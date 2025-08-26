Blockchair Launches “Dapp Gallery” To Enrich Blockchain Data Experience

Blockchair, a leading privacy-focused blockchain explorer, has introduced a major update to its transaction and address pages: the dApp Gallery. It’s a new feature integrating third-party services to deliver contextual insights on top of raw blockchain data.

Reimagining What a Block Explorer Can Do

The new dApp Gallery brings real-time intelligence directly into the explorer interface, allowing users to access AML risk evaluations, wallet and security scores, smart contract vulnerability reports, address and transaction labels, Web3 identity data, and more — all in one place.

This addition enhances the way users interact with on-chain data by introducing useful context alongside the familiar block explorer functionality. Whether verifying a transaction or researching an address, users can now gain deeper insight and make more informed decisions without leaving the page.

“With the dApp Gallery, we’re bridging the gap between raw blockchain data and real-world understanding,” said Yedige Davletgaliyev, Head of Research at Blockchair. “It’s our take on a next-generation explorer: one that doesn’t just show information but helps users make sense of it.”

The dApp Gallery for Tether’s Bitcoin address holding its Bitcoin treasury https://blockchair.com/bitcoin/address/bc1qjasf9z3h7w3jspkhtgatgpyvvzgpa2wwd2lr0eh5tx44reyn2k7sfc27a4

Built for Modularity, Made for the Ecosystem

The dApp Gallery is designed to evolve. New integrations will be added over time, giving users access to a growing range of insights and giving ecosystem projects a platform to showcase their analytics tools directly within one of the industry’s most trusted explorers.

By embedding these tools at the point of interaction, Blockchair empowers developers, analysts, traders, and compliance professionals to better evaluate blockchain data, identify risks, and gain a deeper understanding — all without leaving the platform.

Developers and service providers can apply to be featured in the gallery, supporting a broader goal of open collaboration and better infrastructure across the Web3 space.

About Blockchair

Blockchair offers the most private search and analytics engine and a wide range of professional tools for scientists and developers of multi-currency wallets and exchanges, for 48 different blockchains. This includes APIs, PDF Receipts and Wallet Statements generator, Awesome Catalog of Blockchain and Crypto services, News Aggregator, Data Dumps, an anonymous Portfolio Tracker, and Charts with blockchain and monetary data. The website is offered in 21 languages, and no user data is gathered or shared with third parties.

