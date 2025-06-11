Crypto Price Prediction Today 11 June – XRP, Shiba Inu, Pepe

The price charts flash some optimistic signals for these high-calibre altcoins.

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 11, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Investor confidence in the crypto market is growing rapidly, largely spurred by Bitcoin’s historic surge to a price peak of $111,814 just last month.

Over the past day, Bitcoin ($BTC)—the premier digital asset—has risen by 1.3%, hovering close to $110,053. This places it just shy of 1.5% below its all-time high, creating anticipation for a potential crypto price breakout that could occur as early as tonight.

Riding on Bitcoin’s momentum, popular meme tokens such as Pepe, Trump, SPX6900, and FartCoin have also achieved impressive performance milestones over the last half-year.

With that context, let’s explore a few altcoins—including two leading meme coins—that many analysts believe are positioned for major price moves in this ongoing bull cycle.

Ripple (XRP): The Leading Crypto in Cross-Border Payments Blew Up 384% in Price Last Year

Ripple’s XRP continues to serve as a key connector between traditional finance and decentralized networks, especially in the global remittances space.

Recognized for its fast and cost-effective transactions, XRP has caught the attention of major global institutions—including the United Nations—as a viable platform for regulatory-compliant international payment systems.

The token has also been at the center of a protracted legal battle with U.S. regulators since December 2020, symbolizing broad industry resistance to the regulation-by-enforcement approach of the Biden-era SEC.

A breakthrough occurred in 2023, when a federal judge determined that XRP sales to retail buyers did not constitute securities—effectively challenging years of SEC claims during the Biden administration. The legal saga concluded in early 2025 when the SEC dropped the case.

Over the past year, XRP has outperformed Bitcoin, posting a 384% gain versus BTC’s 64.9% increase.

Technical analysis shows a bullish flag pattern forming from late 2023 to April 2024, typically a sign of an impending upward price movement.

Should this trend continue, XRP could challenge the $3.50 mark this summer, surpassing its previous peak of $3.40 set back in January 2018.

Pepe ($PEPE): The Amphibian Meme That’s Leaping Ahead

Inspired by Matt Furie’s iconic internet frog, Pepe ($PEPE) has emerged as a dominant force in the meme coin scene, delivering large returns for early supporters. Since late 2024, it has consistently ranked in the top three meme coins by performance.

Launched in April 2023, Pepe has inspired a wave of imitators, none of which have matched its cultural or financial impact. Its popularity even drew subtle nods from Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and X, who posted a couple of tweets seemingly referencing the token and briefly rocked a Pepe profile pic.

Currently trading around $0.00001322, PEPE has gained 3.6% in the last 24 hours, outpacing all top-five meme coins by market cap. With a valuation exceeding $5.5 billion, it stands as the most prominent meme coin not linked to the Dogecoin universe.

Despite its recent growth, PEPE is still 52.8% below its December 2024 high of $0.00002803.

Chart analysts point to a descending wedge pattern between November and March—a setup that typically suggests bullish potential. Many anticipate this could lead to a new all-time high before summer ends, as trading volumes and investor enthusiasm ramp up.

Shiba Inu ($SHIB): Ethereum’s Biggest Meme Coin Could 3X Over Summer

Since launching in August 2020, Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has become the second-most well-known meme token, trailing only Dogecoin. It now commands a market cap of $8 billion.

Trading at $0.0000135 after a 4.3% gain in the past 24 hours, SHIB is showing strong upward momentum. Analysts have identified two bullish technical formations: a descending wedge spanning from November to March and a bullish flag beginning in mid-May, both suggesting a possible sharp rally.

Key resistance is expected at $0.000022, but strong market conditions or favorable news could drive SHIB past $0.00003 this summer. From there, prices could double or even triple, with projections ranging from $0.00006 to $0.00009 by year’s end.

What distinguishes SHIB from other meme coins is its shift toward real-world utility. Built on Ethereum and enhanced by its proprietary Layer-2 solution, Shibarium, SHIB is designed to improve speed, reduce fees, and offer enhanced scalability and privacy.

SUBBD ($SUBBD): A Fixed Price Crypto Presale for a Platform Bringing AI, Blockchain, and the Creator Economy Together

As seasoned investors scout for emerging opportunities, early-stage crypto tokens are gaining attention, particularly those in presale, which often offer high upside before broader market exposure.

One such up-and-coming project is SUBBD ($SUBBD), which seeks to revolutionize the $85 billion content creator economy through the integration of blockchain and artificial intelligence.

SUBBD’s mission is to give creators greater autonomy, minimizing fees and allowing for direct engagement with their audience—sidestepping the traditional gatekeepers and high commission rates of existing platforms.

The platform is cultivating an inclusive digital ecosystem for creators to flourish. It has already raised over $647,500 in initial funding, with its token currently priced at $0.05575 during the presale phase.

Token holders receive access to an exclusive members-only platform offering premium tools, early-access features, and other exclusive benefits. Additionally, SUBBD offers a 20% fixed annual staking reward, appealing to long-term crypto investors.

Follow SUBBD on X or Telegram, or visit the SUBBD website for more information.