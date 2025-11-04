BTCC Unveils 10% Deposit Bonus for 2025 — Earn up to 10,000 USDT on Your First Deposit

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

BTCC, one of the longest-standing crypto exchanges, is offering up to 10,000 USDT in bonuses through its exclusive welcome promotion. New users who deposit at least 500 USDT receive a 10% crypto deposit bonus, boosting their trading capital.

The BTCC sign-up offer is designed to reward first-time depositors for starting a new trading journey on the exchange. In addition, the platform offers several exciting benefits and rewards for active traders. Let’s break down everything you need to know to claim the BTCC deposit bonus and other rewards.

Steps to Claim the BTCC 10% Crypto Deposit Bonus Here’s how new traders can claim the BTCC promotion 2025 with a 10% boost on their first-time deposits: Create an account: Visit BTCC and sign up using your email address or mobile number. Alternatively, you can register using your Apple ID, Google account, or Telegram account. Deposit 500 USDT or more: Ensure your first deposit is at least 500 USDT. Receive the bonus: You’ll receive a 10% boost on your initial deposit, automatically credited once eligible. Start trading: Open a crypto trading position within 7 days for you to earn USDT bonus credits. Note: Only first-time deposits qualify for the BTCC 10% crypto deposit bonus, which is distributed weekly to eligible clients. Visit BTCC

BTCC Bonus Tiers Explained: Here’s What You Can Earn

The BTCC welcome offer scales your bonus USDT rewards depending on the amount of your first-time deposit. In simpler terms, the more you deposit, the more bonuses you receive. Let’s outline the bonus structure below:

Deposit 500 USDT and earn a 50 USDT bonus Deposit 1,000 USDT and earn a 100 USDT bonus

Deposit 5,000 USDT and earn a 500 USDT bonus Deposit 10,000 USDT and earn a 1,000 USDT bonus

Deposit 50,000 USDT and earn a 5,000 USDT bonus Deposit 100,000 USDT and earn a 10,000 USDT bonus

There are no restrictions on leverage or coins, and bonuses can reach up to 10,000 USDT for first-time deposits worth 100,000 USDT or more.

Why BTCC Is One of the Most Trusted Crypto Exchanges Globally

Few crypto exchanges can match BTCC’s 14 years of crypto trading service with a global reputation for security and reliability. The platform is home to over 10 million global traders and offers consistent, institutional-level trading performance and transparency.

BTCC is available in over 100 countries, allowing users to register and start trading without installing or using a VPN. It’s also one of the best crypto exchanges with no KYC requirements for privacy-focused traders seeking a more anonymous trading experience.

Over the past decade, BTCC has never been hacked or breached, thanks to its top-tier security measures. The exchange’s notable crypto security features include two-factor authentication (2FA) for account protection, a 1:1 reserve of users’ assets stored offline, and client fund segregation.

Beyond the 10% crypto deposit bonus, BTCC offers a high-performance trading environment with up to 500x leverage on futures markets. Traders have access to over 300 crypto futures pairs and more than 200 spot trading pairs, featuring some of the best crypto to buy, including BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL.

For users seeking to diversify beyond crypto assets, BTCC offers tokenized stocks and forex pairs. The platform currently supports over 50 tokenized real-world asset (RWA) futures on traditional financial (TradFi) assets like the S&P 500, NASDAQ, and gold.

BTCC is available on both desktop and mobile devices, allowing clients to trade from anywhere. The platform features an ultra-low latency exchange engine designed for advanced traders who require sub-second trading speeds. Additionally, the exchange’s deep liquidity ensures low slippage crypto trading with real-time execution.

Unlock VIP Benefits, Fee Discounts, and Other Crypto Rewards

By signing up and becoming a member of the BTCC trading community, clients gain access to exclusive programs and hidden rewards. In particular, traders can earn up to $10,055 in extra mission-based bonuses by reaching user milestones across the exchange’s spot, copy, and futures trading platforms.

Users should also take note of BTCC’s VIP rewards program, which provides increasing benefits based on the tier. Users must increase their portfolio value or trading volume to unlock higher tiers and earn perks, such as personalized account service, exclusive event access, and higher withdrawal limits.

Other ongoing rewards include referral rewards (25% rebate on trading fees), crypto future trading bonus incentives, and limited-time BTCC exchange rewards campaigns.

BTCC 10% Deposit Bonus Eligibility and Terms Let’s outline the terms and conditions required to qualify for the BTCC deposit bonus: Reserved for first-time depositors only.

Reserved for only. 500 USDT minimum first deposit requirement.

first deposit requirement. 10,000 USDT maximum deposit bonus available (from 100K USDT first deposit).

available (from 100K USDT first deposit). First trade must be made within 7 days .

First trade must be . The bonus is distributed once per week .

The bonus is . Bonus is void if the initial deposit is withdrawn.

Sign Up Now and Get a 10% Boost on Your First Deposit on BTCC

With this 2025 welcome offer, BTCC encourages first-time users to trade more confidently and discover market opportunities with its pro-level exchange. Additionally, VIP benefits, community rewards, and exclusive platform perks await those who join BTCC.

Make your first deposit of at least 500 USDT on BTCC and receive a 10% bonus on your deposit. Larger initial deposits offer more rewards, with bonuses up to 10,000 USDT available. Sign up and start trading today, and join millions of traders on one of the world’s most established exchanges.