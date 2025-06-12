China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana and Pepe

China's advanced chatbot is bullish on XRP, Solana and Pepe,

Last updated: June 12, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

China’s advanced AI system, DeepSeek, predicts the cryptocurrency market will maintain strong bullish momentum as it moves into the latter half of 2025.

Bitcoin’s recent surge to a record-breaking $111,814 on May 22 has reignited investor enthusiasm across the space. With the price now sitting at $107,503, the world’s largest digital currency is just 3.9% below its historic high, fueling speculation of an imminent breakout.

Market bulls are calling this the dawn of a new crypto era—one that could surpass the euphoric highs of 2021.

Drawing from a multifaceted analysis involving technical signals, project fundamentals, shifting global regulations, and macroeconomic forces, DeepSeek has identified several altcoins with major upside potential.

Ripple (XRP): DeepSeek AI Predicts Over 1,000% Upside for Legal Battle-Hardened Token

According to DeepSeek’s predictive models, Ripple’s XRP token could rise to as much as $5 by the end of 2025 from its current price of $2.24, representing a doubling in six months.

Key factors underpinning this outlook include increasing legal clarity, rising institutional engagement, and chatter surrounding a potential U.S.-based XRP spot ETF—an idea that’s fueling strong interest among investors.

XRP’s functional value continues to be acknowledged on a global scale. In late 2024, the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) pointed out XRP’s utility in providing fast, transparent, and regulation-friendly cross-border financial transactions.

Ripple scored a major legal victory when a federal court ruled that XRP’s retail sales did not violate U.S. securities law, undermining the SEC’s prolonged efforts to classify it as an unregulated security. CEO Brad Garlinghouse confirmed in March that the case was officially dropped, removing a major cloud of uncertainty.

XRP needs to break the $3 level as a key resistance point. A break above this over the summer could propel the asset toward $5 as early as autumn, although the chances of it going higher would likely depend on sweeping U.S. regulatory reforms and a full-fledged global bull market.

Solana ($SOL): DeepSeek AI Predicts $600 Price Target by Year’s End

Solana ($SOL) has firmly entrenched itself as one of the premier Layer-1 blockchains, second only to Ethereum in terms of smart contract deployment and DeFi activity. With its valuation nearing $85 billion, Solana continues to attract both institutional investors and blockchain developers.

Speculation is mounting around a potential U.S. spot ETF for SOL, which could dramatically increase institutional adoption, mirroring the surge seen after Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs launched.

Discussions surrounding SOL’s inclusion in a possible U.S. digital asset reserve further show its growing credibility.

From a technical perspective, Solana appears to have broken free from a previous downtrend. After slipping from over $250 in January to near $100 by April, the asset has reversed course and currently holds the fort around $157 after exiting a descending wedge formation—a pattern typically associated with bullish turnarounds.

DeepSeek’s projections suggest SOL could hit $600 before 2025 concludes, with an interim target of $300 by mid-year, assuming continued positive regulatory developments and broader market strength.

Pepe ($PEPE): The Meme Coin Kingpin Could 3X By the End of the Year

Pepe ($PEPE), inspired by the viral frog meme created by Matt Furie, remains a dominant force among meme coins and a standout performer for early investors. Since late 2024, PEPE has consistently held a position in the top three meme tokens by market cap.

Launched in April 2023, the token kicked off a surge in frog-themed coins, though none have come close to matching PEPE’s cultural resonance or market impact.

Currently priced around $0.00001198, PEPE is up 3.1% in the past week. With a market cap exceeding $5 billion, it holds the top spot among non-dog-themed meme coins.

Despite still being down 57.4% from its peak in December 2024 ($0.00002803), technical indicators show a very bullish descending wedge forming between November and March, often a sign of an upcoming breakout.

Should investor enthusiasm remain strong and trading volumes hold, PEPE could not only revisit but exceed its former highs. Gemini AI projects a possible rally to $0.00003 by year’s end—a potential 3X increase.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): Early-Stage Meme Layer-2 With Explosive Upside

Alongside the established altcoins, a challenger cometh that is still only in presale, so DeepSeek AI knows very little about it.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a new entrant in the crypto arena, aiming to blend meme coin appeal with advanced blockchain technology.

As the first meme-focused Layer-2 built specifically for Bitcoin, Hyper seeks to address Bitcoin’s limitations in speed and scalability, while also appealing to mass-market users through its playful branding.

So far, the project has raised over $1.1 million during its presale, pointing to strong investor interest and early momentum that could yield 10X returns upon public listing.

Built on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), the Hyper network brings smart contract functionality to Bitcoin’s ecosystem. Its unique Layer-2 architecture, including a Canonical Bridge, enhances BTC transaction speed, reduces fees, and supports a wide range of blockchain applications.

From DeFi to meme tokens and NFT marketplaces, Hyper is engineered to accommodate diverse use cases. A recent audit by Coinsult found no security vulnerabilities, further reinforcing trust in the project.

$HYPER serves as the central utility token for the platform, used for staking, transaction processing, premium services, and governance voting. Staking yields an impressive annual return of 645%, making early investment particularly appealing for long-term supporters.

