators who record and secure blockchain transactions.

The difference is that in banking, fees are deducted directly in your local currency. On the blockchain, however, you must pay using the native token of the network. For example, Ethereum requires ETH, while Solana requires SOL.

If you do not hold any of these tokens in your crypto wallet, then you cannot place the transaction.

This requirement creates three major issues for everyday users:

Failed Transactions: Without the correct gas token, transactions cannot be executed, no matter how many other tokens you hold. High Fees During Congestion: On busy networks like Ethereum, fees can surge unexpectedly, making even small transfers unreasonably expensive. Multi-Chain Issues: In today’s multi-chain world, users need to hold separate gas tokens across every network they use, from ETH on Ethereum to BNB on BNB Chain.

These recurring problems are discouraging newcomers and slowing down mainstream adoption of Web3.

The GasPass Solution D’CENT Wallet’s answer to this growing gas fee problem is GasPass, a built-in service that makes network fees virtually invisible to the user. When GasPass is active, D’CENT automatically covers the gas fees for your transactions. You can send tokens, swap assets, or purchase NFTs as you usually would, even if your wallet has no ETH, SOL, or other native tokens. There are no extra steps or settings required, as every transaction simply goes through without requiring you to pay for gas. Notably, this is not a one-time promotion, but a sustainable way to complete your gas fees. In effect, the D’CENT Wallet takes away the gas fees entirely, making the blockchain experience as smooth as using a regular app. Visit D’CENT

Supported Networks and Use Cases

GasPass is currently available on three major ecosystems:

Ethereum

Base

Solana

Support for additional networks is already in the works, with D’CENT aiming to deliver a consistent gas-free experience across multiple chains.

Additionally, GasPass isn’t restricted to simple transfers. It can be applied across a range of on-chain activities, including token swaps, NFT purchases, and other smart contract interactions. Wherever gas fees are normally required, GasPass ensures the process is uninterrupted.

How to Use GasPass

GasPass can be accessed in three simple steps:

Visit the D’CENT Wallet home screen and select ‘GasPass.’ Select Register Coupon and enter your voucher code. Once registered, any eligible transaction will automatically apply GasPass to cover the gas fee.

Therefore, in just a few taps, users can enjoy a smoother fintech-like experience on the blockchain.

Building Toward Accessibility in Web3

GasPass reflects D’CENT Wallet’s broader mission to lower barriers for global crypto adoption by making digital asset management simple, secure, and reliable. It’s another step in D’CENT’s ongoing efforts to simplify crypto for everyone, including newcomers intimidated by technical hurdles and experienced users seeking a smoother experience.

The D’CENT Wallet app, with GasPass support, is available on both Android and iOS. Click this link to get started.

About D’CENT Wallet

Launched in 2018, D’CENT Wallet is the world’s first biometric hardware wallet, built with EAL 5+ Secure Element certification, the same standard that is used for banking smart cards and passports. The wallet already supports over 85 mainnets and more than 4,600 cryptocurrencies, offering users extensive access to digital assets. Now, with the launch of GasPass, it takes another step toward simplifying the Web3 journey by removing the frustration of gas fees.

Website | Twitter | LinkedIn