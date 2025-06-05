ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, TRUMP, and Litecoin by End of 2025

ChatGPT gives bullish forecasts for the following few altcoins this year.

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 4, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

ChatGPT predicts some explosive price momentum for major altcoins throughout the year.

This sentiment is echoed by many industry analysts. Bitcoin ($BTC), the world’s foremost cryptocurrency, recently hit a peak of $111,814 last month—rekindling bullish enthusiasm and pointing toward a fresh upward cycle.

Below, we break down several altcoins—ranging from serious contenders to viral meme tokens—that ChatGPT identifies as breakout candidates, reinforcing its analysis through technical indicators, fundamental strength, and emerging political and adoption-related developments.

Ripple’s $XRP: Set for a Major Upswing

ChatGPT’s updated model anticipates that Ripple’s native token, XRP, could climb to $10 in 2025—more than quadrupling from its current valuation of $2.23. This bullish projection stems from legal clarity, institutional adoption, and regulatory optimism.

Earlier this year, the United Nations spotlighted XRP as a vital component in building compliant, efficient payment rails for global transactions, cementing its top-tier status in the realm of cross-border settlements.

Ripple has also made strides in resolving its legal battle with the SEC. A recent court decision determined that XRP’s sales to retail investors don’t meet the definition of securities offerings. However, ongoing scrutiny remains for certain institutional dealings.

Despite occasional pullbacks, XRP continues to enjoy strong support at $2. Midyear, the token may challenge resistance near $3.

A breakout there could push it toward the $5 level by year-end, setting all-time highs along the way, but only comprehensive crypto legislation from the Trump administration can push it up to the hallowed $10 mark that ChatGPT predicts.

Official Trump ($TRUMP): ChatGPT Predicts 10X Price Explosion if Trump Delivers Comprehensive Crypto Policy

Launching just days before Donald Trump’s scheduled presidential inauguration on January 20, Official Trump ($TRUMP) quickly became a sensation on the Solana network, with its market cap surging past $2.6 billion.

My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW. Go to https://t.co/GX3ZxT5xyq — Have Fun! pic.twitter.com/flIKYyfBrC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2025

While its origins are steeped in meme culture, TRUMP carries a broader narrative: it reflects investor confidence in Trump’s stated intention to nurture the crypto industry, contrasting sharply with the Biden administration’s more restrictive stance.

TRUMP currently trades just above $10 as it continues to encounter resistance at the $15 level—a key threshold it last tested in late April and all of May.

From a technical standpoint, TRUMP’s relative strength index (RSI) is downtrending from 39, suggesting the asset is about to be oversold and thus discounted, setting up a re-accumulation phase.

If momentum builds, the token could retest $20 by mid-June. And if Trump delivers on crypto regulation reform, $100 or more isn’t out of reach for this politically explosive digital asset.

Initial volatility, driven by Trump’s controversial tariff announcements, has since subsided. TRUMP’s rebound indicates market appetite for politically flavoured crypto projects (PolitiFi).

With its brash branding and rollercoaster price action, TRUMP mirrors the boldness of its namesake—a high-stakes play for those betting on the reportedly crypto-friendly White House.

Litecoin ($LTC): ChatGPT Predicts New ATH for This Classic Payments-Focused Alternative to Bitcoin

Litecoin (LTC) was launched in 2011 by former Google engineer Charlie Lee as a payments-focused alternative to Bitcoin. Often referred to as “digital silver” compared to Bitcoin’s “digital gold,” Litecoin processes transactions quicker and cheaper.

It uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm, making it more accessible to miners without high-end hardware at launch. With a block time of 2.5 minutes—four times faster than Bitcoin—it became a popular choice for peer-to-peer payments.

ChatGPT predicts Litecoin could go as high as $700 in 2025, an increase of nearly 700% by New Year.

Unlike most cryptocurrencies, which tracked Bitcoin’s decline from November 2024 to April this year, Litecoin continued testing resistance at $140 while enjoying strong support at $100.

Should the industry turn bullish, Litecoin is likely to cross these thresholds and could be setting highs of close to $200 by midsummer. However, only a confirmed bull run could push this classic crypto up to ChatGPT’s most optimistic prediction.

Though overshadowed by newer cryptocurrencies, Litecoin remains one of the oldest and most reliable altcoins, accepted by numerous merchants and crypto payment platforms worldwide. Its simplicity, speed, and long-standing reputation continue to support its role in the digital asset ecosystem.

SUBBD ($SUBBD): A Promising Presale at the Intersection of AI and Digital Content

While ChatGPT excels at analyzing top-tier tokens, early-stage presales with disruptive tech often fly under the radar. One such under-the-radar gem is SUBBD ($SUBBD), an ambitious project seeking to revolutionize the $85 billion creator economy by fusing artificial intelligence with blockchain.

SUBBD’s platform gives digital creators greater independence, cutting out middlemen and allowing direct interaction with their audiences. This model ensures more transparent monetization while reducing reliance on centralized content platforms.

The project has already secured over $607,000 in seed funding and is offering its token at a presale price of $0.05575, positioning itself as an accessible opportunity for early supporters.

Holders of $SUBBD gain exclusive access to a premium content ecosystem that includes member-only releases, early access drops, and curated perks. Beyond these utilities, users can stake their tokens via the SUBBD presale website to earn a fixed 20% annual yield, creating value beyond speculative gains.

Follow SUBBD on X or Telegram, or visit the SUBBD website for more information.