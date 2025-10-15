Crypto News: XRP Price Faces Another Brutal Drop, Is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) The Crypto To Buy?

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

XRP price has plunged 78% amid a savage market rout that liquidated $19.6 billion in positions, the heaviest wipeout since the FTX debacle. Consequently, traders grapple with echoes of past turmoil, as crypto news today spotlights this brutal drop alongside whispers of recovery patterns from 2017.

Moreover, global exchanges register $7.15 billion in daily volume for XRP, now hovering at $2.40 after a 3.15% dip in the last day and 20.46% over the week.

Indeed, while XRP holders absorb this latest blow, attention shifts to emerging protocols like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which promises steady utility amid the chaos. Furthermore, historical parallels suggest deep corrections often herald rebounds. Yet caution prevails as crypto prices fluctuate wildly.

XRP Suffers Echoes of Historic Plunge

Analysts have drawn stark lines between XRP’s current skid and its 2017 freefall, where the token shed 99% from peaks. Egrag Crypto, a veteran tracker of long-term trends, highlighted similar gut punches: a 77% nosedive followed the 2021 SEC lawsuit against Ripple. Yesterday’s 78% rout compounds those scars, fueling debates on why crypto is down today.

Consequently, liquidations dwarf prior shocks—$1.2 billion vanished in the COVID crash, $1.6 billion during FTX’s fall—leaving XRP in a precarious bind. EtherNasyonaL, another sharp-eyed commentator, spotted 2017’s blueprint repeating: a fierce rally in 2024 met resistance at old highs, then tested 2021 floors now flipping to support. Thus, an accumulation phase brews, potentially priming parabolic surges if momentum ignites.

Yet, Egrag urged restraint, noting holders must weigh exits against endurance through the gale. Crypto fear and greed index readings spike with such swings, underscoring why crypto is crashing yet again. Indeed, while patterns intrigue, XRP’s path demands vigilant eyes on crypto charts for breakout cues.

Mutuum Finance Accelerates Presale Momentum

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has surged past $17,350,000 raised since presale inception, drawing 17,040 holders into its fold. Phase 6 of 11 phases now unfolds at 65% capacity, with tokens priced at $0.035—a 250% climb from the $0.01 opening in phase one.

Consequently, buyers lock in 420% returns post-launch at $0.06, as phase 6 hurtles toward sellout. Furthermore, phase 7 looms with a 14.3% hike to $0.04, narrowing windows for this entry tier.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has rolled out a dashboard tracking the top 50 holders, rewarding sustained rankings with bonus tokens. Additionally, excitement builds around a $100,000 MUTM giveaway for presale celebrants: ten winners claim $10,000 each. Participants submit wallet addresses for secure payouts, complete quests to boost odds, and invest at least $50 to qualify.

These moves underscore Mutuum’s peer-to-contract pools for instant liquidity and peer-to-peer vaults for tailored loans, where overcollateralization and loan-to-value ratios at 75% for stable assets like ETH curb risks. Consequently, lenders earn via mtTokens that accrue interest redeemable anytime, while borrowers retain custody.

Furthermore, deposit and borrow caps limit exposures, and enhanced collateral efficiency pairs correlated assets for amplified borrowing power. Liquidation triggers at 80% for low-volatility tokens ensure swift resolutions, with penalties feeding reserves against defaults. Thus, as crypto prices today tumble, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) carves a niche in crypto investing through pragmatic safeguards.

Navigating Crypto News Toward Stability

Crypto news today paints XRP’s brutal drop as a familiar storm, yet Mutuum Finance (MUTM) stands as a calculated anchor in the crypto crash. Holders of XRP ponder recoveries, but MUTM’s protocol delivers tangible lending tools amid the reasons why crypto is down. Therefore, explore Mutuum Finance (MUTM) allocations now to harness its yields before phase shifts elevate costs.

