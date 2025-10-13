BTC, XRP, and DOGE Plummet, While BNB Surges: Investors Flock to IOTA Miner Cloud Mining

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 13, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Amidst the current volatility in the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, and Dogecoin (DOGE) have experienced sharp declines, causing significant market volatility. Surprisingly, Binance Coin (BNB), an exchange-backed cryptocurrency, has bucked this downward trend, demonstrating strong relative strength.

Meanwhile, some investors are using IOTA Miner’s cloud mining platform to generate daily passive income despite the BTC/XRP/DOGE price declines.

Part 1: Factors Driving the Plummeting Prices of BTC, XRP, and DOGE

A Stronger US Dollar and Interest Rate Expectations

If the US or other major economies continue to raise interest rates or maintain a high interest rate environment, capital allocation pressure to high-risk assets (such as cryptocurrencies) will increase.

Regulatory Uncertainty and Policy Suppression

Policy factors such as strengthened regulations in various countries, exchange censorship risks, and ICO restrictions have dampened market confidence.

Tightening Liquidity and Institutional Withdrawals

During periods of declining risk appetite, funds are withdrawing from crypto assets, resulting in concentrated selling pressure on mainstream currencies.

Part 2: Why BNB Defies the Trend

BNB’s Ecosystem Value Support Deflationary Mechanism and Burning Strategy Risk-Averse Inflows and Relative Allocation Technical Breakthroughs and Market Resonance

From the technical chart, BNB broke through a key resistance area, increasing trading volume and attracting more chasing funds, creating a positive feedback loop.

What is Cloud Mining?

Cloud mining allows users to mine using computing power from remote mining farms, eliminating the need to purchase mining machines, electricity, or maintenance equipment. Users purchase computing power contracts, and the platform manages operations and costs, distributing profits on a daily or periodic basis.

IOTA Miner Platform Introduction and Promotional Model

According to public reports, IOTA Miner is a cloud mining platform that supports multiple cryptocurrencies (such as BTC, XRP, DOGE, etc.), offering the following features:

No mining equipment required, zero maintenance required.

Sign up now to receive a $15 bonus

Daily profit settlement with automatic deposits.

Various contract options available for flexible selection.

Uses renewable energy mining farms or claims to be green mining.

The platform boasts a large user base (claiming “tens of millions of users”).

Amid the overall downward trend in the cryptocurrency market, some BTC/XRP/DOGE investors are investing their assets in IOTA Miner contracts, hoping to offset fluctuations in their principal through computing power gains.

Summary

Amidst an overall market downturn, BNB has bucked the trend, owing to its ecosystem value, deflationary mechanisms, and capital rotation. Meanwhile, some investors are experimenting with the IOTA Miner cloud mining platform, seeking passive income even as prices of cryptocurrencies like BTC, XRP, and DOGE decline.

Join IOTA Miner now and receive a $15 bonus.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced investor, you can easily use the IOTA Miner platform to earn passive cryptocurrency income through cloud mining, without the need to purchase mining hardware or manage complex technical operations.