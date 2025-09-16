BloFin Launches 100% Copy Trading Loss Coverage Promotion, Offering Risk-Free First Trades

BloFin, a top cryptocurrency trading platform, has announced a new copy trading promotion that will reimburse any loss on a new user’s first copy trade up to 100 USDT. The promotion launched on September 9 and will run until October 9, 2025.

Therefore, BloFin enables new copy traders to follow top copy trading experts with zero downside on that initial trade. In a volatile crypto market, this special offer gives newcomers a secure and risk-free trading experience.

BloFin’s Solution to Managing Risk While Copy Trading

Copy trading lets less-experienced users automatically mirror the trades of seasoned professionals. While it can be a great learning tool, it also means that if the expert’s trade results in a loss, the follower loses as well.

Therefore, BloFin’s 100% loss protection promotion tackles this head-on by acting as insurance for your first copy trade. Suppose your very first copied position closes at a loss. In that case, BloFin will compensate the loss amount (up to 100 USDT) in Futures Bonuses, effectively turning that trade into a risk-free learning experience. This safety net encourages newcomers to try copy trading and building trust from the outset.

How the BloFin Copy Trading Promotion Works

To be eligible for BloFin’s promotion, users must have no previous copy trading orders on the platform. The event will run from September 9, 2025, to October 9, 2025, and only your first-ever copy trade during this time period qualifies.

That initial trade needs to be at least 100 USDT, and it must be opened and closed within the event window to count. If those conditions are met and the trade results in a loss, BloFin will cover 100% of the loss up to 100 USDT by crediting an equivalent amount as a Futures Bonus to your account.

This bonus credit cannot be withdrawn as cash. Each user can only use this loss coverage once, and any fraudulent activity, such as using multiple accounts, will result in disqualification. Notably, there’s no special sign-up or fee required for this promotion; it’s automatically applied to everyone who meets the criteria.

What Makes BloFin’s Offer Unique

While other trading platforms have experimented with such promotions, the amounts are typically smaller and require users to claim vouchers before they can claim the benefits.

By contrast, BloFin is willing to reimburse up to 100 USDT, showing a stronger commitment to helping users succeed. The terms are straightforward with no hidden catches, essentially giving newcomers a one-time zero-loss guarantee on a significant trade amount.

This goes hand in hand with BloFin’s belief in trust and safety, as it maintains full 1:1 reserves of client assets to ensure transparency and security.

Tips for New Users to Maximize the Benefit

The first step would be for users to pick the right copy trader. Through BloFin’s Copy Trading Leaderboard, research the available traders, and review their strategy before you decide whose trades to copy.

To potentially extrapolate the maximum benefit, stick to the minimum amount of a 100 USDT trade. This way, the entire amount will be protected in case of a loss. Also, ensure to place the copy trade within the promotional window.

Should users receive the bonus, use it quickly, as it will remain valid for just 7 days after it is credited into the account.

How This Benefits Traders and the Community

By removing the fear of an initial loss, this campaign gives novice traders much-needed peace of mind to start trading confidently.

This move will also boost all the different involved parties, as new users will join the ecosystem, copy traders will benefit from an increase in followers, and the trust in the platform will deepen since BloFin is willing to share the risk.

From the BloFin Team: Building Trust Through Safety

In a recent interview, Matt Hu, BloFin’s Founder, stated ‘We’re not building just an exchange. We’re building infrastructure for the free movement of value.’ The new copy trading promotion reflects this mission by removing barriers for first-time users.

By covering 100% of potential losses on their very first copy trade, BloFin ensures that traders can explore the platform without fear, aligning with its goal of enabling financial freedom.

How to Get Started With the 100% Loss Coverage Promotion

Sign Up: Visit the BloFin website or app, and create a new account or log in to your existing account. Navigate to Copy Trading: Head over to BloFin’s Copy Trading section and browse the Leaderboard of Master Traders. Select a trader whose performance and strategy suit your goals. Place Your First Copy Trade: Click ‘Copy’ on the chosen trader’s profile. Enter an amount of at least 100 USDT (to be eligible for the promotion) and confirm the trade. Monitor and Settle: Let the trade run and close before the promotion ends on Oct 9, 2025. If it ends with a loss, BloFin will credit your account with a Futures Bonus of up to 100 USDT to cover it. If it’s profitable, you keep the gains. Use the Bonus: If you make a loss on the trade, you will receive a Futures Bonus credit within 7 days after the promotion end date. You will have a further 7 days to use the Futures Bonus credit.

About BloFin

BloFin is a global cryptocurrency trading platform founded in 2019. It offers crypto trading services ranging from futures markets to copy trading. BloFin emphasizes security and transparency by maintaining a 1:1 reserve of customer assets at all times and partners with leading custodians to protect client funds. With low fees and a user-friendly interface, BloFin’s mission is to make crypto trading accessible, safe, and reliable for users worldwide.

Terms and Disclaimers

The BloFin copy trading promotion is time-limited and subject to the stated rules, and BloFin may modify or cancel the offer at its discretion.

Remember that beyond this one covered trade, crypto trading remains risky. Trade responsibly and only invest what you can afford to lose. This announcement is for informational purposes and does not constitute financial advice.