Coinfest Asia 2025 Draws 10,000 Attendees to World's Largest Crypto Festival — 2026 Set to Be Even Bigger

BALI, Indonesia, Aug. 22, 2025 – Coinfest Asia 2025 transformed Bali’s Nuanu Creative City into the world’s largest crypto festival, attracting over 10,000 participants from 90+ countries. Across two days, the event combined 300+ speakers, 100+ sessions, and 100+ side events with immersive activities, live music, Balinese cultural showcases, and many more. More than a conference, Coinfest Asia felt like a crypto celebration—where innovation meets adoption and Web3 came alive on the island.

Immersive Festival Experiences

Coinfest Asia 2025 wasn’t just about panels and presentations—it was designed as a full-on festival where the Web3 world came alive. The grounds buzzed from morning until night, packed with experiences that blended business, culture, and play.

Chess competitions in collaboration with Anichess. Source: Coinfest Asia

Attendees could test their skills in live trading challenges powered by Pintu, square off in chess competitions in collaboration with Anichess, or cheer during the quirky and crowd-favorite mascot battles. The Live Degen sessions brought raw, unfiltered Web3 conversations to the stage, while live music performances filled the venue with festival energy after dark.

Ogoh-ogoh parade. Source: Coinfest Asia

Beyond the competitions and concerts, the event leaned deeply into Bali’s identity. Balinese Parade Ogoh-ogoh, cultural showcases, and traditional performances reminded global visitors that adoption thrives when rooted in culture.

Brands also brought the fun. Polkadot, Sui, Coinstore, Binance, and others turned their activities into mini playgrounds—blending networking with entertainment, and ensuring that every booth felt more like an experience than an exhibition. And when the sessions wrapped, beachside gatherings and spontaneous meetups extended the conversations well into the evening, proving that collaboration in Bali doesn’t just happen in conference halls, but over sunsets and shared moments.

Thought-Provoking Discussions

Shawn Tabrizi (Polkadot), Mario Bernardi (Pyth Network), and Mudit Gupta (Polygon Labs) during the session “Decentralized, Fast, Secure… What Defines an Ideal Blockchain?”, moderated by Jonathan Liu (Blockhead). Source: Coinfest Asia

While the grounds buzzed with festival energy, the stages became arenas for heavyweight debates. Panels on institutional capital, real-world assets, global markets, and Web3 adoption in Asia brought together leaders from Binance, Ripple, Stellar, Fireblocks, Bybit, Polygon, Trust Wallet, Xendit, BRI Ventures, X (formerly Twitter), and many more. Together, they explored the future of digital assets from multiple angles, shaping Asia’s fast-evolving landscape.

Rachel Conlan, Chief Marketing Officer of Binance, captured the atmosphere perfectly:

“What I love about this event is that it’s about a festival of crypto. It’s about entertainment. It’s about energizing people around this space. It’s not another boring conference where you’re not leaving with takeaways. So I’m super impressed with all of the thoughtful execution and moments that have gone into what I know is a very memorable conference. And what’s been incredible is the diversity. Like I’m running into people I see all over the world. Kudos to you, to the organizers for everything you do to make that possible.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mudit Gupta, Chief Technology Officer of Polygon, highlighted the unique vibe of Coinfest Asia:

“Coinfest Asia feels very different from other events, but in the best way. It has the atmosphere of a community festival that brings together industry leaders, regulators, and retail users. It’s awesome to see what real-world adoption looks like on the ground. By the end of the conference, a new idea can feel like a blueprint for the entire industry—the way cutting-edge technology becomes mainstream in an instant.”

That sense of convergence was also echoed in strong sponsor support. Binance, Bybit, and Gate joined as key backers, underscoring the festival’s role as a bridge between global players and Indonesia’s fast-growing market. “Coinfest Asia has a really unique characteristic. Everyone stays in one place, so you’re naturally networking all the time,” said Kevin Lee, Chief Business Officer of Gate.

“We’ve had a lot of success sponsoring Coinfest in the past two years. Indonesia is such a unique market—with so many projects and a massive user base. Bali is the perfect place to connect global players with the local community,” he added.

Regulators Reinforce Indonesia’s Crypto Future

Beyond the music, culture, and community energy, Coinfest Asia 2025 also carried significant industry weight. Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority (OJK)—the body supervising the country’s crypto industry—participated directly in the festival, signaling growing alignment between industry and regulators.

Chief Executive for Financial Sector Technology Innovation, Digital Financial Assets, and Crypto Assets Supervision, Hasan Fawzi Speaking at IBC. Source: Coinfest Asia

The event was attended by Mahendra Siregar, Chairman of the OJK Board of Commissioners, and Hasan Fawzi, Chief Executive for Financial Sector Technology Innovation, Digital Financial Assets, and Crypto Assets Supervision. In its official statement, OJK affirmed:

“OJK supports Coinfest Asia and the Indonesia Blockchain Conference (IBC) 2025 as platforms that can strengthen and develop Indonesia’s blockchain industry.”

This presence from Indonesia’s top financial authority reinforced Coinfest Asia’s role not only as a cultural and business festival, but also as a credible forum shaping the nation’s digital asset future.

Festival-goers arriving at Coinfest Asia 2025. Source: Coinfest Asia

Coinfest Asia 2025 showed that when industry leaders, regulators, and communities converge, innovation doesn’t just happen it gets adopted.

Building on this success, organizers are already preparing for Coinfest Asia 2026. Felita Setiawan, Director of Indonesia Crypto Network (ICN), shared:

“We don’t believe in traditional format, events can both be productive and fun. We strive to make Coinfest Asia the biggest crypto festival where attendees can truly enjoy the crypto culture, while also creating impactful connections.”

With this vision, Coinfest Asia 2026 aims to deliver an even bigger and more impactful festival experience while staying true to its spirit of blending industry, culture, and community.

Industry Backing & Global Reach

This year’s event was proudly supported by Tokocrypto, Binance, Bybit, Bitget, CFX, CoinEx, Fireblocks, Gate, Sui, Coinstore, Polkadot, Mandala Chain, IOTA, Manta, OSLPay, Koinsayang, OKX, PINTU, Stellar, Tokocrypto, Triv, MEXC Ventures, and many more. Coinfest Asia also partnered with X (formerly Twitter).

With such strong industry backing, Coinfest Asia has set the stage for an even bigger 2026 edition. To stay updated on the latest announcements—from sponsors and speakers to festival highlights—follow Coinfest Asia on Instagram and X.

About Coinfest Asia

Coinfest Asia is an annual event organized by Indonesia Crypto Network (ICN) & Coinvestasi and is recognized as the world’s largest crypto festival—where innovation meets adoption. The event has successfully brought together over 10,000 participants and more than 300 industry leaders, and has been attended by over 5,000 companies from a wide range of industries—including Google Cloud, VISA, ByteDance, GoTo, Coinbase, Standard Chartered, Polygon, AWS, Ripple, DBS, and many more.