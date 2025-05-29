Crypto Price Prediction Today 29 May – XRP, Pi Coin, Dogecoin

Here are some bullish price projections for four of the hottest altcoins in the game.

The crypto market appears set for a substantial price breakout. Bitcoin, the premier digital currency, recently smashed records by reaching $111,814 last Thursday, fueling widespread optimism that a fresh bull run may be underway.

Investor confidence throughout the crypto space is escalating. Historically, assets backed by strong fundamentals tend to recover swiftly after corrections, often leading to subsequent market surges.

Here’s a closer look at three established altcoins—some of them top meme coins—that analysts believe could deliver 10x returns in the current cycle.

XRP: Bridging Legacy Finance and the Blockchain Future

XRP, developed by Ripple, continues to be a prominent player in cross-border payments. A string of favorable developments is adding to its momentum.

First, the United Nations recently showed XRP’s potential as a tool for establishing a compliant and efficient global payment infrastructure.

Second, Ripple is gaining the upper hand in a legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which had alleged XRP was sold as an unregistered security. A recent court ruling determined that XRP sales to individual investors do not violate federal securities laws.

Third, former U.S. President Donald Trump proposed including XRP in a potential Strategic Crypto Reserve—an initiative that would see the government retain seized XRP as part of its long-term asset holdings, indicating increasing geopolitical and financial importance.

These milestones collectively reinforce XRP’s value proposition. It not only provides a highly efficient blockchain solution for global transactions but is also earning political credibility and recognition from major institutions.

Despite a recent pullback that mirrored Bitcoin’s dip, XRP remains stable near $2. Market watchers are forecasting a climb to $3 by midyear, where it will encounter some resistance, but if it captures this level, XRP has the potential to pass $4 this year, especially if bullish news continues to emerge.

Pi Network ($PI): Making Crypto Mining Easy and Accessible

Pi Network is transforming how people mine cryptocurrency, using a simple “tap-to-earn” model that eliminates the need for expensive mining rigs.

Since launching in February 2025, it has gained traction rapidly—$PI jumped 171% in four days in early May, from $0.58 to $1.57, indicating growing interest from larger investors. The token currently trades at $0.076.

At present, PI is undergoing a minor correction of 3.5, and with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 45 and trending downward, a dip down to RSI 30 would offer a prime buying opportunity to stock up at a discount. Many analysts believe the coin could break above $3 as adoption scales up.

Unlike conventional mining operations, Pi allows users to mine simply by logging into the app once a day, making it highly appealing to new entrants in the crypto space.

With its user-friendly interface and Layer 1 blockchain foundation, Pi Network is positioned to become a key driver in the next chapter of crypto adoption.

Dogecoin ($DOGE): Meme Crypto King Eyes Upward Price Trend

Dogecoin ($DOGE), the original meme coin, maintains its leadership in the category with a robust $32.8 billion market capitalization.

Originally launched in 2013 by developers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer as a parody of the crypto craze, DOGE has grown into a widely recognized and surprisingly resilient asset.

Its price behavior tends to follow Bitcoin, providing a level of predictability rarely seen in the meme coin sector.

Currently priced at around $0.2195 DOGE remains virtually unchanged in the last 24 hours. A pronounced descending wedge pattern forms across its chart from November through to April, a formation often seen before a bullish reversal.

We can see some kind of reversal happening in early May, with a whale purchase that sent the price up vertically to trade at a couple cents short of a quarter.

Optimistic traders are targeting $0.50, which would represent a 128% gain from current levels.

Mainstream acceptance continues to boost Dogecoin’s credibility. Tesla still accepts it for select purchases, and major fintech platforms like PayPal and Revolut have integrated DOGE into their services, reinforcing its practical use and staying power.

BTC Bull ($BTCBULL): Low Price Crypto Offers Explosive Presale Gains and Passive BTC Rewards

BTC Bull ($BTCBULL) is a meme coin built with Bitcoin enthusiasts in mind and is gaining attention with its unique rewards model, even before it hits public exchanges.

Rather than simply holding Bitcoin, users can gain passive BTC rewards by owning this meme token, which issues payouts each time Bitcoin crosses set price thresholds.

The concept gained instant traction. Within minutes of its launch, BTC Bull had already raised over $100,000, eventually hitting a $6.5 million milestone within the first three months of its presale.

Currently priced at $0.002535 in presale, each investment round increases the token’s price, incentivizing early adopters to jump in before the next raise.

For investors seeking additional yield, $BTCBULL offers staking with up to 63% APY, combining the fun of meme coins with a dual revenue income stream.