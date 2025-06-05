Best Online Poker Site For Real Money Opens Rake Free Games To Decide World Champion – CoinPoker

Following the success of its High Stakes edition in December-January, CoinPoker has now launched a new Mid Stakes Cash Game World Championship.

The rake-free cash game showdown is running now until June 28, a unique event that invites players to take on the best online poker site players – the elite at mid stakes poker – climb the leaderboard, and battle for an exclusive $15,000 Rolex, $10,000 in cash, and five $1,000 VIP game buy-ins. Find the full details and leaderboard here.

What Is The Mid-Stakes Cash Game World Championship

Dates: June 1–28

Stakes: 500NL, 100BB minimum, auto-reload

Rake: None

Eligibility: Open to all CoinPoker players

Day one action was streamed by Koray ‘KakiTee’ Turker on his YouTube channel and following days by French professional Warcraft III player Yoan Merlo.

Some notable names taking part are Rene ‘TheWakko’ Kuhlman, who runs the YouTube channel ‘The Mechanics of Poker’ and plays as ‘TheWhalest’ on CoinPoker, and feared reg BOUILLONDOSS.

Rake-Free Poker And Global Recognition Awaits

The Mid-Stakes Cash Game World Championship offers a rare opportunity for mid-stakes players to showcase their talent on a global stage while playing online poker for money with no rake.

The action takes place on specially branded, rake-free $2.50/$5 tables with a 100BB minimum buy-in and mandatory auto rebuy, ensuring exciting deep stack action.

All CoinPoker players are eligible to participate in this fantastic promotion that blends profit-driven gameplay with the thrill of a leaderboard challenge.

$15,000 Mid Stakes CGWC Leaderboard

A dedicated Mid Stakes CGWC Leaderboard will rank players based on expected value (EV) performance. That means not only volume but also profitability is taken into account. The leaderboard updates daily at 12:00 GMT, with real-time competition fuelling each hand.

The Cash Game World Championship Broadcast is LIVE with live commentary from @YoanMerlo !!



Come join the action! 🔥https://t.co/RW2YRIEafK — CoinPoker (@CoinPoker_OFF) June 3, 2025

At the time of writing there are 28 six max tables running for the championship at 500NL, all rake-free.

How to Qualify for the Weekly and Grand Prizes?

Play 2,000 hands to be eligible for the weekly final

Five players get a $1,000 buy-in for the VIP Game

Daily updates, hand-by-hand EV tracking

20,000 hands to qualify for the $15,000 grand prize

Each week, five players qualify for the Sunday VIP game chosen for unique factors such as:

Biggest loser

Coolest hand played

Most hands played

Highest VPIP (2,000 hands minimum)

Most $ under EV

They receive a $1,000 credit, which serves as the buy-in for the exclusive VIP game. These action-packed, rake-free cash games bring mid-stakes legends together for prestige and huge profits.

CoinPoker will review the biggest pots and most interesting hands on its social media using its new hand replayer.

No rake, just glory!



The Mid-Stakes Cash Game World Championship hits @CoinPoker_OFF on June 1



Grind $500 NL for a $15K Rolex, $10K cash, and the world championship!



Starts soon. You in? pic.twitter.com/pUOOvMClQB — CoinPoker (@CoinPoker_OFF) May 30, 2025

What Can You Win?



Climb the Mid-Stakes Cash Game World Championship leaderboard and unlock exclusive rewards every week.

Five players get a $1,000 buy-in to a 7-handed high-stakes VIP Game every Sunday featuring two VIP players.

After four weeks, the leaderboard winner takes home an exclusive Rolex worth $15,000. In addition to that, the top 6 share an additional $10,000 in cash:

1st – $15,000 Rolex

2nd – $4,000

3rd – $2,500

4th – $2,000

5th – $1,500

Grand Finale: An Exclusive Rolex And Eternal Bragging Rights

After four weeks of nonstop action, the player with the highest overall EV and more than 20,000 hands played will be crowned the Mid Stakes Cash Game World Champion.

The winner will walk away with an exclusive Rolex worth $15,000.

Save The Date

The CoinPoker Mid Stakes Cash Game World Championship will run over four weeks from June 1st to June 28th.

First Week: June 1 – 7

Second Week: June 8 – 14

Third Week: June 15 – 21

Fourth Week: June 22 – 28

The special rake-free 500NL tables run 24/7, giving players the flexibility to grind whenever they like.

How to Get Started

Joining the rake-free cash game action is easy:

Register: Create your CoinPoker account. Download: Install the CoinPoker app on your device. Deposit: Fund your account with fiat, USDT, USDC, CHP, ETH, BTC, MATIC, BNB or SOL. Welcome Bonus: Claim your 150% Welcome Bonus up to $2,000. Play: Jump into the rake-free NL500 tables and start climbing the leaderboard.

Previous Cash Game Championship

If you missed the high-stakes championship – won by Owen ‘PR0DIGY’ Messere – here’s a quick highlight video and a teaser of what to expect this month:

Subscribe to the CoinPoker YouTube channel and ambassador Bobby James’ channel for all the latest highlights if you miss any of the live streams.

Best Online Poker Site For Real Money?

Launched in 2017, CoinPoker is the world’s premier crypto poker site, offering provably fair gameplay, zero rake options, and instant crypto transactions.

With over $17 million in proof of reserves and fiat support in more than 25 countries, CoinPoker delivers a secure, seamless, and community-driven poker experience.

Join a community of over 100,000 poker players, including rich crypto whales, making for some very soft games.

Benefit from high-value promotions and 33% rakeback, while enjoying transparent and secure blockchain-based online poker.

Also stay connected with CoinPoker on Twitter and Instagram for exclusive offers, and join the Discord Channel to get the latest news and insider updates.

Read more about the Mid Stakes poker championship here, and stay tuned for more of the best online poker site for real money promotions.