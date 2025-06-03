Crypto Price Prediction Today 3 June – XRP, Dogwifhat, Monero

Is a new bull run underway? Chart indicators across multiple leading cryptos suggest that perhaps it is.

The price charts of leading crypto projects are indicating a potential breakout as investor sentiment turns increasingly bullish. As market activity accelerates, top-tier tokens are testing new highs, raising expectations of an imminent rally.

Bitcoin, the flagship digital asset, hit an all-time high (ATH) of $111,814 just under two weeks ago. This milestone has reignited discussions about whether a full-scale bull run has already begun.

So, with market-wide confidence strengthening, here are three altcoins—among them, a couple of the best meme coins—that could deliver up to 10x gains before the end of the year if current bullish trends hold.

XRP: Bridging Blockchain and Traditional Finance

$XRP, the native token of Ripple’s blockchain of the same name, continues to establish itself as a vital bridge between traditional banking and blockchain technology.

Its recognized potential in streamlining cross-border payments has attracted the attention of institutions, including the United Nations, which touts XRP’s role in creating efficient and regulation-friendly global payment systems.

Ripple’s legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission marked a turning point in the industry.

A key court ruling confirmed that XRP sales to retail investors do not qualify as securities under federal law, providing much-needed regulatory clarity and boosting confidence in the asset’s future.

Today, XRP is outpacing Bitcoin. Ripple’s coin rose 4% in 24 hours to trade at $2.24. That figure represents a remarkable 333% gain over the past 12 months, vastly outpacing Bitcoin’s 55% increase during the same time frame.

From a technical standpoint, XRP has been forming a falling wedge pattern since November, which traditionally suggests a bullish reversal.

Analysts believe this setup could push the token toward the $3 mark by midyear. If support holds and broader market conditions remain favorable, XRP may set new all-time highs this year.

DogWifHat: Here’s One Crypto That Exploded in Price Overnight

DogWifHat ($WIF), an Ethereum-based meme coin themed around a Shiba Inu in a hat, has quickly gained traction since its debut on November 20, 2023. It typically holds a market capitalization of over $1 billion.

After hitting a high of $4.19 in November 2024, $WIF experienced a dramatic correction, bottoming out at $0.32 by April 9—a decline of over 92%. While steep, such downturns are not uncommon in crypto and often set the stage for significant rebounds.

Chart analysis indicates that $WIF may be nearing a breakout. The asset’s recent price movements have formed a descending wedge, a pattern commonly associated with bullish reversals. However, timing is crucial.

The current Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 53 and climbing, suggesting buying momentum is picking back up today. This is supported by $WIF’s generous overnight advance of 18.4% to trade at $1.01.

Monero: The Top Privacy Coin in Crypto Has a Unique Price Chart

Monero ($XMR) is the leading privacy coin in crypto. It currently commands an impressive market cap of $6.4 billion, making it the only ten-figure privacy coin.

Privacy coins vary in method and utility, but broadly speaking, they use cryptographic techniques to obscure identifying information like addresses and transaction amounts from prying eyes.

It employs a cryptographic technique called zero-knowledge proofs, which lets users make transactions without specifying any details about the transactions in question. This allows Monero users to transact on-chain without leaving visible traces.

Monero has plotted a vastly different course from most other cryptos this year, which largely moved in line with Bitcoin’s price movements. Bitcoin began the year on a high, then fell until mid-spring. Since then, it has joined crypto’s recovery rally, leaping from $200 to $400 in little over a month.

Monero’s $XRM now trades at $349, having fallen back from $400. It has only traded this high twice before across its eleven-year lifespan, once back in 2018 and once during crypto’s seminal bull 2021 bull run, although it never came close to surpassing its 2018 ATH of $542.33.

Things could be different this year, though. Monero is only 36% short of setting a new high watermark. Should positive industry developments continue, Monero can ferry itself across the $400 resistance level by mid-summer, which will line it up nicely for some new price highs.

