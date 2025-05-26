Crypto Price Prediction Today 26 May – XRP, Cardano, Pi Coin

Here are some price projections for three of the hottest altcoins in the world right now.

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content.

Crypto could be bracing for a major price explosion. Bitcoin, the premier cryptocurrency, reached a historic peak of $111,814 on Thursday, reinforcing widespread sentiment that a new bull market phase is underway.

Investor confidence is mounting across the crypto landscape. Historically, projects with the strongest fundamentals tend to bounce back quickly after market dips, often experiencing significant upward trajectories during bullish runs.

Below is an overview of three established altcoins, along with one of the leading meme coins, that could become major breakout stars, all of have the potential to yield 10X gains in the current cycle.

XRP: Solidifying Its Role in Global Finance

Ripple’s XRP remains a top contender in the race to modernize global payment systems. It recently gained a notable endorsement from the United Nations, which highlighted its potential in creating a regulated international cross-border payments network.

In a surprising development, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that XRP might be included in a proposed Strategic Crypto Reserve. Under this proposal, the U.S. could retain confiscated XRP as a “hold-only” asset—furthering the token’s relevance in the geopolitical sphere.

These developments bolster XRP’s value proposition in three key ways: ultra-fast cross-border transaction capabilities, growing political acceptance in the U.S., and increasing validation by global institutions.

Despite recent retracements in tandem with Bitcoin’s price action, XRP has held strong near the $2 mark, with analysts watching for a potential breakout beyond $3 before the year’s midpoint.

With positive macro trends and growing institutional backing, XRP may be positioning itself for a significant surge. Should a rally ignite, XRP may find some resistance at the $3 mark, but if a propitious news cycle proliferates, then a foothold on $4 is well within the bounds of possibility.

Cardano ($ADA): Ethereum’s Oldest Crypto Contender

Cardano ($ADA) is another altcoin drawing attention. Trump also referenced Cardano as a potential addition to the U.S. crypto reserve—boosting its public profile. With a current market cap of over $27.5 billion, it’s in close pursuit of Solana’s status as the leading “Ethereum alternative,” though it still has ground to cover.

Charles Hoskinson, Cardano’s founder and a former Ethereum co-founder, was ousted from the Ethereum team in 2014 following disagreements over the project’s monetization strategy. In response, he launched Cardano, aiming to build a scalable and sustainable blockchain network.

ADA has shown price stability, consistently finding support near $0.70 and facing resistance at $1.10. In the last 24 hours, Cardano has grown by 2% to cap a 5% advance in the last week. This puts it broadly in line with Bitcoin and Ethereum’s price movements, which indicate Cardano is one of the less volatile cryptos.

Cardano’s long-term outlook remains promising, particularly for investors willing to ride out short-term volatility.

Pi Network ($PI): Disruptive Crypto Mining Model May Reach New Price Highs

Pi Network introduces a radically simplified crypto mining approach with its tap-to-earn system. Launched in February 2025, the project has already made waves—$PI climbed 40% in early May, indicating growing interest from large holders.

Currently undergoing a mild pullback, Pi’s relative strength index (RSI) sits at a balanced 49, suggesting that its market price is aligning with current demand. Many analysts project a move beyond the $3 mark as adoption gains momentum.

Unlike traditional mining, Pi doesn’t require expensive rigs. Users only need to open the app and tap once daily to earn rewards, which broadens accessibility and appeals to newcomers.

Thanks to its Layer 1 blockchain infrastructure and user-friendly design, Pi Network could become a major force in the evolving crypto landscape.

Solaxy ($SOLX): The Crypto Representing Solana’s First Layer 2 Protocol has High Price Potential

Solaxy ($SOLX) is carving out a unique niche as Solana’s inaugural Layer 2 protocol, aimed at enhancing scalability by conducting transactions off-chain while still relying on Solana’s secure base layer for finalization.

Its standout feature is Ethereum interoperability—this allows DeFi protocols to move more freely between Solana and Ethereum, creating expanded opportunities for liquidity and decentralized applications.

Currently offered at $0.001736 during its presale, Solaxy has already raised an impressive $40.6 million. The 99% annual percentage yield (APY) on its staking program has captured strong investor interest.

With the presale concluding in just over three weeks, SOLX is poised for listing on major exchanges. At that point, prices could shift significantly upward as investor demand escalates.

Should Solana-based ETFs receive regulatory approval, Solaxy ($SOLX) may benefit from increased visibility and institutional capital—especially as attention shifts toward scalable infrastructure within the Solana ecosystem.

Find updates, follow Solaxy’s X and Telegram channels.