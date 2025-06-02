Crypto Price Prediction Today 2 June – XRP, Flare, Hyperliquid

The crypto market is showing strong signs of an impending breakout as investors and traders continue to push the price of leading tokens to new highs.

Bitcoin, the leading digital asset, recently reached an all-time high of $111,814 less than a fortnight ago, reigniting speculation that a major bull run could already be in motion.

Across the crypto market, investor confidence is strengthening. Historically, digital assets with strong fundamentals tend to rebound swiftly from market corrections, often delivering substantial gains in the process.

Below is a closer look at three altcoins—one of which could be among the top meme coins one day—that market analysts suggest may deliver 10x returns by the New Year, should a bull run be underway.

XRP: Connecting Traditional Finance to the Blockchain Age

Ripple’s XRP has a reputation as a key player in cross-border financial transfers. The UN has recognized XRP’s potential role in developing a compliant and efficient infrastructure for global payments, placing this coin at the center of discussions around the future of money.

Ripple has also made substantial progress on behalf of the whole industry in its ongoing court battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which had previously accused it of selling unregistered securities.

A landmark ruling declared that XRP sales to retail buyers do not breach federal securities laws, marking a major step forward for the asset’s legal standing.

These developments together strengthen XRP’s value proposition.

While XRP experienced a slight downturn in tandem with Bitcoin’s recent pullback, it has maintained stability near the $2 price level and currently trades at $2.15, a 315.3% growth since this time last year, far outpacing Bitcoin’s 53% rise over the same period.

A falling wedge pattern across XRP’s charts from November through to April sets up the coin for a move toward $3 by midyear, where technical resistance may emerge. However, if that level is held, XRP could rally past $4 before year’s end, especially if further positive news continues to unfold.

Flare Network: As Crypto Falls, the Price of This Token is Rising.

Flare Network is a layer one blockchain that is Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible, which means it has the capacity to connect with dozens of leading blockchains as the industry continues to accelerate interconnectivity.

It markets itself as “the blockchain for data” and promises top-tier service for data-intensive use cases.

The blockchain’s native $FLARE token is trading against the grain of the rest of the market today. While the wider crypto market shed 2.1% in the last 24 hours to command a collective market cap of $3.38 trillion, Flare actually rallied 3.7% to change hands at $0.01902 with a market cap of around $1.25 billion.

Rising network usage appears to be driving the current rally, with Flare tweeting a long list of positive developments on the chain that appear to be driving market sentiment.

Flare currently faces stiff resistance at $0.01902, but a relative strength index (RSI) of 55 and rising appears to be indicating that some buying momentum is building.

If Flare continues rallying, it will likely find resistance between $0.03 and $0.035, but with continued positive developments, it could overcome this and hit $0.04 by July.

Hyperliquid: The Decentralized Exchange That’s Quietly Making Millionaires

The decentralized exchange Hyperliquid and its native $HYPE token launched at the end of last year and are already a rising success story this year.

HYPE’s growing popularity is largely down to the fact that it exists on its own proprietary layer 1 blockchain, which makes it both transparent and highly optimized for performance. It is a decentralized exchange (DEX), which means users hold the keys to their wallets themselves.

After contagion from the FTX crash, which took out several centralized exchanges and lending platforms, crypto traders have posited decentralized alternatives, like DEXs and hardware wallets, as tools for people to retain control over their money.

Hyperliquid offers low fees, high-speed transactions, and advanced trading tools like perpetual derivatives, making its service offerings a bridge between conventional DEXs and centralized exchanges (CEXs).

As we can see on Hyperliquid’s crypto price chart since launch, various technical indicators suggest the market is bullish on HYPE. Firstly, throughout late winter and early spring, two bullish flags formed from the token’s falling support and resistance lines.

Bullish flags are often a precursor to explosive upward price movement and we can see a clear breakout from early April through to today as prices quadrupled from about $10 to about $40 on May 26.

The formation of the breakout features frequent cup and handle patterns, indicating a steady stream of whale purchases for the last two months.

Recently, one lucky Hyperliquid trader made $7 million from opening a $200 million long position on Bitcoin and Ethereum with 50x leverage, and could have made so much more.

SUBBD ($SUBBD): A New Crypto Presale With Explosive Price Potential

In addition to established assets, some investors are turning toward low-cap, early-stage projects that promise outsized returns.

Crypto presales have long been viewed as one of the most effective strategies for those who act early and strategically.

SUBBD ($SUBBD) is one such emerging project that is turning heads. Built on blockchain and powered by AI, SUBBD seeks to disrupt the $85 billion creator economy by providing a more decentralized and equitable way for content creators to engage with and monetize their audiences.

The project’s mission is to eliminate the high fees and centralized control imposed by traditional platforms, instead offering a model where creators can retain autonomy and earn more directly from their work.

This exclusive creative space is designed to foster stronger connections between creators and their supporters, while also providing clear financial incentives.

The team behind SUBBD has already raised over half a million dollars since launch, indicating strong early investor interest. The token is currently available at a fixed presale price of $0.05575.

Holding SUBBD tokens grants users access to an exclusive platform ecosystem, which includes premium content, early access to releases, and members-only discounts. Presale investors can also stake the token via the SUBBD website for fixed rewards of 20% APY.

Follow SUBBD on X or Telegram, or visit the SUBBD website for more information.