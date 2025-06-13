Crypto Price Prediction Today 13 June – XRP, Solana, Hyperliquid

XRP, Solana and Hyperliquid are great plays for investors who want to support crypto's burgeoning altcoin scene.

Crypto price optimism is largely unbroken, even as news of war in the Middle East is tumbling many assets right now. The general feeling even among lawmakers is that crypto is here to stay.

Partially fuelling that optimism is Bitcoin’s unprecedented climb to a peak of $111,814 just last month. At its current price of $104,386, the industry’s “digital gold” is just 6.5% down from its former ATH.

This bullish wave has extended to the best meme coins like Pepe, Trump, SPX6900, and FartCoin, each of which has registered notable gains over the past six months.

With this backdrop, let’s dive into several promising altcoins—including two of the most prominent meme tokens—that many experts see as top contenders for substantial gains during this ongoing market rally.

Ripple (XRP): Dominating Global Crypto Payments, Price Soared 384% Last Year

Ripple’s XRP remains a pivotal bridge between the traditional financial world and blockchain-based systems, particularly in the field of international payments.

Celebrated for its efficiency and low transaction costs, XRP has attracted the attention of organizations, such as the United Nations, as a compliant platform with the potential to facilitate a new paradigm through blockchain-based global financial transactions.

Since late 2020, XRP has been embroiled in a lengthy legal confrontation with U.S. regulators. The case became emblematic of the crypto industry’s broader pushback against the SEC’s regulation-through-enforcement strategy under the Biden administration.

A major shift occurred in 2023 when a federal court ruled that XRP sales to retail investors did not fall under securities laws, undermining the SEC’s core argument. The matter was formally closed in early 2025 when the agency dropped the case.

Over the past 12 months, XRP has significantly outperformed Bitcoin, climbing 341% compared to BTC’s 55% rise.

Chart patterns indicate a bullish flag formation stretching from late 2023 through April 2024—a pattern often associated with upcoming price rallies.

Should the upward momentum continue, XRP is likely to push towards the $3.50 threshold this summer, which would eclipse its previous high of $3.40 set back in January 2018.

With a relative strength index (RSI) of 42 and falling, XRP could soon be oversold, which will indicate to traders that the asset is trading under a discount. Typically, this can prompt a new wave of accumulation.

Solana ($SOL): A DeFi Powerhouse on the Institutional Radar

Solana ($SOL) continues to shine in the decentralized finance (DeFi) arena, praised for its cutting-edge smart contract infrastructure, lightning-fast transaction speeds, and minimal fees. With a current market capitalization of $75.8 billion, Solana is increasingly becoming a serious Ethereum competitor.

Speculation is mounting that U.S. regulators could soon greenlight spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for Solana, echoing previous approvals for Bitcoin and Ethereum. If confirmed, this would likely spark a surge in institutional interest.

Former President Donald Trump has even proposed incorporating Solana into a U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve, albeit “hold-only,” meaning authorities can only hold $SOL confiscated through law enforcement actions, not buy it.

After sliding from a January peak above $250 to around $100 in February, Solana has staged a recovery. It recently broke through a descending trend channel and now trades at $145. With an RSI hovering around 38 and trending downward, Solana is likely to trade at a discount over the weekend, making it the perfect time to buy in for investors who want to support the network.

Market watchers now forecast that SOL could break resistance levels at $200 and $250, possibly pushing toward the $300 milestone by the end of the summer.

Hyperliquid: The DEX Powering a New Generation of Crypto Millionaires

Launched at the end of last year, Hyperliquid and its native $HYPE token have quickly gained traction as a standout project in the decentralized exchange (DEX) space.

Built on its own proprietary Layer 1 blockchain, Hyperliquid boasts transparency and high throughput. As a true DEX, users retain full control of their funds—a feature that’s grown more important following the collapse of centralized platforms like FTX.

Offering low fees, rapid trade execution, and advanced tools such as perpetual derivatives, Hyperliquid effectively merges the best aspects of both DEXs and centralized exchanges (CEXs).

Technical analysis of HYPE’s chart since its debut shows strong bullish indicators. In late winter and early spring, two bullish flag formations emerged—a sign often preceding sharp price increases.

Indeed, from early April to May 26, HYPE’s price quadrupled, jumping from approximately $10 to $40. The surge has been accompanied by multiple cup and handle formations, signaling consistent large-scale investor activity.

Notably, one Hyperliquid trader recently pocketed $7 million from a $200 million long position on BTC and ETH, using 50x leverage, suggesting the platform is already capable of life-changing returns.

