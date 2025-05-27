Crypto Vision 2025: How the Philippines Is Shaping the Future of Web3

On April 26, 2025, the AIM Conference Center in Makati became a hub for blockchain enthusiasts as the Crypto Vision Conference 2025 (CVCPH2025) convened over 2,000 participants. Organized by Museigen.io, the event gathered a diverse mix of investors, developers, regulators, and newcomers to explore the evolving landscape of Web3, decentralized finance (DeFi), and artificial intelligence (AI).

Keynote and Panel Highlights

Opening Remarks

Fermin D. Barrenechea III, Co-Founder of Museigen.io, emphasized the importance of adapting to technological advancements. His keynote introduced emerging models like Sleep-to-Earn and Learn-to-Earn, highlighting the expanding possibilities within the crypto ecosystem.

Panel: The Future of DeFi

Moderated by Patricia Arro (OpenGuild / Polkadot SEA), the panel featured insights from Jen Bilango (Coins.ph), Robert Joseph Dela Cruz (UnionBank of the Philippines), and Mench Dizon (YGG Pilipinas). Discussions centered on the integration of blockchain with traditional finance and the potential for more inclusive financial systems.

Keynote: Cross-Border Payments & Stablecoins

Ralph Idio (Coins.ph) discussed the transformative role of stablecoins in remittances, highlighting their potential to make cross-border transactions more efficient and accessible.

Panel: AI – Blessing or Curse?

Gail Macapagal (Women in Blockchain Philippines) led a conversation with Paul Soliman (BayaniChain), Eliezer Rabadon (DvCode Technologies), and Myrtle Ramos (Block Tides) on the implications of AI in daily life and its intersection with blockchain technology.

Keynote: Crypto Security 101

Frank Andes and Al Yap (CryptoBilis) provided attendees with practical advice on safeguarding digital assets and navigating the crypto space securely.

Keynote: Buying a Tesla with Bitcoin

Luis Buenaventura (GCash) shared his experience of purchasing a Tesla using Bitcoin, illustrating the real-world applications of cryptocurrency.

Keynote: Regulation and Innovation

Atty. Paolo Ong (SEC Philippines) addressed the balance between regulatory frameworks and technological innovation, emphasizing the need for compliance to foster sustainable growth.

Panel: Crypto, Web3 & Gaming

Hosted by MJ Aguilar (Cryptocurrency Trader PH), the panel included KC Montero (Kumu), Aldrin Rabino (Crypto4chun), James Genove (The Resistance Trader), and Miguel Avila (Impact Web3). The discussion focused on the convergence of gaming and blockchain, and the opportunities it presents.

Interactive Elements and Community Engagement

Attendees participated in various activities, including booth passport challenges and giveaways.

Networking was facilitated through color-coded wristbands and QR feedback forms.

Community partners hosted parallel sessions, such as Gainers Ground Trading Community’s “TradeCoded” and MCMJN Marketing Services’ “NFTs & Brand Adoption”.

Looking Ahead

CVCPH2025 highlighted the dynamic nature of the crypto industry in the Philippines. For updates on future events and initiatives, follow Museigen.io and its partners.