ChatGPT Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and Sui by End of 2025

ChatGPT thinks it could be a very good year for holders of the following cryptocurrencies.

OpenAI’s state-of-the-art AI chatbot, ChatGPT, predicts a year of favorable developments across the crypto market. The recent surge of Bitcoin—soaring to $111,814 on May 22—has stoked excitement, hinting at a possible new era for digital currencies and sparking what many are calling a digital gold rush that’s fueling renewed investor fervor.

The chatbot has spotlighted a few leading altcoins predicted to gain major upward momentum. This forecast is backed by a mix of technical chart indicators, solid project fundamentals, ongoing industry progress, and prevailing macroeconomic trends.

Ethereum ($ETH): ChatGPT Predicts Ethereum Leading a Major Price Rally

Ethereum ($ETH) continues to be a fundamental pillar within the blockchain sector. Since its launch in 2015, it has grown into the second-largest cryptocurrency, now boasting a market cap in excess of $307 billion.

Ethereum’s core strength is its robust smart contract functionality, which forms the backbone of the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem—currently managing over $60 billion in total value locked (TVL).

ChatGPT envisions a bullish scenario wherein Ethereum could climb to $10,000 before year-end, reflecting an approximate 4X rise from its current level of about $2,515.

This optimistic outlook is underpinned by several factors. Ethereum’s role in the Web3 framework gives it unmatched resilience and adoption prospects. Additionally, two major service upgrades are likely to come later this year.

Moreover, increasing institutional interest, especially via spot Ethereum ETFs, is opening regulated entry points for traditional finance investors.

An additional catalyst might emerge should Donald Trump advance his plans for a sweeping U.S. crypto regulatory framework. Such a policy shift could ignite one last surge before global adoption.

Recent whale activity further reinforces this view. After a period of consolidation marked by a falling wedge pattern, Ethereum began recovering in April, illustrated by a jump from $1,800 to $2,412 on May 7, hinting that major investors are once again stepping in.

Cardano ($ADA): A Well-Established Ethereum that ChatGPT Predicts Will do a 5X

Cardano ($ADA) is currently enjoying a resurgence in interest, partly fueled by growing visibility. President Trump, for example, has suggested the inclusion of ADA as a “hold-only” asset in a national crypto reserve—an asset that would be sourced only via law enforcement seizures rather than purchased.

Founded by former Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson, Cardano distinguishes itself with a research-focused development approach that emphasizes scalability and sustainability. It relies on peer-reviewed processes and formal verification, helping it stand apart from many competitors.

Now valued at a market capitalization of $24.3 billion, Cardano remains a steadfast rival to Ethereum while also closing in on Solana in terms of network expansion.

ChatGPT predicts that ADA might reach $3.50 by year’s end—more than quintupling from its current price of around $0.67.

Technical patterns, including a bullish descending wedge that has been forming since late 2024 until early April 2025, suggest that this breakout could occur relatively early.

With solid support near current levels and resistance around $1.10, a successful breakout might quickly drive prices to $1.50 by mid-to-late summer.

For long-term backers, Cardano’s dedication to rigorous research, combined with its robust DeFi community, reinforces its position as a prominent competitor to Ethereum as the crypto environment evolves.

Sui Network: Could This Altcoin Outperform Ethereum and Cardano?

Sui Network ($SUI) represents another intriguing altcoin, positioning itself as a blockchain that aspires to outperform Ethereum.

While claims of being the “Ethereum-killer” are often subjective due to the diverse capabilities of various chains, Sui’s main advantage is its impressive transaction speed. It reportedly achieves up to 297,000 transactions per second (TPS)—a stark contrast to Ethereum’s 15 TPS.

In the last 24 hours, Sui Network rose 4% to trade at $3.32. ChatGPT predicts this project will have a comparatively conservative New Year target price of $5, in spite of plenty of strong reasons for growth, including sophisticated smart contracts, scalability, and innovations in cross-chain interoperability.

However, it should be noted that Sui has outstripped Bitcoin’s performance over the last year. Even though Bitcoin is in the midst of its own upward trend, its price has only increased by 55% when compared with Sui’s 199% surge.

If the market indeed embarks on a bullish cycle as many expect, Sui could actually hit the $5 target by mid-summer. Technical indicators add to the optimism, as the altcoin is emerging from a bullish flag formation that developed across parallel levels of resistance and support from January to the end of March.

