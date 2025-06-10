Crypto Price Prediction Today 10 June – XRP, Pepe, Dogecoin

Several of the world's best altcoins are primed to blow sky high by the end of the year if the bull market holds.

Crypto price optimism is surging, largely fueled by Bitcoin’s recent climb to an unprecedented high of $111,814 last month.

In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin , Bitcoin ($BTC)—the flagship digital asset—is up 1.6% over the last 24 hours, holding steady around $109.5K. This positions it just 2% below its previous all-time high, leaving room for a potential breakout as early as this evening.

Alongside Bitcoin’s rally, top-performing meme coins like Pepe, Trump, SPX6900, and FartCoin have also notched record-setting gains over the past six months.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at several altcoins—two of them are among the best meme coins—that analysts believe could be on the verge of reaching new historical price highs amid the ongoing bull market.

Ripple (XRP): Can the Number One Crypto for Global Remittances Hit a New Price Peak?

Ripple’s XRP token continues to play an important role in bridging the gap between decentralized finance and conventional banking, especially in the area of international money transfers.

Known for its speed and cost-efficiency, XRP has drawn the attention of major institutions—including the United Nations—for its potential in building compliant, next-generation cross-border payment systems.

XRP has also been central to a years-long legal dispute with U.S. regulators, acting as a de facto representative for the wider crypto industry.

A partial victory came in 2023 when a federal judge ruled that XRP sales to retail investors were not considered securities, pushing back against long-standing claims by the SEC under the Biden administration. The victory was sealed earlier this year when the SEC finally dropped its four and a half year case.

This renewed investor confidence and breathed new life into XRP’s market performance.

Over the past 12 months, XRP has outpaced Bitcoin, with a 364.4% increase compared to BTC’s 57.8% rise in the same timeframe.

Chart analysts have identified a bullish flag pattern forming between late 2023 and April 2024, typically an indicator of upward momentum continuation.

If this breakout takes shape, XRP could challenge the $3.50 price level this summer, potentially surpassing its all-time high of $3.40 reached in January 2018.

Pepe ($PEPE): The Amphibian Icon of the Meme Coin Renaissance

Drawing inspiration from Matt Furie’s iconic internet frog, Pepe ($PEPE) has become a defining force in meme coin culture and a profit engine for early adopters. Since late 2024, it has consistently ranked among the top three tokens in its category.

Launched in April 2023, Pepe has set off a wave of frog-themed cryptocurrencies, none of which have matched its influence or gains. It has become such a household name that at least two tweets by Tesla/SpaceX/X CEO and meme coin fan Elon Musk appear to hint that he’s holding some. He also briefly rocked a Pepe profile pic on X.

Now trading near $0.00001324, $PEPE has gained 11% in the last day, outperforming all other meme coins in the five largest by market capitalization. With a market cap of over $5.5 billion, it stands as the most valuable meme coin not tied to the Doge theme.

Despite this growth, the token still sits 52.5% below its December 2024 high of $0.00002803.

Technical patterns indicate a potential bullish breakout from a descending wedge formation observed between November and March. Market watchers predict this could spark a new ATH before the end of summer, especially as trading volumes and investor confidence grow.

Dogecoin ($DOGE): The Original Meme Coin in Crypto Eyes $1 Price Tag

Dogecoin ($DOGE), the original meme-driven cryptocurrency, retains its top spot in the sector, backed by a strong $28.5 billion market cap.

Created in 2013 by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer as a satirical take on the crypto boom, DOGE has evolved into a well-known and surprisingly robust digital asset.

DOGE’s movements tend to mirror Bitcoin’s, lending a degree of predictability uncommon among meme coins. However, the token has cult appeal too, and celebrity endorsements by Elon Musk, Gene Simmons, and Snoop Dogg helped it to explode in price during crypto’s 2021 bull run.

At present, the coin trades at approximately $0.1905 after rallying 5.4% over the past day. A descending wedge pattern formed from November to April has been spotted in technical analysis—a common precursor to bullish reversals.

A shift began in early May when a large investor purchase sparked a sharp upward movement, pushing DOGE close to the $0.25 mark.

Optimistic projections suggest the coin could hit $0.50 in the coming months—a gain of 162.5% from its current value.

Mainstream adoption continues to strengthen Dogecoin’s presence. Tesla still accepts it for select transactions, and major financial platforms like PayPal and Revolut have incorporated DOGE into their ecosystems, solidifying its utility and relevance.

SUBBD ($SUBBD): Promising AI-Driven Creator Token Offering High Yields

Looking beyond established coins, experienced investors are increasingly eyeing early-stage tokens for high-growth opportunities. Presale tokens, in particular, present a chance to get in ahead of broader market recognition.

One such emerging project is SUBBD ($SUBBD), which seeks to reshape the $85 billion creator economy by blending blockchain technology with artificial intelligence.

The platform is designed to empower content creators with greater financial control, reduced fees, and direct interaction with their communities, sidestepping the high commissions typically charged by mainstream platforms.

SUBBD is building an inclusive digital environment where creators can thrive. So far, the project has secured about $643,400 in early funding, with tokens available in its ongoing crypto presale at a fixed price of $0.05575.

Holders gain access to a private members-only platform featuring premium tools, early-access content, and additional perks. SUBBD also offers a fixed annual staking reward of 20%, making it an attractive proposition for long-term investors.

Follow SUBBD on X or Telegram, or visit the SUBBD website for more information.