China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin and Pepe by the End of 2025

China’s top AI powerhouse, DeepSeek AI, predicts a bullish outlook for a selection of altcoins as the crypto market gains renewed strength.

This positive sentiment echoes across the digital asset landscape, especially after Bitcoin ($BTC) shattered previous records by reaching $111,814 last month. The historic milestone has invigorated optimism, signaling what could be the early phase of a longer-term market rally.

Let’s explore the altcoins that DeepSeek AI highlights as strong contenders for breakout growth. Below is a table with summary data on DeepSeek’s predictions.

XRP ($XRP): DeepSeek AI Predicts a Surge Toward $5

DeepSeek AI projects that Ripple’s XRP could climb as high as $5 in 2025—more than doubling from its present price of $2.18. This optimistic forecast is driven by legal breakthroughs and accelerating institutional engagement.

Earlier in the year, the United Nations singled out XRP as a key asset for compliant, efficient global payments—further validating its position in the cross-border transaction space.

Ripple also achieved major legal traction in its long-standing dispute with the U.S. SEC. A notable ruling concluded that XRP sales to retail investors don’t qualify as securities, although questions remain regarding institutional offerings.

Adding to the narrative, former President Donald Trump recently referenced XRP as a potential asset for a proposed Strategic Crypto Reserve—an initiative involving federal asset holdings without direct purchase. This mention has brought XRP into policy discussions at the highest level.

Technically, XRP has held firm above the $2 support level. Analysts expect a potential breakout above $3 by midyear. If momentum continues, the asset could easily approach the $5 range before the year closes.

A key catalyst remains a potential U.S. regulatory framework under a future Trump administration, which could be a game-changer for crypto legitimacy and growth.

Dogecoin ($DOGE): Meme Coin Pioneer Gaining Fresh Traction

Dogecoin ($DOGE), the original meme coin, continues to command attention with a current valuation near $34 billion. Though created as a joke in 2013 by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, DOGE has since earned a serious spot in the crypto hierarchy.

DOGE’s community-driven development, viral appeal, and alignment with Bitcoin price trends make it a volatile yet recognizable asset with staying power.

Now trading around $0.1827, Dogecoin down 4% in line with wider market movements, but its price chart is flashing bullish signals. Analysts have spotted a breakout from a descending wedge—often a precursor to a reversal in price direction.

DeepSeek believes DOGE could potentially reach go past the hallowed dollar mark and even hit $1.50 by New Year, marking an approximate 721% increase. If current trends hold, it can get to half a dollar by midsummer.

Adoption remains a strong pull: Tesla still accepts Dogecoin for merchandise purchases, and payment giants like PayPal and Revolut continue to support the coin, reinforcing its real-world use and visibility.

Pepe ($PEPE): DeepSeek AI Predicts this Frog will Get a Leg Up

Pepe ($PEPE), based on Matt Furie’s viral frog character, has become a heavyweight in the meme coin category. Since late 2024, it has consistently ranked among the top three meme-based cryptocurrencies by market cap.

First launched in April 2023, PEPE ignited a wave of frog-themed tokens, though none have matched its cultural reach or performance.

Trading near $0.00001132, the coin is up 39% over the past month. With a market cap above $4.7 billion, PEPE is now the most valuable non-dog-themed meme token on the market.

While it remains 59.5% below its December 2024 high of $0.00002803, technical patterns indicate that a descending wedge formed between November and March could signal an impending breakout.

Should enthusiasm and trading volume continue rising, PEPE might retest its former highs—and potentially exceed them. DeepSeek AI predicts a most bullish year-end price target of $0.0003, which would represent an 2550% surge.

While ambitious, such gains are not out of the question during a full-blown meme coin supercycle—especially if celebrity endorsements and fresh exchange listings enter the picture.

