ChatGPT Predicts the Price of Solana, Pepe, and Shiba Inu by End of 2025

ChatGPT gives us the best and worst case scenarios for the performance of several leading altcoins this year.

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: May 28, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

ChatGPT price insights point toward continued expansion for top altcoins this year.

Many market experts share this outlook. Bitcoin ($BTC), the market’s leading digital asset, reached a high of $111,814 last Thursday, reigniting bullish sentiment and offering strong indicators that a new uptrend is underway.

Below, we explore several important altcoins—including standout meme coins—that ChatGPT identifies as poised for strong breakouts. Get familiar with the summary table below before reading why ChatGPT’s bullish price projections are supported by technical formations, fundamentals, and possible industry developments.

Solana ($SOL): ChatGPT Anticipates New Price Milestones

Solana ($SOL) continues to be a dominant player among Layer-1 blockchains, with its market cap nearing $92 billion. Thanks to its blazing-fast speeds and minimal transaction costs, it’s one of Ethereum’s closest rivals in decentralized finance (DeFi) and smart contract innovation.

There’s growing speculation around the potential approval of spot Solana ETFs in the U.S.—a move that could attract large-scale institutional capital, much like similar products did for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Additionally, discussions are underway about possibly adding SOL to a proposed U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve.

Technically, Solana appears to be launching upwards from a bullish descending wedge pattern. After dropping from above $250 in January to roughly $100 in April, it has since bounced back and is showing breakout signs.

ChatGPT’s forecast sees SOL reaching $400-600 by year-end. If this bull cycle continues, it could surpass $300 by midsummer, making the ChatGPT price projection not just optimistic but plausible, especially if the US approves Solana spot ETFs and presents the industry with comprehensive legislation.

Pepe ($PEPE): A Meme Coin Turned Cultural Phenomenon

Drawing from the iconic internet frog created by Matt Furie, Pepe ($PEPE) has grown into a pillar of meme coin culture—and a major profit vehicle for early investors. Since late 2024, it has consistently held its spot among the top three meme cryptocurrencies.

Launched in April 2023, PEPE spearheaded a wave of frog-themed tokens, none of which have matched its momentum or market reach.

Now trading around $0.00001375, PEPE has gained 1.3% overnight and is up 53% over the last month. With a market cap approaching $6 billion, it stands confidently unchallenged as the top meme coin that isn’t based on the Shiba Inu motif.

Despite its recent gains, PEPE remains 51% below its all-time high of $0.00002803, recorded in December 2024.

However, chart analysis suggests the coin may be gearing up for another rally, with a descending wedge pattern—spanning November to March—hinting at a breakout.

If volume and sentiment continue to rise, PEPE could set new highs by late summer, which will align it nicely with ChatGPT’s bullish price projection of between $0.00003 and $0.00005 by the New Year.

Shiba Inu ($SHIB): ChatGPT Predicts a Potential 3X or More for SHIB’s Price

Since its inception in August 2020, Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has become the second-most recognized meme coin, second only to Dogecoin. Its current market cap exceeds $8.3 billion.

Now trading at $0.00001418 after gaining 1% over the last 24 hours, SHIB is breaking out of two bullish formations. A descending wedge traced from November to March and a bullish flag from May 17 onward suggest a potential sharp upward move.

The next key support level lies at $0.000022, but positive news or market momentum could push it beyond $0.00003 by midsummer. From here, it will be a 2X or 3X to reach ChatGPT’s bullish price prediction of $0.00006-$0.00009 by the end of the year.

What sets SHIB apart is its pivot from meme status to a real utility asset. Built on Ethereum and supported by its own Layer-2 network, Shibarium, SHIB aims to enable quicker transactions, lower gas fees, and improved scalability—all while enhancing user privacy.

MIND of Pepe ($MIND): Meme Culture Meets Artificial Intelligence

Finally, here’s one that ChatGPT doesn’t know, but this project will soon be making the ultra-sophisticated chatbot obsolete for crypto traders.

MIND of Pepe ($MIND) breaks the mold by combining viral meme aesthetics with functional AI crypto tools. While it features the recognizable Pepe character, the project stands out for its robust technological offering.

Token holders get access to an AI assistant that analyzes live social media trends, market sentiment tracking, and actionable market intelligence on sales, buys, rugs and other on-chain events. This AI-powered crypto assistant is already active on X.

With more than $11.2 million raised during early fundraising stages, $MIND is drawing serious attention from both meme coin communities and tech-forward investors. Staking options sweeten the deal, with annual rewards reaching up to 211%.

As AI continues to reshape the digital world—from finance to social interaction—MIND of Pepe ($MIND) bridges entertainment and utility. Analysts believe it could hit the $1 mark once it begins trading on exchanges.

Stay up to date by joining MIND of Pepe’s communities on X and Telegram.