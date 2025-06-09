Crypto Price Prediction Today 9 June – XRP, Trump, Stellar

Several of the top altcoins in crypto are flashing bullish signals at the start of summer.

Investors’ price enthusiasm in the crypto space is soaring, driven in large part by Bitcoin’s recent surge to a fresh all-time high (ATH) of $111,814 last month. Simultaneously, leading meme coins such as Pepe, Trump, SPX6900, and FartCoin have each logged record-breaking performances within the past half-year.

The price of Bitcoin ($BTC), the original crypto, is up 2% in the last 24 hours as it holds steady at $107.6K, just 4% away from setting a new ATH, which can potentially happen this week.

Against this backdrop, let’s examine several cryptocurrencies that analysts suggest may soon set new ATHs amid the current bullish climate.

Ripple (XRP): Will XRP Break Past Its Historical Peak in the Cross-Border Payments Space?

Ripple’s XRP remains at the forefront of merging decentralized finance with the traditional banking system, especially for global remittances and international settlements.

Recognized for its ability to process transactions swiftly and cost-effectively, XRP has attracted interest from influential institutions such as the United Nations, which has explored its use in developing compliant, next-gen cross-border payments systems.

It has also been fighting a protracted legal battle with US authorities on behalf of the whole industry since 2020. In 2023, Ripple achieved a partial legal victory over the SEC—a judge ruled that XRP sales to retail investors did not qualify as securities, contradicting what the SEC under Biden frequently said about it and other projects.

This development boosted market confidence and revived investor interest in the token.

Over the last year, XRP has demonstrated remarkable resilience, outperforming Bitcoin by gaining 358.1%, compared to BTC’s 55.3% growth during the same timeframe.

Technical analysis shows XRP potentially breaking out of a bullish flag formation, observed between the end of last year and April, a pattern often indicating continued upward movement.

Should this breakout materialize, XRP could challenge the $3.50 mark this summer, possibly exceeding its all-time high of $3.40 set back in January 2018.

Official Trump ($TRUMP): Could Pro-Crypto Policies Trigger a 10X Price Surge?

Debuting just before Donald Trump’s planned inauguration on January 20, Official Trump ($TRUMP) quickly emerged as a standout on the Solana blockchain, reaching a market capitalization exceeding $2.1 billion.

Despite its meme coin roots, TRUMP has evolved into a symbol of investor hope for a more crypto-supportive regulatory environment under a Trump-led administration, distinct from the more restrictive stance of the Biden era.

Currently trading at $10.53 after rising 2% in 24 hours, TRUMP continues to test key resistance at the $15 level—a threshold it last approached during late April and throughout May.

From a technical lens, the token’s relative strength index (RSI) has declined to around 40, suggesting a potential oversold condition that may prompt a new wave of investor accumulation.

If momentum returns, TRUMP could revisit $20 by mid-June. Should Trump advance comprehensive crypto reform this year, a push toward the $100 level in 2025 isn’t off the table for this politically charged asset.

The initial market turbulence linked to Trump’s trade policy announcements has since stabilized, reinforcing demand for politically themed crypto projects—often labeled as PolitiFi—which represent an entertaining and often profitable avenue for betting on political figures.

Stellar ($XLM): Overview and Market Outlook

First introduced in 2014, Stellar ($XLM) ranks among the most established cryptocurrencies. Designed to facilitate rapid, low-cost international transactions, it serves a similar purpose to Ripple’s XRP and Bitcoin Cash, though with a distinctly different technical backbone.

Unlike Bitcoin’s energy-intensive Proof-of-Work model, Stellar leverages the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP)—a mechanism that confirms transactions via a network of trusted, community-approved validators rather than competitive mining.

XLM’s performance continues to be influenced by Bitcoin’s price movements and emerging regulatory narratives. As the 20th biggest cryptocurrency with a market cap above $8.3 billion, Stellar is an established crypto, and its price stands to explode when US regulators pull their fingers out.

In the short term, XLM might be set for a rebound. Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently around 44 and climbing gradually, indicating a slow buying spree that may continue to drive the coin’s price higher in the short-term.

As for the long-term trajectory? That remains less predictable. No doubt that if Stellar continues climbing, it is likely to face strong resistance at the $0.50 mark, but could hit $0.75 by August.

For those who believe regulatory stability will create a thriving altcoin market, this may represent an ideal accumulation window before policy certainty potentially sparks the next wave of institutional and retail interest.

SUBBD ($SUBBD): Early-Stage AI Creator Platform Crypto Token with Fixed Price and 20% Staking Rewards

Outside the established market leaders, seasoned investors are turning to early-stage tokens with strong upside potential. Presales, in particular, offer a strategic opportunity to secure tokens ahead of broader market adoption.

One standout project is SUBBD ($SUBBD), which seeks to disrupt the $85 billion creator economy by integrating artificial intelligence and decentralized blockchain frameworks.

The platform’s mission centers on giving content creators more autonomy, higher revenue potential, and freedom from the high commission fees imposed by major tech platforms.

By supporting direct engagement between creators and their audiences, SUBBD introduces a more democratic and transparent system for monetizing digital content.

To date, the project has raised around $632,000 in seed funding. Tokens are currently available in the presale phase at a fixed price of $0.05575.

Investors gain entry into an exclusive, members-only ecosystem offering premium content, early access tools, and additional benefits. SUBBD also features staking options that provide a fixed annual yield of 20%, presenting an attractive incentive for early adopters.

Follow SUBBD on X or Telegram, or visit the SUBBD website for more information.