Bitcoin at $108K, Institutions Are Gobbling – BTC Bull Token About to Explode Past First Milestone With $6.5M Raised

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: May 27, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

As Bitcoin ($BTC) holds strong at $108,000 and institutions ramp up their buying spree, BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL) is racing toward its first milestone reward, where early backers can start getting paid in actual Bitcoin without lifting a finger.

The narrative is heating up. Trump Media & Technology Group is reportedly planning to raise $3 billion to build a Bitcoin treasury – echoing the same bold playbook used by Strategy Inc., which added another 4,020 BTC to its stack last week. The signal is clear: the big players are doubling down.

And so are retail investors. With over $6.5 million already raised, BTC Bull Token is nearing its funding goal – a crucial threshold that could activate the first milestone reward as the project prepares for launch.

With Bitcoin dominance climbing and capital flowing in, smart money is starting to rotate – not out of BTC, but into projects tied to it with asymmetric upside.

That’s exactly what $BTCBULL offers: a token that mirrors Bitcoin’s rise while delivering milestone-based BTC rewards. Currently priced at just $0.002535, the next price increase hits in 48 hours as the presale enters its next phase.

From Trump to Strategy – Big Money Is Betting Big on BTC

Over the past week, the institutional Bitcoin floodgates have creaked open, and even with Bitcoin trading above its January 2025 all-time high, the capital just keeps flowing in.

As mentioned, Strategy added another 4,020 BTC between May 19 and May 25, spending $427.1 million and pushing its total holdings to 580,250 BTC – nearly 3% of Bitcoin’s total supply controlled by a single company.

Next in line is Trump Media & Technology Group – majority-owned by U.S. President Donald Trump and the operator of Truth Social, which is planning to raise $3 billion to establish its own Bitcoin treasury.

Trump Media Group denies rumors of raising $3 billion for cryptocurrency investment



Trump Media & Technology Group, the operating company of US President Trump's Truth Social platform, denied reports that it plans to raise $3 billion through a mix of stock and convertible bonds… pic.twitter.com/OyRjIuAh2X — Mini Lab (@Minilaboratory) May 27, 2025

Meanwhile, Strive Asset Management, co-founded by former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, is pursuing a bold new strategy: acquire underperforming biotech firms and convert their treasuries into Bitcoin.

With exchange supply thinning out, this wave of institutional accumulation could drive even more upward pressure on price – and put a spotlight on BTC Bull Token, a project directly tied to Bitcoin’s momentum.

Not Just a Meme – BTC Bull Token Pays in Real Bitcoin

At first glance, BTC Bull Token may look like a meme coin, but its mechanics go far deeper. It’s designed to mirror the excitement of Bitcoin’s price action while offering multiple avenues for returns.

The core feature? Real Bitcoin airdrops. Every time Bitcoin hits a new all-time high, $BTCBULL holders receive actual BTC. Just holding the token via Best Wallet – the project’s integrated Web3 wallet – is enough to qualify.

The first milestone sits at $150,000 – a 38.89% increase from today’s level. And it doesn’t stop there. Each $50,000 BTC climb, to $200,000, $250,000, and beyond, triggers additional rewards, creating a cycle of recurring incentives as Bitcoin grows.

Bitcoin hit $111K. 🐂🔥

The first BTCBULL burn milestone is getting closer. pic.twitter.com/1iHi376vQl — BTCBULL_TOKEN (@BTCBULL_TOKEN) May 22, 2025

Plus, $BTCBULL adds value through a token burn mechanism. At every $50,000 milestone, a portion of tokens is permanently removed from circulation, starting with a 15% jump from $108,000 to $125,000. The result? Tightening supply and stronger price support.

It’s a dual-thesis model: passive Bitcoin rewards plus a deflationary supply setup. For investors looking to benefit from Bitcoin’s growth and multiply upside through a well-positioned altcoin, BTC Bull Token delivers.

Bitcoin’s Price Is Out of Reach – $BTCBULL Isn’t (Yet)

Owning a single Bitcoin today is no small feat. At over $108,000, it’s the price of a 2025 Porsche 911 Turbo S – a dream for many, and a financial stretch for most. For satisfied Honda Civic drivers, that kind of outlay could wreck the wallet.

Put simply, buying one full Bitcoin isn’t what it used to be. But the upside is still there – adoption is climbing, institutions are piling in, and long-term conviction remains strong.

That’s why stacking sats – collecting fractions of a Bitcoin called satoshis – has become a strategy in itself.

Still, for many retail investors, even stacking sats feels out of reach. That’s why BTC Bull Token is resonating. At a fraction of the price, it gives investors a chance to earn Bitcoin passively and see appreciation from the token itself.

With a growing community and milestone-based rewards, it offers a rare sense of early-Bitcoin opportunity – repackaged for today’s cycle.

This Is the Cheapest $BTCBULL Will Ever Be

Right now, $BTCBULL is still in presale, which means broader crypto investors haven’t yet caught on. With no exchange listing yet, there’s no trading volume, no leverage activity, and no major visibility. That could change overnight.

Once the token lists on a major exchange, the story could shift fast. Add to that the built-in burn mechanism – reducing supply at each milestone – and today’s price could very well be the lowest entry point ever.

To get in now, head to the BTC Bull Token website and purchase $BTCBULL using ETH, USDT, or a bank card.

For the best experience, use Best Wallet – the recommended multi-chain wallet fully integrated with the project’s milestone system. Holding $BTCBULL in Best Wallet ensures automatic airdrops and full visibility.

Best Wallet is available now on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Stay connected with the BTC Bull Token community on X and Telegram for presale updates, milestone alerts, and reward drops.