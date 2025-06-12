Crypto Price Prediction Today 12 June – XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin

Several of crypto's leading altcoins are flashing bullish signals right now, but which looks best?

Investor enthusiasm in the crypto space is reaching new heights, spurred in large part by Bitcoin’s impressive rally to an all-time high price of $111,814 just last month.

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin ($BTC) has traded at $107,282. This leaves it just 4.3% shy of a new high watermark. In the unpredictable world of crypto, Bitcoin could make up the difference in a day or in a month.

Alongside Bitcoin’s upward momentum, there has also been a strong growth in popular meme coins such as Pepe, Trump, SPX6900, and FartCoin, which have each set new highs over the past half-year.

So, with the bull market about to start, crypto heads are turning their focus to several altcoins—two of which fall into the meme coin category—that could be set to reach new record highs in the near future.

Ripple (XRP): Poised to Break Records as the Go-To Token for Cross-Border Transfers?

Ripple’s XRP continues to strengthen its position as a bridge between traditional finance and decentralized payments networks.

Renowned for its speed and low transaction costs, XRP has attracted attention from major global entities—including the United Nations—as a potential backbone for regulatory-compliant, next-gen remittance platforms.

XRP has also served as a focal point in the industry’s long-standing legal standoff with U.S. regulators. A major breakthrough came in 2023, when a federal court ruled that XRP’s sales to retail investors did not constitute securities, directly challenging the SEC’s claims under the Biden administration. This legal battle concluded earlier this year when the SEC formally dropped its case after four and a half years.

The resolution of the legal uncertainty has restored investor confidence and reinvigorated XRP’s market performance.

Over the past year, XRP has outpaced crypto daddy Bitcoin, posting a 355% price gain compared to Bitcoin’s 55% climb during the same period.

If this trend holds, XRP could push past the $3.50 mark this summer—surpassing its previous all-time high of $3.40, set in January 2018.

Cardano ($ADA): Will the OG Ethereum Challenger Hit New Highs in 2025?

Cardano ($ADA) is experiencing renewed traction, buoyed by increased political interest and favorable sentiment. Like XRP and SOL, ADA has been pointed out by Donald Trump as a preferred asset for a potential U.S. crypto reserve.

Founded in 2014 by Ethereum co-creator Charles Hoskinson, Cardano distinguishes itself with its peer-reviewed development process, commitment to sustainability, and academic rigor.

Currently capitalizing $24.8 billion of the $3.5 trillion market, Cardano is inching closer to overtaking Solana as the leading Ethereum alternative.

Analysts suggest ADA could climb from its current level of approximately $0.6873 to $2 by mid-year. The most bullish scenarios even envision a return to its previous all-time high of $3.09—representing a recovery from a 77.7% decline since September 2021.

A descending wedge pattern forming between late 2024 and April 2025 has caught the eye of traders, indicating a potential breakout.

With strong support at its current range and resistance approaching $1.10, ADA is seen by long-term investors as a promising asset with considerable upside in the current market cycle.

Dogecoin ($DOGE): The Pioneer Meme Coin in Crypto Edges Toward the Revered $1 Price Milestone

Dogecoin ($DOGE), the original meme coin that launched in 2013, continues to dominate its niche with a market cap of $28 billion.

Originally intended as a satire on the early crypto frenzy, DOGE has evolved into a serious digital asset with a devoted following.

The coin often moves in tandem with Bitcoin, giving it a level of predictability uncommon among meme tokens. Its popularity has been further fueled by high-profile endorsements from the likes of Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, and Gene Simmons, particularly during the 2021 bull run.

Currently trading at around $0.1893, Dogecoin has dropped 6% in line with a broader market correction. However, technical indicators show a descending wedge pattern forming from November to April—a setup that frequently precedes a strong upward move.

Momentum picked up in early May following a sizable whale buy-in that pushed DOGE near the $0.25 mark.

If bullish trends continue, DOGE could reach $0.50 in the coming months—a projected increase of over 160% from its current value.

DOGE’s utility is growing as well: Tesla accepts it for select merchandise, and platforms like PayPal and Revolut have integrated DOGE, bolstering its relevance in the broader crypto ecosystem.

SUBBD ($SUBBD): A High-Potential AI-Creator Crypto Presale Selling for a Low Fixed Price

Finally, beyond well-known cryptocurrencies, seasoned investors are increasingly turning their attention to promising presale tokens that offer substantial upside before gaining mainstream attention.

One such up-and-coming asset is SUBBD ($SUBBD), a blockchain project seeking to revolutionize the $85 billion creator economy through the integration of artificial intelligence.

SUBBD’s mission is to give content creators more financial autonomy, fewer platform fees, and direct access to their communities, effectively bypassing traditional gatekeepers.

The project is developing a supportive digital space designed for creative professionals to flourish. It has already raised approximately $653,000 in early-stage funding, with its token available in the ongoing presale at $0.05565.

Token holders enjoy exclusive access to a premium members-only platform with advanced features, early content, and various perks. Additionally, SUBBD offers a fixed staking yield of 20% annually, making it an appealing choice for long-term holders.

Follow SUBBD on X or Telegram, or visit the SUBBD website for more information.