Cryptonews Press Releases

China Hints at Ripple’s Stablecoin Strategy, Will XRP Enter the $5 Era? SolMining Launches XRP Smart Contracts

xrp mining
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
SolMining

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) has announced plans to explore the use of stablecoins as a means of cross-border payments. This move echoes the Ripple (RLUSD) stablecoin, which is gaining momentum in Singapore. This initiative could reshape the international trading landscape, and NPC is at the forefront of this exploration.

CNPC has confirmed it is exploring the possibility of using the Ripple stablecoin for international payments. The company’s chief financial officer revealed this during its recent half-year results conference. The company is particularly interested in Hong Kong’s new stablecoin regulatory framework. If CNPC were to use the Ripple stablecoin for cross-border payments, XRP could potentially reach $5.

At the same time, SolMining launched a cloud mining contract that supports XRP payments, allowing you to utilize your XRP holdings.

SolMining XRP Smart Contract

UK-registered SolMining has launched a smart cloud mining contract that supports XRP payments. This means that XRP holders around the world can directly leverage the value of XRP in the cloud mining field and obtain stable returns settled daily.

How XRP Smart Contracts Work

  • Deposit and Activation: Users deposit XRP into their platform account and select their budget and contract duration.
  • Automatic Computing Power Allocation: SolMining’s global data centers instantly allocate computing power, eliminating the need for users to purchase or maintain any hardware.
  • Smart Contract Settlement: Profits are settled daily via a smart contract and automatically distributed to the user’s account.
  • Principal Guarantee: Upon contract expiration, the user’s initial XRP principal will be fully returned, mitigating investment risk.

We offer a variety of contracts with different prices and returns. To view your contract’s daily returns, please visit our official website at solmining.com.

How To Start Increasing Your Assets With Solmining?

  1. Visit SolMining and create your account – you’ll receive a $15 bonus.
  2. Select a mining contract that suits your budget and timeframe and purchase it.
  3. Your earnings will be paid daily to your wallet.

Real-Time Income, Stable Returns

Instead of managing complex hardware, SolMining offers flexible cloud mining plans that fit different budgets and timeframes. Whether you are just starting with a small amount or looking to scale with larger allocations, each plan provides automatic daily settlements and ensures that your initial funds are safely returned at the end of the term. This approach allows both newcomers and experienced investors to participate in cloud mining with ease and transparency.

Click here to explore more contract options and view real-time earnings.

Why SolMining?

  • Registered in the UK, legal and compliant, transparent and trustworthy.
  • Powered by green energy: The data center primarily relies on hydropower, wind power, and solar power, meeting ESG sustainability standards.
  • Easy to participate: No need to purchase or maintain expensive mining machines; users only need to hold XRP and activate the hashrate to start mining.
  • Trusted by global users: Over 3 million registered users, covering markets in Europe, America, Asia, and Africa.

Future Outlook

With PetroChina exploring cross-border stablecoin payments, Ripple’s stablecoin accelerating its rollout, and XRP’s growing use in global payments, SolMining’s XRP Smart Cloud Mining Contract offers investors a new avenue for value creation. Industry insiders believe this model not only broadens XRP’s use cases but also has the potential to become a significant driver of XRP’s market value.

Official website: solmining.com

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Press Releases
XRP Price Prediction: Target $10 Amid ETF Approval and Rate Cut Warnings, FindMining Officially Launches XRP-Based Mobile App
2025-09-03 16:17:48
Press Releases
China Hints at Ripple’s Stablecoin Strategy, Will XRP Enter the $5 Era? SolMining Launches XRP Smart Contracts
2025-09-03 15:55:28
