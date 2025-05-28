Crypto Price Prediction Today 28 May – Solana, XRP, Sui coins

Here are some bullish projections for four of the hottest coins in the world right now.

Solana, XRP, and many other leading altcoins stand to gain a lot in a short time if we’re entering the start of a new bull cycle.

Last Thursday, Bitcoin ($BTC)—the largest cryptocurrency by market cap—surged to a record high of $111,814, indicating that the crypto market may have officially entered a bullish phase.

Optimism is growing across the digital asset space. Historically, projects that bounce back quickly after corrections tend to lead the charge during market rallies, often generating exponential returns.

Below is an overview of three well-established altcoins and a promising up-and-comer that’s drawing attention as a potential top meme coin. Each asset boasts strong fundamentals and could offer 10X returns as the current rally gains momentum.

Solana ($SOL): Joins XRP as the Leading Altcoin

Firstly, Solana ($SOL) remains one of the most prominent smart contract platforms, backed by a market valuation of $93.8 billion. Known for its lightning-fast transaction capabilities and minimal fees, it’s a serious challenger to Ethereum in the DeFi space.

Investor interest is mounting amid speculation that U.S. regulators may approve Solana spot ETFs—potentially replicating the institutional traction seen with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Trump also mentioned Solana as a candidate for inclusion in the U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve, though only as a held asset, not one the government can purchase, potentially boosting its profile on the world stage.

SOL recently broke out of a downward price channel, recovering from a January high of over $250 to a February low near $100.

Over the last day, it has fallen 4% to $170, in line with the average depreciation across crypto’s $3.51 trillion market, but when the market recovers, this bull cycle could take Solana up to $300 by the end of summer.

XRP: Poised for Growth with Geopolitical and Institutional Backing in Cross-Border Payments

Ripple’s XRP token continues to solidify its role in global finance. Recently, it garnered recognition from the United Nations, which sees its tech as a foundation for a globally regulated digital currency system.

In a key development, Donald Trump hinted that XRP may become part of a proposed Strategic Crypto Reserve, which means that, like Solana, the establishment is taking this altcoin’s value proposition very seriously because of the level of service it offers.

With fast transaction times, growing bipartisan support, and mounting institutional interest, XRP is maintaining strength near the $2 mark. Like Solana, XRP is well-established as a top-three altcoin, so a bull cycle could drive prices to $3 by mid-year.

Sui Network: Can This One Flip XRP and Solana?

Sui Network is another altcoin that represents a blockchain which claims to be better than Ethereum. At this point, all claims to being an Ethereum-killer are somewhat arbitrary since different blockchains have different capabilities.

Sui’s forte is its speed. It claims a throughput of up to 297,000 transactions per second (TPS) on Ethereum’s 15 TPS.

Sui has also been outperforming Bitcoin over the year. While the world’s favourite crypto is on a roll right now, its price has only appreciated by 58%, small compared with Sui’s 246%.

Thus, should the market be at the beginning of a bull cycle, like many believe, Sui could double in price by mid-Summer.

Technical indicators also give it the green light for a rally. It is currently launching up from a bullish flag pattern that formed across its parallel resistance and support levels from January through to the end of March.

Solaxy ($SOLX): Solana’s First Layer 2 with Cross-Chain Potential

Finally, Solaxy ($SOLX) is gaining traction as Solana’s inaugural Layer 2 solution, designed to enhance scalability by handling transactions off-chain and settling them on Solana’s mainnet.

What sets Solaxy apart is its built-in Ethereum compatibility, which simplifies cross-chain liquidity and bridges DeFi ecosystems, making it highly attractive to developers and investors alike.

Currently in presale at $0.001738, Solaxy has already secured over $41.6 million in funding. Its staking program, offering a 97% APY, has drawn strong investor demand. There are just over 18 days remaining in the presale; many expect a sharp price rise once it hits exchanges.

Experts believe that if the US SEC approves Solana ETFs, interest in Solaxy ($SOLX) could rise as institutional investors explore Layer 2 opportunities within the ecosystem.