Crypto Price Prediction Today 30 May – XRP, Shiba Inu, Fartcoin

Here are bullish price predictions for some of the buzziest altcoins in the cryptoverse right now.

Price momentum is building in the crypto sector as the market prepares for a major upward move. Bitcoin—the flagship of digital assets—recently hit an all-time high of $111,814, igniting optimism that the beginning of a new bull cycle is underway.

Investor sentiment is rapidly improving across the digital asset sector. Historically, crypto assets with robust use cases and solid fundamentals have shown a strong tendency to rebound quickly after market corrections, often preceding major price rallies.

Below, we examine three well-established altcoins—some of which are top meme coins—that experts suggest could produce 10x returns during this market cycle.

XRP: Linking Traditional Finance with Blockchain Innovation

Ripple’s XRP remains a key player in the area of international money transfers. Several recent milestones are boosting its trajectory.

To begin with, the United Nations has noted XRP’s potential role in creating a compliant and streamlined global payment infrastructure.

Additionally, Ripple appears to be gaining legal ground against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which had alleged XRP’s sale as an unregistered security. A recent court decision ruled that XRP sales to retail investors do not violate federal securities regulations.

Further elevating its profile, former U.S. President Donald Trump proposed adding XRP to a Strategic Crypto Reserve through an initiative where certain seized altcoins could be stored as national financial resources, indicating a shift toward formal recognition.

These developments enhance XRP’s value narrative. As a highly efficient settlement tool with rising institutional and political support, XRP is positioned for long-term relevance.

Following a recent dip in line with Bitcoin’s correction, XRP is trading steadily around the $2 level. Analysts predict a midsummer rise to $3, with the potential to breach $4 before year-end, especially if further positive developments unfold.

Shiba Inu ($SHIB): The Second Biggest Doge in Crypto Could Have 3X Price Upside Potential

Launched in August 2020, Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has become the second most recognized meme-based cryptocurrency after Dogecoin. Its market capitalization now surpasses $7.8 billion.

SHIB recently saw a modest 1% uptick, trading at $0.00001329. This move broke through two bullish chart formations—a falling wedge pattern observed between November and March, and a bullish flag emerging for a few days after May 17, suggesting the potential for another leg up.

The next technical target is $0.000022, though strong buying momentum or favorable headlines could push SHIB past $0.00003 before summer ends. From there, analysts suggest a possible 2X–3X move, with the most optimistic year-end projections reaching as high as $0.00006 to $0.00009.

What differentiates SHIB from other meme coins is its transition into a utility-focused asset. Built on the Ethereum blockchain and backed by its proprietary Layer-2 solution, Shibarium, SHIB seeks to reduce gas fees, increase transaction speeds, and improve network scalability—all while strengthening user privacy.

Fartcoin ($FARTCOIN): From Joke to Genuine Contender

While it began as a parody, Fartcoin ($FARTCOIN) is quickly establishing itself as a legitimate force within Solana’s meme coin ecosystem. It currently holds the position of third-largest meme token on Solana, following BONK and Official Trump ($TRUMP), the latter known for its satirical branding.

FARTCOIN is closing in on BONK’s market cap of approximately $1.3 billion, with its own valuation surpassing $1.1 billion.

The token has been climbing steadily since March 10, when it was priced $0.206, to today’s price of $1.12, an increase of 444%.

On the technical front, Fartcoin has consistently moved within a stable ascending channel, a rarity among meme assets known for their volatility.

With rising trading volumes and expanding community engagement, FARTCOIN seems to be targeting the $2 threshold—a psychological and technical level that could pave the way for its next breakout.

Having launched just six months ago, Fartcoin has evolved from a mere gag into a serious player in the meme coin category.

