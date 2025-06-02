ChatGPT Predicts the Price of Cardano, Ethereum, and Solana by End of 2025

ChatGPT offers some very optimistic predictions for some of the hottest cryptos in the world.

ChatGPT predicts that the price of leading altcoins may advance by the year-end.

It seems the market is ablaze at the possibility of a potential digital gold rush following Bitcoin’s ($BTC) surge to $111,814 on May 22—a milestone that has reignited bullish enthusiasm across the digital asset space.

Below, we break down several altcoins that ChatGPT sees as primed for substantial gains. It arrived at its conclusions through a mix of technical indicators, fundamental strength, and market catalysts.

Cardano ($ADA): The Veteran Ethereum Alternative Finds Fresh Momentum

Cardano ($ADA) has been gaining renewed attention lately, bolstered by recent political discussion—US President Trump recently floated it as a possible option as a hold-only asset (one that can’t be bought, only seized and hoddled) for the national crypto reserve he plans to establish following the signing of an Executive Order.

Launched by Charles Hoskinson, one of Ethereum’s early co-founders who left in 2014 over disagreements about project direction, Cardano emphasizes scalability, sustainability, and academic rigor. Its development process relies on peer-reviewed research and formal verification.

Currently commanding a $24.3 billion market capitalization, ADA is closing the gap with Solana as a leading Ethereum rival.

ChatGPT has floated a bold projection of ADA reaching $1.20 from its current price of around $0.67, indicating a potential price doubling by the end of the year, but it may happen sooner, according to the charts.

On the technical side, ADA has maintained a strong support zone near its current level and faces key resistance above $1.10. Its chart is showing signs of a breakout from a bullish descending wedge pattern, which developed between late 2024 and early April 2025.

For long-term investors, Cardano offers both robust fundamentals and the possibility of major upside as the crypto market continues to evolve.

Solana: Potential ETF Approval Means ChatGPT Predicts the Price of $SOL Will More Than Double This Year

Solana ($SOL) remains a powerhouse among smart contract platforms, boasting a market cap close to $80 billion. Its ultra-fast transaction throughput and extremely low fees have cemented its status as a key rival to Ethereum within the DeFi and NFT spaces.

Excitement continues to build over the potential for a spot Solana ETF in the U.S., which could spark a new wave of institutional investment, similar to what was seen with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Like Cardano, there’s also growing discussion around including SOL as a hold-only item in a prospective U.S. crypto reserve.

These developments have made ChatGPT a little more bullish on Solana than on Ethereum. The AI’s crypto price projection for $SOL sees it potentially hitting $350 by the New Year.

Technically, Solana appears to be breaking out from a downward wedge pattern. After peaking above $250 in January and crashing $100 by April, SOL has since reversed course and is displaying potential bullish momentum.

ChatGPT’s outlook gives Solana a bullish case of $250–$350 by year-end, although it’s likely to enter this range by the summer. If ETF approvals or favorable legislation materialize, then ChatGPT’s price projection may even be somewhat conservative.

Ethereum: ChatGPT Predicts the Biggest Gains for Ethereum

Ethereum ($ETH) is one project that needs no introduction. Since launching in 2015, Ethereum has shot up to become the second biggest cryptocurrency in the world with a market cap of over $306 billion.

Ethereum’s appeal comes from the fact that it deploys high-functionality smart contracts, which developers have used to create the most commercially influential blockchain for decentralized finance (DeFi). Today, there is $61.3 billion in total value locked (TVL) on the network.

ChatGPT sees Ethereum reaching highs of $6,500 by the New Year in a bull scenario, an increase of nearly 2.5X from its current level.

A number of factors bolster this reading. Firstly, Ethereum is too big to fail right now. Its importance as the number one blockchain makes it one of the most transparent and important networks in the world.

Secondly, it has been attracting institutional funds through spot Ethereum ETFs, or licensed crypto products that let TradFi investors gain exposure to crypto with traditional regulated guardrails.

If Trump delivers on his promise to draft a US regulatory framework for crypto, then this could catalyze the final bull run before global adoption.

Potentially, whales and industry insiders are getting in early. After many months of a general market decline, which formed a falling wedge until April, Ethereum’s price began to stabilize.

On May 7, Ethereum’s price chart shoots up vertically as its price went from $1,800 to $2,412, in a clear sign of whale activity as high rollers placed bets on the biggest altcoin in the world.

SUBBD ($SUBBD): A Promising Newcomer in the Crypto Presale Arena

While major coins dominate headlines, savvy investors often seek promising early-stage projects that offer the potential for exponential gains. Crypto presales are one of the few avenues where investors can still find outsized returns, provided timing and research align.

SUBBD ($SUBBD) is one such presale project drawing increasing attention. Blending blockchain technology with artificial intelligence, SUBBD seeks to reshape the $85 billion creator economy by decentralizing how people monetize and share content.

The platform intends to remove the middlemen and fee-heavy systems that currently dominate the creator space. Instead, it offers a model where creators maintain full ownership of their content while building more direct and rewarding relationships with their audiences.

The platform also provides a gated, premium environment where fans can access exclusive content, enjoy early releases, and take part in unique engagement opportunities—all facilitated by holding $SUBBD tokens.

SUBBD has already secured over $500,000 in funding since its presale launch, suggesting strong early traction. The token is currently being offered at a fixed rate of $0.05575 during the presale phase.

Token holders gain access to premium platform features and may participate in a staking program that offers fixed yields of 20% APY. With community engagement rising across X (Twitter) and Telegram, SUBBD is emerging as one of the more noteworthy presale opportunities of the year.

For more details, visit SUBBD’s official website or follow their latest updates on X.