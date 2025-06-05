Crypto Price Prediction Today 5 June – XRP, Solana, Cardano

The price charts for some of the biggest altcoins in crypto are looking very promising

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 4, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Crypto price predictions are looking increasingly optimistic since Bitcoin recently topped $111,814 just two weeks ago. Meanwhile, several of the top meme coins—such as Pepe, Trump, SPX6900, and FartCoin—have each recorded all-time highs over the past half-year.

Investor confidence continues to climb, and so do prices. Historically, digital currencies with strong underlying fundamentals tend to lead market-wide rallies, thanks to a mix of loyal supporters, institutional inflows, and busy developer communities.

Let’s examine several established altcoins that experts believe could hit all-time highs (ATHs) during the current bullish momentum.

Ripple (XRP): A New All-Time Price High for Ripple’s Payment-Focused Crypto Token?

Ripple’s XRP remains at the forefront of efforts to integrate blockchain technology with the legacy financial sector.

Renowned for its ability to facilitate swift and low-cost international payments, XRP has garnered interest from major institutions such as the United Nations, which recognizes its utility in building efficient and regulation-compliant cross-border payment systems.

A protracted legal conflict between Ripple and the SEC over the last five years reached a critical turning point in 2023 when a court ruled that XRP’s retail sales do not qualify as securities, providing much-needed regulatory clarity and reinforcing investor confidence.

XRP has recently outperformed Bitcoin, rising 318% over the last 365 days, while Bitcoin only rose 49%.

Chart analysis suggests XRP may be on the verge of a breakout from a bullish flag pattern that forms across its support and resistance lines from November through to April—a pattern often associated with bullish reversals.

XRP could test $3.50 by midsummer, in that case it would surpass its former ATH of $3.40 set on January 7, 2018.

Solana ($SOL): A DeFi Powerhouse with Institutional Momentum

Solana ($SOL) continues to stand out among smart contract platforms, backed by its high-speed transactions and minimal fees. With a current market cap of $81.35 billion, it presents a strong alternative to Ethereum in the decentralized finance space.

There is increasing speculation that U.S. regulators might greenlight Solana-based spot ETFs, following the precedent set by Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF approvals, which could further cement its institutional relevance.

President Donald Trump has also named Solana as a potential holding in a proposed U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve—though the government would only hold it through enforcement seizures, not purchase it outright.

SOL recently rebounded from a decline that saw it fall from over $250 in January to slightly above $100 in February, breaking out from a descending trend channel.

Now trading at $152.76 after a 1.7% drop in the past 24 hours—mirroring a broader pullback in the crypto market—Solana is projected to challenge resistance levels at $200 and $250. Should it break through, analysts believe it could reach $300 before summer ends.

Cardano ($ADA): A New All-Time Price High for the Original Ethereum Killing Crypto?

Cardano ($ADA) is regaining traction, helped by a resurgence in political interest. Like XRP and SOL, ADA has also been mentioned by Donald Trump as a hold-only candidate for a U.S. crypto reserve.

Created by Charles Hoskinson after his departure from Ethereum in 2014, Cardano stands out for its rigorous scientific development, peer-reviewed protocols, and eco-friendly approach.

With a market capitalization nearing $24.6 billion, Cardano is closing in on Solana as the top Ethereum alternative.

Bullish forecasts suggest ADA could climb from its current level of about $0.6824 to as high as $2 by midsummer. The most optimistic projections suggest Cardano could surpass its former ATH of $3.09, a price point it has fallen 77.9% from since September 2021.

Technical setups are encouraging: a descending wedge pattern forms between late 2024 and April 2025, indicating a possible breakout on the horizon.

Support remains firm around current levels, with resistance approaching the $1.10 mark. For long-term investors, ADA continues to offer a solid foundation paired with large growth potential amid evolving market dynamics.

SUBBD ($SUBBD): A Promising Low-Price Crypto Presale Blending AI with the Creator Economy

In addition to established names, forward-looking investors are scouting early-stage projects with massive upside. Token presales are a favored strategy for entering high-growth ventures ahead of broader market recognition.

One emerging contender is SUBBD ($SUBBD), which seeks to transform the $85 billion creator economy by merging blockchain with artificial intelligence.

The project’s core mission is to empower digital creators by offering a decentralized platform that ensures better earnings, more autonomy, and reduced dependency on large tech firms that impose heavy commissions.

SUBBD allows creators and audiences to connect directly, fostering fairer and more transparent monetization models.

Having already secured over $607,000 in seed funding, SUBBD tokens are currently available at a presale price of $0.05575.

Token holders gain access to an exclusive digital environment, which includes premium content, early-access privileges, and member-only benefits. Additionally, users can stake their $SUBBD tokens through the SUBBD website to earn a fixed 20% APY—making it an enticing opportunity for early participants.

Follow SUBBD on X or Telegram, or visit the SUBBD website for more information.