BNB Hits New All-Time High as Ethereum-Based Project Mutuum Finance Surpasses 720 Million Tokens Sold

The cryptocurrency market has seen another historic moment as Binance Coin (BNB) crossed the $1,000 milestone for the first time, marking a new all-time high. This achievement underscores both renewed momentum in the broader market and increased attention toward new projects. Among these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, has drawn considerable interest, recently surpassing 720 million tokens sold in its presale.

BNB’s New All-Time High

BNB recently broke past the $1,000 mark for the first time, setting a new high of around $1,005. The rally has been fueled by rising institutional demand, the growth of real-world asset tokenization on BNB Chain, and clearer regulatory signals that eased investor concerns. Added to this are supportive macro conditions, such as the Fed’s rate cut, and increased on-chain activity, all combining to drive strong momentum for the token.

Mutuum Finance Presale Progress

While BNB is hitting record highs, Mutuum Finance has been building momentum of its own. The project has already raised more than $16 million in its presale, with participation from over 16,400 holders. With more than 720 million tokens sold across multiple phases, demand has remained steady, reflecting growing confidence in the project’s approach to lending and borrowing in DeFi.

At present, the MUTM token is priced at $0.035 in Phase 6 of the presale. The launch price has been set at $0.06, meaning there is still room for a potential near-2x increase from today’s level. From its starting point of $0.01 in Phase 1, the token has already surged by roughly 250%. By launch, the overall appreciation from that initial phase to $0.06 would represent a 500% increase, highlighting the pace of growth seen so far.

Mutuum Finance has also integrated features aimed at fostering community engagement. The Top 50 leaderboard ranks holders, offering additional MUTM rewards to those with larger contributions. Meanwhile, the project’s dashboard tool allows participants to calculate potential returns on their investments, giving them a clearer view of what their holdings could be worth by launch.

What Is Mutuum Finance?

Mutuum Finance is creating a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol designed to give users flexibility across two models: peer-to-contract (P2C) and peer-to-peer (P2P).

In the P2C model, users supply assets into liquidity pools and receive interest-bearing mtTokens in return. These tokens accrue yield while remaining liquid and transferable, offering a balance between passive income and liquidity.

In the P2P model, borrowers and lenders connect directly. This setup allows lending and borrowing for tokens outside of the pools, such as memecoins like SHIB or DOGE, and gives users the ability to set their own terms, adding another layer of choice and flexibility.

What Are mtTokens?

When users deposit assets into Mutuum Finance, they receive mtTokens—a tokenized receipt issued at a 1:1 ratio with their deposit. For example, depositing 5,000 USDT generates 5,000 mtUSDT. These tokens automatically earn interest based on the activity of the pools, so their value grows over time. Unlike traditional locked deposits, mtTokens remain liquid and transferable, following the ERC-20 standard. This means users can move them across wallets, trade them, or even use them in other DeFi applications while still benefiting from the underlying yield.

In addition, mtTokens serve another purpose: they can be staked in Mutuum’s safety module, allowing holders to earn dividends in MUTM tokens. A portion of platform fees is used to buy MUTM on the open market and distribute it to mtToken stakers, creating both an additional reward stream and structural buying pressure for MUTM over the long term.

To address market swings, the protocol uses flexible safeguards around borrowing. Safer assets like ETH or stablecoins can support higher borrowing limits, while more volatile tokens come with tighter restrictions. This way, sudden drops in asset prices are less likely to leave the system exposed. Liquidators are also incentivized to step in quickly if collateral values fall, helping stabilize the platform even during sharp moves. Together, these measures aim to keep liquidity flowing and protect both lenders and borrowers under different market conditions.

The Road Ahead

BNB crossing the $1,000 threshold highlights the strength of institutional demand and renewed confidence in the broader market. At the same time, emerging projects like Mutuum Finance show how investor attention is spreading toward new DeFi opportunities that bring practical utility and community-driven incentives.

With over $16 million raised, more than 720 million tokens sold, and a platform designed around lending, borrowing, and staking, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as a project to watch. As development continues and its roadmap unfolds, it could become one of the notable names shaping the next wave of decentralized finance.

