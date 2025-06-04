Crypto Price Prediction Today 4 June – Pi Coin, XRP, Solana

Here are some bullish price projections from three of the hottest altcoins in the world.

The crypto space is on the brink of a major price breakout, with Bitcoin soaring to a new high of $111,814 less than a fortnight ago. Additionally, some of the best meme coins—like Pepe, Trump, SPX6900, and FartCoin—have all posted all-time highs in the last six months.

These signs have reignited speculation that a new bullish cycle may be in full swing.

Investor sentiment across the crypto sector is strengthening. Historically, digital assets with solid fundamentals tend to bounce back swiftly from downturns, frequently leading to extended periods of upward momentum.

Let’s explore some well-established altcoins that analysts say could potentially deliver 10x gains in the current bull run.

Pi Network ($PI): The Token Redefining Crypto Mining for the Masses Could Triple in Price This Summer

Pi Network is facilitating an inclusive approach to crypto mining through a unique “tap-to-earn” mechanism that eliminates the need for costly hardware.

In contrast to traditional crypto mining, Pi allows users to mine by simply checking into the app once daily, making it especially attractive to crypto newcomers.

Launched in February 2025, the network quickly gained momentum—$PI surged 171% in just four days in early May, climbing from $0.58 to $1.57, reflecting rising interest from larger capital players. Its current market price stands at $0.076.

At the moment, PI is undergoing a minor retracement of 0.4%. With its Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 42 and trending downward, a drop to RSI 30 would mean the asset is oversold and thus undervalued, likely spurring an imminent phase of reaccumulation.

Market experts forecast a potential breakout above $3 should summer continue looking bullish.

With its intuitive user interface and Layer 1 blockchain infrastructure, Pi Network is emerging as a strong contender in the next wave of mainstream crypto adoption.

Ripple’s XRP: Uniting Legacy Finance with Blockchain

Ripple’s native asset, XRP, continues to cement its role as a key facilitator in bridging blockchain systems with traditional financial institutions.

XRP’s capacity to streamline global remittance processes has drawn attention from prominent organizations, including the United Nations, which praises its potential in building compliant, efficient payment networks.

Ripple’s ongoing legal saga with the SEC has proven pivotal for the crypto sector. A landmark court decision determined that XRP’s retail sales do not constitute securities under U.S. law, providing long-awaited clarity and bolstering investor trust.

XRP is outperforming Bitcoin, rising 0.4% in the last 24 hours to $2.23, while Bitcoin actually fell 1.1%. This makes for a 323.4% increase over the last 12 months, far exceeding Bitcoin’s 50% gain during the same span.

From a technical perspective, XRP has been consolidating in a falling wedge pattern since November, which traditionally indicates a bullish reversal. Analysts anticipate that XRP could reach $3.50 by midsummer, and if market conditions align, the token could reach new highs later in 2025.

Solana ($SOL): A Top Performer Among Altcoins

Solana ($SOL) remains one of the foremost platforms for smart contracts, boasting a market cap of $81.35 billion. With rapid transaction speeds and ultra-low fees, it presents a compelling challenge to Ethereum’s DeFi dominance.

Investor enthusiasm is growing amid speculation that U.S. regulators might approve spot ETFs based on Solana, mirroring the institutional adoption already seen with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

President Donald Trump has also identified Solana as a candidate for inclusion in the U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve, albeit as a hold-only asset from law enforcement crypto seizures, rather than a direct government purchase, which could increase its global visibility.

SOL recently broke free from a downward channel, bouncing back after sliding from over $250 in January to just above $100 in February.

Currently priced at $155.72 after a 4% dip over the last 24 hours—mirroring the broader crypto market correction—Solana could surge to $300 by late summer if it manages to pass resistance levels around $200 and $250.

SUBBD ($SUBBD): A High-Potential Low Price Crypto Presale Targeting AI and the Creator Economy

Beyond established assets, savvy investors are exploring early-stage projects with outsized growth potential. Token presales remain a favored entry strategy for those eyeing promising innovations before they gain broader market exposure.

SUBBD ($SUBBD) is one such up-and-coming project that is turning heads. Positioned at the intersection of blockchain and artificial intelligence, SUBBD seeks to overhaul the $85 billion creator economy.

Its vision is to empower content creators through a decentralized platform, giving them greater autonomy, higher earnings, and freedom from the heavy fees imposed by centralized tech giants.

The platform’s design allows direct engagement between creators and audiences, ensuring that monetization flows more fairly and transparently for both sides.

Having already raised roughly $600,000 in its early funding phase, the SUBBD crypto token is currently available at a presale price of $0.05575.

Owning $SUBBD tokens provides access to an exclusive digital suite, which includes premium content, early-access perks, and member-only benefits. Holders can also stake their tokens through the SUBBD website to earn a fixed 20% APY, offering an attractive incentive for early backers.

Follow SUBBD on X or Telegram, or visit the SUBBD website for more information.