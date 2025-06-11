Bitcoin Rallies on U.S.–China Framework Deal – $BTCBULL Hits $7M in Presale With 19 Days Remaining

Bitcoin (BTC) briefly touched the $110,000 level on Tuesday following confirmation that the U.S. and China had reached a framework trade deal after two days of intense talks in London.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the agreement “puts meat on the bones” of last month’s Geneva deal, targeting the rollback of crushing triple-digit tariffs between the two nations.

It didn’t take long for early backers of BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL) – the meme coin that tracks Bitcoin milestones – to pour more capital into its presale. The project has now officially passed $7 million raised, and the rush to get in early hasn’t stopped.

More investors are waking up to the fact that owning $BTCBULL gives them leveraged upside compared to simply holding Bitcoin itself.

And it’s not just capital gains – BTC Bull Token is the only meme coin that rewards holders with passive Bitcoin payouts. That kind of real, recurring utility is almost unheard of in the meme coin space.

With just 19 days left in the presale, $BTCBULL is still available at $0.00256 per token. After that, all bets are off.

No other project combines meme coin virality with real BTC rewards – and if that utility is any indicator, this could be one of the biggest launches of the cycle.

So get your space suit on – not just because Elon Musk’s cozying back up to U.S. President Donald Trump, but because this one’s built for a moon mission.

With Bitcoin Nearing New Highs, Investors Look to $BTCBULL for Multiplying Gains

U.S. and China officials in London have reached a tentative trade framework agreement, unlocking a truce on rare-earth exports in exchange for eased U.S. semiconductor export restrictions – a key issue Trump has been pushing since returning to office.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸🇨🇳 US & China agree in principle on framework for new trade deal after two days of talks in London. pic.twitter.com/pV8ha87utb — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) June 10, 2025

While the deal still needs sign-off from Trump and China President Xi Jinping, global markets responded instantly: stocks lifted, while the dollar held steady. That positive shift sent Bitcoin surging past $110,000 again before settling slightly lower to $109,590, as of writing.

Source: TradingView

And as Bitcoin creeps closer to setting a new all-time high, with the previous one broken just last May, the real ticket to amplified returns that investors are now locking in on is BTC Bull Token. It’s what many now view as the returns multiplier compared to holding just $BTC alone.

That’s because $BTCBULL isn’t just another meme coin. Simply by holding the token, investors receive real Bitcoin airdrops, as if they’d mined a block themselves.

For most retail traders, mining isn’t even on the table due to the costs and complexity involved. But with BTC Bull Token, it’s like skipping the rigs and collecting the rewards anyway.

$BTCBULL Utility Kicks In at $150K – And We’re Getting Closer

Bitcoin isn’t just approaching a new all-time high – it’s also inching closer to the first price milestone that activates BTC Bull Token‘s on-chain utility.

When Bitcoin hits $150,000, holders of $BTCBULL will be airdropped actual Bitcoin – proportional to the amount of tokens they own. It’s fully automated, trustless, and powered by Best Wallet, a next-gen multichain wallet built to support $BTCBULL’s unique reward mechanics.

Best Wallet enables users to seamlessly hold the ERC-20 token and receive native BTC without ever leaving the app.

And the process doesn’t stop there because every $50,000 increase in Bitcoin’s price triggers another round of BTC rewards – meaning the next drops unlock at $200,000, $250,000, and so on.

Then, on top of passive Bitcoin rewards, $BTCBULL also offers capital gains potential, amplified by a built-in supply reduction mechanism. As the circulating supply drops, the scarcity of each remaining token increases, making early positioning even more valuable.

This dual-utility model is why $BTCBULL continues to crush its presale targets – and why crypto platform 99Bitcoins named it one of the top three tokens to buy in June to their audience of over 720,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Final Chance to Buy $BTCBULL Before It Goes Public

Again, there are just 19 days left to grab $BTCBULL at $0.00256 – a price that may never be seen again once it hits exchanges.

Indeed, $BTCBULL is a smarter way to maximize a Bitcoin-adjacent entry for the cycle. To join the presale, head to the BTC Bull Token presale site and purchase $BTCBULL using ETH, USDT, or a bank card.

As mentioned, Best Wallet is the recommended multichain wallet built to work seamlessly with BTC Bull Token’s milestone reward system. Holding $BTCBULL in Best Wallet ensures your Bitcoin airdrops are delivered seamlessly.

Best Wallet is available on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Stay connected with the BTC Bull Token community on X and Telegram for presale updates, milestone alerts, and reward drops.