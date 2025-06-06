Crypto Price Prediction Today 6 June – Bitcoin, Solana, XRP

Here are some bullish price predictions for several of the hottest cryptocurrencies in the world right now.

Crypto price optimism is hitting record highs following Bitcoin’s recent rally, which saw it hit a new all-time high (ATH) just two weeks prior. At the same time, several top meme coins—Pepe, Trump, SPX6900, and FartCoin among them—have each reached record highs within the last six months.

Investor optimism is clearly on the rise, propelling digital asset values higher. Historically, cryptocurrencies backed by robust fundamentals tend to ignite broad market upswings, supported by dedicated communities, institutional interest, and active development teams.

In this context, let’s explore several prominent cryptos that analysts believe could set new all-time highs (ATHs) during the current bullish trend.

Bitcoin ($BTC): The World’s Biggest Crypto Is Likely to Set Many Price ATHs Before New Year

Bitcoin ($BTC) needs no introduction. The world’s biggest crypto recently hit a new price high at $111,814 on May 2 and many believe it could set several new all-time highs on its way to $150K by the end of the year, but these will be contingent on a favourable political climate.

See, Bitcoin is crypto’s flagship coin. This means that anyone who believes in crypto’s future is likely to want to add some Bitcoin to their portfolio. The $2 trillion market cap digital gold is virtually single handedly holding up crypto’s $3.38 trillion market.

In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin is up 0.3% to trade at $104,292 as it reverses course from a pullback down 6.9% from its ATH.

This puts it in spitting distance of setting a new high watermark and even hitting $150,000, but this will need to be helped along by positive macro developments.

Recent falling US inflation rates bode well for crypto on the whole, and the possibility of the pro-crypto Trump administration delivering on a US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and comprehensive legislation before the year is out could drive Bitcoin to its next big milestone, while simultaneously pulling up the wider industry too.

Solana ($SOL): DeFi Titan Riding Institutional Tailwinds

Solana ($SOL) continues to distinguish itself within the DeFi ecosystem, lauded for its sophisticated smart contracts, rapid transaction speeds and ultra-low fees. With a current valuation of $81.35 billion, it has cemented itself as a formidable challenger to Ethereum in the DeFi sector.

There is mounting chatter that U.S. regulatory authorities may soon approve spot ETFs tied to Solana, following in the footsteps of similar approvals for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Such a development could bolster SOL’s appeal to institutional investors.

President Donald Trump has also floated the idea of including Solana in a proposed U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve, although acquisition would be through asset seizures rather than direct purchase.

Solana recently rebounded after sliding from highs above $250 in January to just over $100 in February. It has since broken above a descending trend channel and now trades at $152.76—up 1% in the last 24 hours—mirroring Bitcoin’s brief correction and rebound.

Analysts now anticipate that if SOL breaches resistance at $200 and $250, it could push toward the $300 mark before the summer concludes.

Ripple (XRP): Could Ripple’s Cross-Border Payment Token Reach New Heights?

Ripple’s XRP token remains a key player in bridging blockchain and traditional finance, particularly for international money transfers.

Renowned for facilitating fast and affordable cross-border transactions, XRP has gained attention from major global entities like the United Nations, which sees it as a useful tool for compliant and efficient financial systems.

A longstanding legal standoff between Ripple and the SEC reached a key moment in 2023, when a court determined that XRP’s retail transactions do not constitute securities. This verdict brought much-needed clarity and sparked renewed investor interest.

Over the past year, XRP has outpaced Bitcoin in growth, posting a 314% gain compared to Bitcoin’s 46.5% increase.

Technical indicators suggest XRP may be approaching a breakout from a bullish flag pattern that has been forming between November and April, a pattern typically indicating upward momentum.

If the breakout occurs, XRP could challenge the $3.50 level this summer, potentially surpassing its previous all-time high of $3.40 set on January 7, 2018.

