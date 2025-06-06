Leading AI “Claude” Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and XRP by End of 2025

Claude AI is bullish on some of the biggest altcoins in crypto right now.

Anthropic’s cutting-edge AI chatbot Claude predicts that auspicious things will happen across crypto this year. Thanks to Bitcoin’s explosive ascent to $111,814 on May 22, market excitement is building around a potential new era for crypto—a potential digital gold rush that’s reigniting investor enthusiasm.

Claude AI has identified several top altcoins that could see significant upward momentum. A combination of technical chart patterns, project fundamentals, industry developments and macroeconomic drivers support the prediction.

Ethereum ($ETH): Claude Predicts Ethereum Will Lead the Crypto Price Explosion

Ethereum ($ETH) remains a cornerstone of the blockchain ecosystem. Since its 2015 debut, it has evolved into the second-largest cryptocurrency, now boasting a market capitalization exceeding $306 billion.

Ethereum’s strength lies in its versatile smart contract functionality, which has become the backbone of the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. As of now, the platform holds over $60 billion in total value locked (TVL).

Claude predicts a bullish scenario in which Ethereum could reach $6,500 before the end of the year, representing an approximate 2.6x increase from its current price of around $2,515.

Multiple factors support this outlook. Ethereum’s entrenched role in Web3 infrastructure gives it a level of resilience and market influence that few can match.

Additionally, growing institutional adoption, particularly through spot Ethereum ETFs, has opened the door for traditional finance (TradFi) to invest in ETH through regulated channels.

A further boost could come if Donald Trump fulfills his stated intent to craft a comprehensive U.S. crypto regulatory framework. This policy shift might ignite a final bullish wave before mainstream adoption becomes inevitable.

Whale activity appears to be returning as well. After forming a falling wedge pattern during months of consolidation, Ethereum began rebounding in April. On May 7, the asset surged from $1,800 to $2,412, suggesting that major investors are re-entering the market with confidence.

Cardano ($ADA): Established Competitor to Ethereum Gathers Steam

Cardano ($ADA) is enjoying a wave of renewed attention, driven in part by recent political commentary. President Trump has floated the idea of including ADA as a “hold-only” item in a national crypto reserve—an altcoin that would not be purchased, only sourced through enforcement seizures.

Founded by Charles Hoskinson, a former Ethereum co-founder, Cardano distinguishes itself with a research-first development model focused on scalability and long-term sustainability. It emphasizes peer-reviewed innovation and formal verification, setting it apart from many rivals.

Currently at $23.9 billion market capitalization, Cardano is a steadfast competitor to Ethereum and is closing in on Solana in terms of network growth.

Claude predicts that ADA could climb to $2.05 before year’s end—more than tripling from its current price of around $0.6636. Some technical patterns suggest this breakout could happen sooner.

Cardano’s price action has formed a bullish descending wedge that began in late 2024 and persisted until early April 2025. With firm support near current levels and resistance around $1.10, a breakout could spark a swift upward move to $1.50 by the close of Summer.

For long-term investors, Cardano’s research rigour and strong DeFi community continue to make it a leading Ethereum killer as the crypto space matures.

Ripple (XRP): Claude Predicts a Breakout for this “Resillient” Crypto

According to Claude’s model, Ripple’s XRP token could surge to $13 in 2025—a dramatic leap of 483% from its current price of $2.23. This prediction is underpinned by favorable legal outcomes, increasing institutional use, and a shifting regulatory environment.

Earlier this year, XRP received a major endorsement from the United Nations, which showed the token’s utility in building fast, transparent, and regulation-compliant global payment solutions.

Ripple also notched a major legal win when a court ruled that XRP’s retail sales are not against federal securities laws, providing much-needed clarity for retail participants. Legal uncertainty still lingers for institutional transactions, but momentum is shifting in Ripple’s favor.

Despite minor retracements, XRP remains well-supported around the $2 level and may test the $3 threshold in the coming months.

Should it break that level, the next major target is $5. However, only a comprehensive crypto framework—particularly one promoted by a second Trump administration—might drive the token to the projected $13 mark.

SUBBD ($SUBBD): A Rising Star in the Crypto Presale Landscape

While blue-chip tokens command Claude’s attention, savvy investors are heading to the presale market for undetected early-stage opportunities with major upside. One such project gaining attention is SUBBD ($SUBBD).

SUBBD seeks to redefine the $85 billion creator economy by combining decentralized infrastructure with artificial intelligence. The platform seeks to cut out middlemen, allowing content creators to maintain full ownership of their work and build stronger, more rewarding relationships with their audiences.

At the heart of SUBBD is a premium, token-gated ecosystem where fans can access exclusive content, early releases, and personalized engagement experiences—all through the $SUBBD token.

Having already raised around $617,000 since launching its presale, SUBBD is gaining real momentum. The tokens are currently priced at $0.05575 during this early funding round.

Holders can unlock advanced features on the platform and use tokens to participate in a staking program offering fixed annual returns of 20% APY through the SUBBD presale website.

Follow SUBBD on X or Telegram, or visit the SUBBD website for more information.